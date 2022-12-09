ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

KOCO

Norman community honors 'Cookie Queen' during candlelight vigil

NORMAN, Okla. — The Norman community plans to gather Monday night to honor a businesswoman who died in the Cleveland County Jail last week. Shannon Hanchett, the owner of the Okie Baking Co., will be honored by friends and family during a candlelight vigil outside her bake shop. Hanchett...
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Duncan native inspires people around the world

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
DUNCAN, OK
KOCO

Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City chef shares story after brain aneurysm

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City chef shared her story after a brain aneurysm. Soreeta Hinds was hospitalized for nearly a month. "It's just so hard to wrap your brain around you going to work and being fine one day, and then you just wake up and you have a brain aneurysm and a disability," Hinds said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Owner of popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, dies

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, has died. Jeff Rogers owned several businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond. On Thursday, KOCO 5 reported those restaurants had been shut down. Court documents said Rogers failed to pay rent dating back to January 2021....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha. The 23-year-old headed eastbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Oklahoma House of Representatives Page Program Opens Aplications

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives High School Page Program is now accepting applications for the First Regular Session of the 59th Legislature, announced Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang. Every year, hundreds of students from across the state have the opportunity to take part in the House High...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKC weekend holiday activities with family and friends

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The working week’s over and it’s time for some downtime. When you are looking for plans to do with your family and friends this weekend…look no further! The weekend is the best time for some family fun. KFOR’s webdesk has your weekend ideas from December 9th – 11th on tap: The Wizard […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

One person shot after Facebook Marketplace meet-up

OKLAHOMA CITY — An attempted robbery during a Facebook Marketplace deal Saturday left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened while a man was trying to sell gold chains. Police said he met up with two strangers who had agreed to buy the $2,000 chain.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

