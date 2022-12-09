Read full article on original website
Cards' Kyler Murray set for MRI on knee after leaving MNF on cart
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a noncontact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
‘I’ve Got To Do Better’: Pete Carroll After Seahawks Loss to Struggling Panthers
After beating the Arizona Cardinals 31-21, the Seattle Seahawks moved to 6-3 and appeared set to make a playoff push. Since then, though, they have lost three out of their last four games with their latest loss coming in a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers. While you don't want...
Browns to Participate in NFL Event to Provide Opportunity for Minorities
Cleveland Browns have two front-office members that are up-and-coming minorities in the NFL world. The league is holding a Front Office Accelerator at this week's meetings in Dallas. This meeting will have an emphasis on rising people of color and women front office prospects, with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club owners and executives.
Joe Burrow Takes Playful Shot At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for many things, including his the famous photo of him smoking a cigar following LSU's win in the National Championship Game at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Burrow was asked to compare his cigar photo to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones'...
NFC Playoff Picture: Falcons Falling During Bye Week?
The Atlanta Falcons are about to kick things into gear once again after their Week 14 bye is coming to an end. With the Falcons off, they got to watch Sunday's action from the sideline and saw mixed results. The New Orleans Saints, who host the Falcons next, were also...
Jaguars 36, Titans 22: Trevor Lawrence Answers Yet Another Test in Crucial Victory
Trevor Lawrence continues to get better and better. The Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller became the first player in franchise history with 300 passing yards, multiple passing touchdowns (3), and a rushing touchdown in a single game, and continues to take excellent care of the football. It was a career performance for...
Detroit Lions Have 23 Percent Chance of Making NFL Playoffs
The Detroit Lions have put themselves in a position to play in the postseason this year. After winning five of their last six games, the team's rebuilding efforts have certainly been expedited. Not many would have fathomed the team playing meaningful and must-win games, especially after starting the 2022 season...
Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Can Win Out
Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers are catching fire toward the end of the season having won three of their last four games, now sitting just one game behind Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South. What's been most impressive about this turnaround is how Carolina has...
Patriots Elevate LBs Jamie Collins, Cameron McGrone vs. Cardinals
The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and LB Cameron McGrone from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, AZ, as they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive for at least one more week.
Just In: Cedric Tillman Announces NFL Draft, Orange Bowl Intentions
After battling the injury bug for most of the 2022 season, Cedric Tillman has announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He will also sit out of the Orange Bowl as well, he announced moments ago. Tillman exploded onto the scene in 2021 and entered the season as...
Cowboys BREAKING: Steele Season-Ending Injury: Next Move?
The Dallas Cowboys won, 27-23, but they were on the ropes Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Cowboys trailed the Texans for all of the second half except the final 41 seconds. The Ezekiel Elliott rushing touchdown capped off a 98-yard drive that spanned 11 plays. It was the type...
QB Injuries Back Bears’ Decision to Limit Justin Fields Runs
The scene had to be scary enough for Bears fans watching who are used to seeing their own running quarterback, let alone Cardinals fans who endured it. Kyler Murray cut in the open field Monday night against New England and suffered a non-contact knee injury, reported as a likely ACL tear. He left sobbing on the back of a cart.
Steelers’ Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injured Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback enters concussion protocol for the second time this season. At this point, it's nearly impossible for the team to justify him returning in less than a week for the second time in one year. So, how do they replace him? Against the Baltimore Ravens it was Mitch Trubisky. Is that the case for the Carolina Panthers?
Bills Praise Jets Mike White After Hits Send QB to Hospital: ‘You’re Incredible!’ WATCH
It is to the credit to the toughness of New York Jets quarterback Mike White that he continued to try to re-enter the game on Sunday. It is a credit to the toughness of the Buffalo Bills defense that their clean and assertive hits on White kept sending him out of the game ... and, after Buffalo's 20-12 win at Highmark Stadium, to the hospital.
Sooners in the NFL: Week 14
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 14 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals. With just five weeks remaining in the regular season, the race to the top spot in each conference heats up as teams try to lock up the all-important first round bye in the playoffs.
Report: NFL to Levy ‘Big Fine’ on Jerry Jeudy for Ref Confrontation
Jerry Jeudy lost his head during Sunday's spirited loss to the Chiefs, screaming at and bumping an official whom Jeudy felt missed an obvious display of defensive holding. The Denver Broncos wide receiver was fortunate not to be flagged — or ejected — for making contact with the referee. Nevertheless, his actions will have severe consequences.
Twitter Reacts: It’s the Brand New Lions
The Detroit Lions have now caught the attention of the NFL world. After defeating the Vikings, 34-23, the Lions are winners of five of their last six games. After starting the season a disappointing 1-6, Detroit's young roster has now worked to bring their record in 2022 to a respectable 6-7.
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals: 3 to Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are ready for some Monday Night Football in Week 14. The Pats are looking to remain in playoff contention and move back above .500 as they prepare to face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium.
Britain Covey Proves to be a Jack of All Trades
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The cliche has been around the NFL for years and it fits when discussing Eagles’ rookie returner Britain Covey. You couldn’t win with 53 Coveys but you can’t win without one. The undersized and undrafted Covey excelled as a punt returner in college...
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
Normally Philly week is a big one for the Giants. Given how the schedule and results have fallen, this week's home game against an 11-1 Eagles team seems almost like an exercise in futility for the 7-4-1 Giants. A victory over a divisional rival would be among the season highlights, especially against an Eagles team that has won nine of its last 11 meetings against the Giants.
