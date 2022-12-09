Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of K-9 Officer
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Officer Jano. K-9 Jano passed on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. He was the first commissioned K-9 Officer under the tenure of Paulding County Sheriff Jason Lauders. “When...
wktn.com
Hardin County 4-H Looking for More Advisors
Another request for 4-H advisors is being sent. Amanda Raines, Hardin County OSU 4-H Educator, told the Hardin County Ag Society at its meeting last week that some representatives have been selected, but she is hoping the new request will generate more interest. At the meeting, Raines also stated Beef...
peakofohio.com
Champaign County man cited for OVI after single-vehicle crash
A Champaign County man was cited after a single-vehicle crash late Friday night around 11 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an injury crash on State Route 287, near County Road 28, in West Liberty. Deputies report Adam Rutan, 27, of North Lewisburg, was...
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses
MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
13abc.com
Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Ottawa County. As a result of the traffic stop, troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine, a street value of approximately $162,000. On December 6, at 1:31 p.m., troopers...
Lima News
One-vehicle crash kills Lima man in Auglaize Township
AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle went off the side of a roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned Monday morning, killing a Lima driver, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post. Patrick C. Henry, 58, of Lima, died in the single-vehicle crash at...
wktn.com
Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
wktn.com
Details of Friday’s Injury Crash in Kenton Released
An injury accident occurred this past Friday afternoon in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 19 year old Hailey Melvin, of Kenton, was driving east on West North Street and failed to yield from the stop sign at North Detroit Street. Her vehicle was struck by...
13abc.com
Lucas County deputy patrols to change in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Changes are on the way to how Lucas County Sheriff deputies patrol part of the county. Some townships will see more patrols after their voters approved new funding. Others are about to see fewer. The Lucas County Sheriff has been warning townships that this change was...
Driver taken to hospital after head-on crash in Auglaize County
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Auglaize County Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of Koop Road and State Route 66 around 4:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Initial reports indicated that the crash was...
hometownstations.com
Rose sentenced to 3 years in prison for 2021 assault and abduction
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man found guilty of assault and abduction, gets three years in prison. 37-year-old Bryant Rose was found guilty by an Allen County jury in October for hitting his then-girlfriend in the head with a gun and bit her after he trapped her in the bathroom.
Food cards to be distributed to Seneca County veterans
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran's services office will be helping those in need this holiday season while also reaching out to those who may have never used its services. In its third year, the Seneca County Veterans Services Commission will be handing out free food cards to...
Two dead horses in Morrow County likely ‘targeted’ in killing, deputies say
NORTH BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or people responsible for what deputies believe is an intentional, targeted killing of two horses. Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township on Dec. 1 on a report of two dead horses, […]
hometownstations.com
Man admits to killing two people in Paulding County Thursday
PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One person is in custody after admitting to killing two people in Paulding County. 23-year-old Clay Dockery, a Paulding County resident, is currently in custody in Ashtabula County and has been charged with two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies, and one count of theft, a fourth degree felony.
bgindependentmedia.org
Two rental scams – for same apartment under construction – reported to BG Police
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating two cases of fraud involving apartment rentals. Two people reported to police that they leased an apartment at 228 S. College Drive – only to find the site was still under construction. A woman said she thought she had subleased the apartment online...
Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death
KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
