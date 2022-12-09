GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England’s pass rush. That wasn’t even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field after going down without being hit on the game’s third play, suffering a potentially serious knee injury that could further derail Arizona’s middling season. “I’ve never seen him in that kind of shape, so it doesn’t look good,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO