Cards' Kyler Murray set for MRI on knee after leaving MNF on cart
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a noncontact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Mac Jones, Patriots use dominant second half to seal win over Cardinals
Cardinals backup Colt McCoy played most of the game after Kyler Murray was carted off the field three plays into the game.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has won the Heisman Trophy, making him the eighth USC player to win college football’s most prestigious award, breaking a tie with Oklahoma, Ohio State and Notre Dame for the all-time record. Williams, a sophomore who transferred to USC from Oklahoma prior to this season...
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury
After a week of speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available vs. the Tennessee Titans, it appears the answer has come: Lawrence will be active and start in Week 14. Lawrence dealt with a toe sprain this week following an injury he sustained last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars 36, Titans 22: Trevor Lawrence Answers Yet Another Test in Crucial Victory
Trevor Lawrence continues to get better and better. The Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller became the first player in franchise history with 300 passing yards, multiple passing touchdowns (3), and a rushing touchdown in a single game, and continues to take excellent care of the football. It was a career performance for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I’ve Got To Do Better’: Pete Carroll After Seahawks Loss to Struggling Panthers
After beating the Arizona Cardinals 31-21, the Seattle Seahawks moved to 6-3 and appeared set to make a playoff push. Since then, though, they have lost three out of their last four games with their latest loss coming in a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers. While you don't want...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Prove-It’ Contract for Odell? Would OBJ Sign?
ARLINGTON - Odell Beckham Jr. continues to speak and act as if he's in the free agency driver's seat. But his visit with the Dallas Cowboys - once maybe designed to win him a multi-year contract worth between $13 million and $20 million - has resulted in "America's Team'' not even making him any offer at all.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns to Participate in NFL Event to Provide Opportunity for Minorities
Cleveland Browns have two front-office members that are up-and-coming minorities in the NFL world. The league is holding a Front Office Accelerator at this week's meetings in Dallas. This meeting will have an emphasis on rising people of color and women front office prospects, with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club owners and executives.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steve Wilks is Making a Serious Case to be the Panthers’ Next Head Coach
Sunday's postgame press conference had a different feel to it. Well, that's probably because we saw a side of Steve Wilks that we normally don't see. You could hear the emotion in his voice throughout much of the presser, which shows how much this team and this organization truly means to him.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Hornets: Joel Embiid’s Social Media Post After Big Game
The Philadelphia 76ers climbed out of a three-game slump by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Two nights later, the Sixers hoped to build on that momentum and form another win streak. Sixers center Joel Embiid, who’s been on a mission to lead...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Former Showtime Laker Applauds Ascent Of Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame forward James Worthy, who won three titles with the Showtime Lakers as the team's third All-Star next to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1980s, recently took to Twitter emoji-applaud the recent output of current L.A. All-NBA center Anthony Davis. Worthy, who also...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Alabama flips 5-star 2023 recruit from Notre Dame
Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley has announced he committed to Alabama and its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 college football season. Keeley originally pledged to Notre Dame, but then decided to pull out of that commitment in the middle of August, saying that the process was "quite challenging" and that he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
Arizona State basketball overcomes foul trouble to slip past Creighton
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Arizona State men's basketball team has made a habit of gutting out some close wins. They did it again, rallying past Creighton 73-71 Monday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. It marked the eighth straight win for ASU (10-1), whose lone loss was to Texas Southern in overtime the third game of the season. The eight in row is the longest win streak since...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Explains The Decision Of Swapping Dru Smith For Orlando Robinson
The Miami Heat released guard Dru Smith Sunday so they could sign center Orlando Robinson. On Monday, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra explained the decision at the morning shootaround before tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers. With Omer Yurtseven having not played this season and Dewayne Dedmon still dealing with foot issues, Spoelstra said they needed depth at center.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson
Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Guardians Missed Out On Sean Murphy, What’s Next?
The Sean Murphy trade saga is finally over. After weeks of rumors, speculations, and mock trades, Murphy ended up as a member of the Atlanta Braves in a three-team deal. The Guardians were one of the teams that were connected to Murphy all the way back to the last trade deadline, but they were never able to get a deal done with Oakland.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: How Controlling Pace Helped L.A. Nab A W In The Motor City
Your Los Angeles Lakers' season just may have some life to it after all. Following an unhappy 2-10 start, many outsiders (yours truly included) left this L.A. team comprising LeBron James, Anthony Davis, an over-the-hill Russell Westbrook, and disparate role players for dead as far as their 2022-23 season prospects were concern.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Wraps Up Long Road Trip in Dallas
The Oklahoma City Thunder have spent the past two weeks away from home, taking on their longest road trip of the season. They've gone 2-2 thus far, meaning the Thunder will have the chance to finish the trip over .500, which would be extremely impressive. The one team standing in...
