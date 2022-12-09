Read full article on original website
Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays
FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
13abc.com
Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Ottawa County. As a result of the traffic stop, troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine, a street value of approximately $162,000. On December 6, at 1:31 p.m., troopers...
13abc.com
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of K-9 Officer
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Officer Jano. K-9 Jano passed on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. He was the first commissioned K-9 Officer under the tenure of Paulding County Sheriff Jason Lauders. “When...
wktn.com
KES Conducting Lockdown Scenario Drill Wednesday
Kenton Elementary School will be conducting a lockdown scenario this Wednesday, December 14th. It will take place at around 2:15 that afternoon. For the drill, students will be informed that this is practice and that they want to “Be Proactive” so they can be prepared if there is a true emergency.
Lima News
One-vehicle crash kills Lima man in Auglaize Township
AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle went off the side of a roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned Monday morning, killing a Lima driver, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post. Patrick C. Henry, 58, of Lima, died in the single-vehicle crash at...
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses
MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
OSHP: One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Allen County Monday morning
ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post reported a single-vehicle crash Monday morning that resulted in one fatality. In a press release, OSHP authorities said a 2013 Dodge Journey was travelling northbound on State Route 196 in Auglaize Township approximately a half-mile south of State Route 117. At approximately 7:15 a.m., the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned.
wktn.com
Details of Friday’s Injury Crash in Kenton Released
An injury accident occurred this past Friday afternoon in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 19 year old Hailey Melvin, of Kenton, was driving east on West North Street and failed to yield from the stop sign at North Detroit Street. Her vehicle was struck by...
wktn.com
Fatal Crash Early this Morning on State Route 196 in Allen County
Auglaize Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 7:15 A.M. on Monday December 12, 2022. The crash occurred northbound on State Route 196 (Waynesfield Road), approximately half of a mile south of State Route 117.
wktn.com
Hardin County Courthouse Offices Announce Holiday Closings
The Hardin County Probate and Juvenile Courts announced closing times that will take place in the month of December. Probate and Juvenile Courts and Lifeworks will also be closed Friday December 23 through Monday December 26 and December 30, 2022 through Monday January 2, 2023. Also announcing Holiday Hours were...
Maumee City Schools hires new superintendent
MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools hired the district's current superintendent, Steve Lee, as the new superintendent under a four-and-a-half-year contract at a board of education meeting Monday. Lee has served in the interim role since July 29 when he took over for outgoing superintendent Todd Cramer after he...
Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima
LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
hometownstations.com
Lima man loses his life in rollover crash on State Route 196
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was killed in a rollover crash in rural Allen County this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Patrick Henry was found dead in the crash on State Route 196, just south of 117. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. Henry was heading north when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail and overturned. They say that Henry was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. His body will be taken to the Lucas County coroner's office for an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.
bgindependentmedia.org
Two rental scams – for same apartment under construction – reported to BG Police
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating two cases of fraud involving apartment rentals. Two people reported to police that they leased an apartment at 228 S. College Drive – only to find the site was still under construction. A woman said she thought she had subleased the apartment online...
hometownstations.com
Rose sentenced to 3 years in prison for 2021 assault and abduction
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man found guilty of assault and abduction, gets three years in prison. 37-year-old Bryant Rose was found guilty by an Allen County jury in October for hitting his then-girlfriend in the head with a gun and bit her after he trapped her in the bathroom.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Driver Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter; No Jail Time Given
A sentence has been handed down regarding the family of five who were killed in a car accident on Saturday, March 26, 2022 just north of Wauseon in Clinton Township. The accident took place before midnight on County Road 14 and County Road H. Zane Hull, from Delta, Ohio, did not yield the right of way and collided with a vehicle that contained a family of five.
wktn.com
Kenton City Council’s Next to Last Regular Meeting of 2022 is Tonight
Kenton City Council will meet this evening. There will be two ordinances on first reading. One is to amend part eight of the Kenton codified ordinances for the creation of the Kenton Ohio Port Authority. The other ordinance provides for the additional appropriations of $28,000 for the downtown Phase 2...
