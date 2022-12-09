ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Chiefs receive excellent news overnight

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs likely went to bed last night not knowing if one of their best players would play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Luckily for them, they got some excellent news overnight that should make everyone stop worrying. Left guard Joe Thuney has missed the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tigerdroppings.com

How Was Gracie Hunt Not Cold In This Week's Chiefs Sideline Outfit?

Looks like Gracie Hunt had a jam-packed Sunday, Chiefs game included... It’s a marathon day…half this morning & now game day! Let’s go Chiefs!. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #KC #KansasCity #KCvsDEN #Denver #Sunday #GameDay #HalfMarathon #Run #Runner #RunnersofInstagram.
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ coach gives update on new weapon heading into Broncos matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs recently picked up a new weapon for their defense, and he could be on display this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs signed former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad, then he was elevated to the 53-man roster just a few days before the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns to Participate in NFL Event to Provide Opportunity for Minorities

Cleveland Browns have two front-office members that are up-and-coming minorities in the NFL world. The league is holding a Front Office Accelerator at this week's meetings in Dallas. This meeting will have an emphasis on rising people of color and women front office prospects, with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club owners and executives.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Alabama flips 5-star 2023 recruit from Notre Dame

Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley has announced he committed to Alabama and its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 college football season. Keeley originally pledged to Notre Dame, but then decided to pull out of that commitment in the middle of August, saying that the process was "quite challenging" and that he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys BREAKING: Steele Season-Ending Injury: Next Move?

The Dallas Cowboys won, 27-23, but they were on the ropes Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Cowboys trailed the Texans for all of the second half except the final 41 seconds. The Ezekiel Elliott rushing touchdown capped off a 98-yard drive that spanned 11 plays. It was the type...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Prove-It’ Contract for Odell? Would OBJ Sign?

ARLINGTON - Odell Beckham Jr. continues to speak and act as if he's in the free agency driver's seat. But his visit with the Dallas Cowboys - once maybe designed to win him a multi-year contract worth between $13 million and $20 million - has resulted in "America's Team'' not even making him any offer at all.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raiders Signed Center Hroniss Grasu to the Active Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu to the active roster. The signing was officially announced on Saturday, days after their dreadful loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Grasu, who has spent all season on the Raiders practice squad, was activated to the...
OREGON STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Details Emerge on Antonio Brown’s Run From Police

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers' and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown remains on the run from Tampa police as an arrest warrant for battery chargers is still out against him. Brown is wanted for an incident that occurred late last month with his ex-girlfriend, where he is accused of forcefully...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson

Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
CLEMSON, SC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction

Normally Philly week is a big one for the Giants. Given how the schedule and results have fallen, this week's home game against an 11-1 Eagles team seems almost like an exercise in futility for the 7-4-1 Giants. A victory over a divisional rival would be among the season highlights, especially against an Eagles team that has won nine of its last 11 meetings against the Giants.
WASHINGTON, PA
The Associated Press

Murray's injury is the worst part of Cards' loss to Patriots

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England’s pass rush. That wasn’t even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field after going down without being hit on the game’s third play, suffering a potentially serious knee injury that could further derail Arizona’s middling season. “I’ve never seen him in that kind of shape, so it doesn’t look good,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.
ARIZONA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Wraps Up Long Road Trip in Dallas

The Oklahoma City Thunder have spent the past two weeks away from home, taking on their longest road trip of the season. They've gone 2-2 thus far, meaning the Thunder will have the chance to finish the trip over .500, which would be extremely impressive. The one team standing in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants vs Eagles: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The New York Giants are now 7-4-1 and on a slight downward trend since their 7-2 start. November was not a pleasant month for the Giants, who went 1-2, the first time they lost two straight this season. The month of December started very oddly, with a 20-20 tie against the Commanders last week. The Giants had multiple chances to win the game and simply couldn’t edge out the Commanders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy