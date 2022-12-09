Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Alabama flips 5-star 2023 recruit from Notre Dame
Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley has announced he committed to Alabama and its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 college football season. Keeley originally pledged to Notre Dame, but then decided to pull out of that commitment in the middle of August, saying that the process was "quite challenging" and that he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars 36, Titans 22: Trevor Lawrence Answers Yet Another Test in Crucial Victory
Trevor Lawrence continues to get better and better. The Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller became the first player in franchise history with 300 passing yards, multiple passing touchdowns (3), and a rushing touchdown in a single game, and continues to take excellent care of the football. It was a career performance for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Just In: Cedric Tillman Announces NFL Draft, Orange Bowl Intentions
After battling the injury bug for most of the 2022 season, Cedric Tillman has announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He will also sit out of the Orange Bowl as well, he announced moments ago. Tillman exploded onto the scene in 2021 and entered the season as...
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has won the Heisman Trophy, making him the eighth USC player to win college football’s most prestigious award, breaking a tie with Oklahoma, Ohio State and Notre Dame for the all-time record. Williams, a sophomore who transferred to USC from Oklahoma prior to this season...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson
Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury
After a week of speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available vs. the Tennessee Titans, it appears the answer has come: Lawrence will be active and start in Week 14. Lawrence dealt with a toe sprain this week following an injury he sustained last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Elevate LBs Jamie Collins, Cameron McGrone vs. Cardinals
The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and LB Cameron McGrone from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, AZ, as they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive for at least one more week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Can Win Out
Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers are catching fire toward the end of the season having won three of their last four games, now sitting just one game behind Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South. What's been most impressive about this turnaround is how Carolina has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase Reflect on ‘Perfect’ Throw That Helped Propel Bengals Past Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Browns 23-10 on Sunday, but their offense got off to a slow start. Joe Burrow missed a few throws, the offensive line was struggling and they were playing without Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Hayden Hurst. Despite all of the issues, it was...
Arizona State basketball overcomes foul trouble to slip past Creighton
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Arizona State men's basketball team has made a habit of gutting out some close wins. They did it again, rallying past Creighton 73-71 Monday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. It marked the eighth straight win for ASU (10-1), whose lone loss was to Texas Southern in overtime the third game of the season. The eight in row is the longest win streak since...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Praise Jets Mike White After Hits Send QB to Hospital: ‘You’re Incredible!’ WATCH
It is to the credit to the toughness of New York Jets quarterback Mike White that he continued to try to re-enter the game on Sunday. It is a credit to the toughness of the Buffalo Bills defense that their clean and assertive hits on White kept sending him out of the game ... and, after Buffalo's 20-12 win at Highmark Stadium, to the hospital.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Open As Road Favorites Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals start a two-game road trip this coming Sunday and opened the week as 3.5-point favorites against Tampa Bay. Cincinnati has been the best investment in the league this season. They lead the NFL with a 10-3 record against the spread. Since starting 0-2 overall, Cincinnati's...
Murray's injury is the worst part of Cards' loss to Patriots
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England’s pass rush. That wasn’t even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field after going down without being hit on the game’s third play, suffering a potentially serious knee injury that could further derail Arizona’s middling season. “I’ve never seen him in that kind of shape, so it doesn’t look good,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.
