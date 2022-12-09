Read full article on original website
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, KS
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
atozsports.com
Chiefs receive excellent news overnight
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs likely went to bed last night not knowing if one of their best players would play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Luckily for them, they got some excellent news overnight that should make everyone stop worrying. Left guard Joe Thuney has missed the...
Chiefs beat Broncos ... barely. They’ll need to be better to heed this Andy Reid call
Denver had a chance to win in a contest where one win-probability chart put its chances at 0% in the second quarter.
Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs’ game at Denver Broncos
This is what the pundits are saying about the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s game.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
tigerdroppings.com
How Was Gracie Hunt Not Cold In This Week's Chiefs Sideline Outfit?
Looks like Gracie Hunt had a jam-packed Sunday, Chiefs game included... It’s a marathon day…half this morning & now game day! Let’s go Chiefs!. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #KC #KansasCity #KCvsDEN #Denver #Sunday #GameDay #HalfMarathon #Run #Runner #RunnersofInstagram.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ coach gives update on new weapon heading into Broncos matchup
The Kansas City Chiefs recently picked up a new weapon for their defense, and he could be on display this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs signed former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad, then he was elevated to the 53-man roster just a few days before the game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steve Wilks is Making a Serious Case to be the Panthers’ Next Head Coach
Sunday's postgame press conference had a different feel to it. Well, that's probably because we saw a side of Steve Wilks that we normally don't see. You could hear the emotion in his voice throughout much of the presser, which shows how much this team and this organization truly means to him.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns to Participate in NFL Event to Provide Opportunity for Minorities
Cleveland Browns have two front-office members that are up-and-coming minorities in the NFL world. The league is holding a Front Office Accelerator at this week's meetings in Dallas. This meeting will have an emphasis on rising people of color and women front office prospects, with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club owners and executives.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Actor Michael Douglas Hoping The Miami Heat Land French Phenom Victor Wembanyama
The Miami Heat are hoping to make the playoffs this season but one fan wants them to grab projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in next year's draft. Actor Michael Douglas recently gave an interview that stated he was a Heat fan and thinks they should go after Wembanyama. “I...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Alabama flips 5-star 2023 recruit from Notre Dame
Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley has announced he committed to Alabama and its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 college football season. Keeley originally pledged to Notre Dame, but then decided to pull out of that commitment in the middle of August, saying that the process was "quite challenging" and that he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I’ve Got To Do Better’: Pete Carroll After Seahawks Loss to Struggling Panthers
After beating the Arizona Cardinals 31-21, the Seattle Seahawks moved to 6-3 and appeared set to make a playoff push. Since then, though, they have lost three out of their last four games with their latest loss coming in a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers. While you don't want...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Steele Season-Ending Injury: Next Move?
The Dallas Cowboys won, 27-23, but they were on the ropes Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Cowboys trailed the Texans for all of the second half except the final 41 seconds. The Ezekiel Elliott rushing touchdown capped off a 98-yard drive that spanned 11 plays. It was the type...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Prove-It’ Contract for Odell? Would OBJ Sign?
ARLINGTON - Odell Beckham Jr. continues to speak and act as if he's in the free agency driver's seat. But his visit with the Dallas Cowboys - once maybe designed to win him a multi-year contract worth between $13 million and $20 million - has resulted in "America's Team'' not even making him any offer at all.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders Signed Center Hroniss Grasu to the Active Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu to the active roster. The signing was officially announced on Saturday, days after their dreadful loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Grasu, who has spent all season on the Raiders practice squad, was activated to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Details Emerge on Antonio Brown’s Run From Police
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers' and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown remains on the run from Tampa police as an arrest warrant for battery chargers is still out against him. Brown is wanted for an incident that occurred late last month with his ex-girlfriend, where he is accused of forcefully...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson
Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
Normally Philly week is a big one for the Giants. Given how the schedule and results have fallen, this week's home game against an 11-1 Eagles team seems almost like an exercise in futility for the 7-4-1 Giants. A victory over a divisional rival would be among the season highlights, especially against an Eagles team that has won nine of its last 11 meetings against the Giants.
Murray's injury is the worst part of Cards' loss to Patriots
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England’s pass rush. That wasn’t even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field after going down without being hit on the game’s third play, suffering a potentially serious knee injury that could further derail Arizona’s middling season. “I’ve never seen him in that kind of shape, so it doesn’t look good,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Wraps Up Long Road Trip in Dallas
The Oklahoma City Thunder have spent the past two weeks away from home, taking on their longest road trip of the season. They've gone 2-2 thus far, meaning the Thunder will have the chance to finish the trip over .500, which would be extremely impressive. The one team standing in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants vs Eagles: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants are now 7-4-1 and on a slight downward trend since their 7-2 start. November was not a pleasant month for the Giants, who went 1-2, the first time they lost two straight this season. The month of December started very oddly, with a 20-20 tie against the Commanders last week. The Giants had multiple chances to win the game and simply couldn’t edge out the Commanders.
