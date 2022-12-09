Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
KOCO
Norman community honors 'Cookie Queen' during candlelight vigil
NORMAN, Okla. — The Norman community plans to gather Monday night to honor a businesswoman who died in the Cleveland County Jail last week. Shannon Hanchett, the owner of the Okie Baking Co., will be honored by friends and family during a candlelight vigil outside her bake shop. Hanchett...
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
KOCO
Nearly every Oklahoma trooper has completed active shooter training, OHP says
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said almost every trooper in the state has now gone through a specialized active shooter training. Gov. Kevin Stitt issued "Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools," a mandate requiring all troopers get the training done by the end of the year. Trooper Eric Foster said they are on track to meet that goal.
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
okcfox.com
Community in mourning after Norman business owner dies in Cleveland County jail
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — An investigation is underway after the death of a Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center (CCDC). Shannon Hanchett, 38, was arrested on November 26 for making a false 911 call and obstructing an officer. Last Thursday she was found dead in her...
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
kswo.com
Duncan native inspires people around the world
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
Norman PD still looking for third suspect in alleged Campus Corner rape
Norman PD are still in search of a third suspect in an alleged rape that took place near Campus Corner.
KOCO
Oklahoma City chef shares story after brain aneurysm
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City chef shared her story after a brain aneurysm. Soreeta Hinds was hospitalized for nearly a month. "It's just so hard to wrap your brain around you going to work and being fine one day, and then you just wake up and you have a brain aneurysm and a disability," Hinds said.
okcfox.com
Empire Slice Shop opens location at Mayfair Village in Oklahoma City
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Empire Slice Shop opened its newest location at the newly renovated Mayfair Village on Monday. The location at 4723 N. May Avenue marks the fifth location for the business. Other locations are on NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City, W 1st Street in Edmond, N...
KOCO
Owner of popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, dies
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, has died. Jeff Rogers owned several businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond. On Thursday, KOCO 5 reported those restaurants had been shut down. Court documents said Rogers failed to pay rent dating back to January 2021....
OU engineering professor converts old home into high-tech lab for students
An OU electrical engineering professor has taken a 1940's home and transformed it to to a full-scale research lab.
kswo.com
Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha. The 23-year-old headed eastbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his...
pryorinfopub.com
Oklahoma House of Representatives Page Program Opens Aplications
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives High School Page Program is now accepting applications for the First Regular Session of the 59th Legislature, announced Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang. Every year, hundreds of students from across the state have the opportunity to take part in the House High...
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKC weekend holiday activities with family and friends
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The working week’s over and it’s time for some downtime. When you are looking for plans to do with your family and friends this weekend…look no further! The weekend is the best time for some family fun. KFOR’s webdesk has your weekend ideas from December 9th – 11th on tap: The Wizard […]
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
KOCO
One person shot after Facebook Marketplace meet-up
OKLAHOMA CITY — An attempted robbery during a Facebook Marketplace deal Saturday left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened while a man was trying to sell gold chains. Police said he met up with two strangers who had agreed to buy the $2,000 chain.
