Permanent Financial Guardian Sabrina Morrissey Takes Control of Wendy Williams' Estate, Cuts Off Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter & Son: Report

Wendy Williams has been getting help managing her $40 million fortune.

According to insiders and court documents, guardianship expert and attorney Sabrina Morrissey has been in charge of handling the embattled daytime diva's estate and deciding who gets a cut of Williams' hard-earned bucks.

Morrissey, who specializes in "estate administration, guardianships and litigation," according to her biography, has reportedly been watching over The Wendy Williams Show alum's assets since May, nearly five months after Wells Fargo froze Williams' accounts, suspecting she was the victim of "financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence ."

"Her accounts are now handled between the guardian, Ms. Williams and the court," the insider said of the arrangement. "The court can eventually decide to give Wendy back full control over her accounts and end the guardianship- but that is up to the court."

Although the decision to hand over control was a difficult one , the source noted that Williams does "still have a voice and she still has a say" when it comes to the money made by her empire.

"This isn't like a Britney Spears conservatorship — this is a financial guardian. This is someone who is watching over her finances, who is making sure that the decisions that are happening with her accounts are in her best interest," the insider close to the Think Like A Man star explained.

"When Wendy asks for something to happen, the guardian is making sure it is in her own financial best interest first," the source continued. "She doesn't have 100 percent control right now, that could all change depending on what the court decides."

The first order of business conducted by Morrissey — kicking Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr . and 22-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr ., off the payroll. As OK! previously reported , the former radio jockey's only son was officially evicted from his Miami apartment in September after failing to pay the $6,800 monthly rent after his mother's accounts were halted.

The source spilled that Kevin Jr. was cut off after deciding not to attend college, as Wendy agreed she would pay for living expenses while he completed his studies. Due to his choice not to enroll, the guardian reasoned he could "get a job."

As for the media mogul's former spouse, he petitioned a judge to order the guardian to resume his alimony payments that ceased in February. In response, Wendy's attorney went on to cite their prenuptial agreement which stated that if the talk show host was not employed, "all Severance Payment shall be subject to either termination or modification."

The Sun was the first to report about Morrissey becoming Wendy's financial guardian.