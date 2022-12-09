Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury
After a week of speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available vs. the Tennessee Titans, it appears the answer has come: Lawrence will be active and start in Week 14. Lawrence dealt with a toe sprain this week following an injury he sustained last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Defenders Trevon Diggs, Jonathan Hankins Injured vs. Texans
DEC 11 DIGGS, HANKINS INJURED During their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of key defenders to injury. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was forced out of the game with a hand injury, and went to the locker room for treatment. He has since returned.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Julian Love Takes Ownership of Botched Interception Attempt
New York Giants defensive back Julian Love led the Giants in tackles on Sunday with 10, but it’s the one he missed that could stick out for the rest of the season. On 4th-and-7, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lofted a pass to second-year wideout DeVonta Smith. Love made a great break on the ball and ultimately misjudged how to play it, leading to Smith easily running in for a touchdown that put the Giants into an early 14-0 hole they could not dig themselves out of.
Kyler Murray likely is gone for the season, leaving very little of interest behind
The Cardinals season was not lost on the third play of Monday night’s game when quarterback Kyler Murray’s right knee gave way as he tried to cut to avoid a tackler. That happened weeks ago. But whatever interest remained in the 2022 season was carted off along with Murray, who left with a towel covering his head and face. ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Can Win Out
Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers are catching fire toward the end of the season having won three of their last four games, now sitting just one game behind Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South. What's been most impressive about this turnaround is how Carolina has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Can’t Get Down After Eagles Rout
The 48-22 loss suffered by the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles will hurt for a long time. But for head coach Brian Daboll's Giants, any mourning they might be hoping to do will have to wait a few more weeks. "Everything we want is still in front of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
QB Injuries Back Bears’ Decision to Limit Justin Fields Runs
The scene had to be scary enough for Bears fans watching who are used to seeing their own running quarterback, let alone Cardinals fans who endured it. Kyler Murray cut in the open field Monday night against New England and suffered a non-contact knee injury, reported as a likely ACL tear. He left sobbing on the back of a cart.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers’ Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injured Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback enters concussion protocol for the second time this season. At this point, it's nearly impossible for the team to justify him returning in less than a week for the second time in one year. So, how do they replace him? Against the Baltimore Ravens it was Mitch Trubisky. Is that the case for the Carolina Panthers?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I’ve Got To Do Better’: Pete Carroll After Seahawks Loss to Struggling Panthers
After beating the Arizona Cardinals 31-21, the Seattle Seahawks moved to 6-3 and appeared set to make a playoff push. Since then, though, they have lost three out of their last four games with their latest loss coming in a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers. While you don't want...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brock Purdy is Day to Day with an Oblique/Rib Injury
The 49ers' rookie quarterback sensation might not play Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy has an oblique/rib injury and the 49ers say he's day-to-day. Purdy suffered the injury diving for a first down in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but stayed in the game until the 49ers pulled all of their starters in the fourth quarter of the blowout victory.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
Normally Philly week is a big one for the Giants. Given how the schedule and results have fallen, this week's home game against an 11-1 Eagles team seems almost like an exercise in futility for the 7-4-1 Giants. A victory over a divisional rival would be among the season highlights, especially against an Eagles team that has won nine of its last 11 meetings against the Giants.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Takes Playful Shot At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for many things, including his the famous photo of him smoking a cigar following LSU's win in the National Championship Game at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Burrow was asked to compare his cigar photo to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones'...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Byron Jones Not Likely for 2022
The time has come that we can stop asking whether cornerback Byron Jones will play for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Head coach Mike McDaniel suggested Monday it's not likely to happen. Jones has been on the Reserve/PUP list all season after undergoing surgery on a leg in the offseason...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Elevate LBs Jamie Collins, Cameron McGrone vs. Cardinals
The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and LB Cameron McGrone from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, AZ, as they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive for at least one more week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Praise Jets Mike White After Hits Send QB to Hospital: ‘You’re Incredible!’ WATCH
It is to the credit to the toughness of New York Jets quarterback Mike White that he continued to try to re-enter the game on Sunday. It is a credit to the toughness of the Buffalo Bills defense that their clean and assertive hits on White kept sending him out of the game ... and, after Buffalo's 20-12 win at Highmark Stadium, to the hospital.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: NFL to Levy ‘Big Fine’ on Jerry Jeudy for Ref Confrontation
Jerry Jeudy lost his head during Sunday's spirited loss to the Chiefs, screaming at and bumping an official whom Jeudy felt missed an obvious display of defensive holding. The Denver Broncos wide receiver was fortunate not to be flagged — or ejected — for making contact with the referee. Nevertheless, his actions will have severe consequences.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Prove-It’ Contract for Odell? Would OBJ Sign?
ARLINGTON - Odell Beckham Jr. continues to speak and act as if he's in the free agency driver's seat. But his visit with the Dallas Cowboys - once maybe designed to win him a multi-year contract worth between $13 million and $20 million - has resulted in "America's Team'' not even making him any offer at all.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns to Participate in NFL Event to Provide Opportunity for Minorities
Cleveland Browns have two front-office members that are up-and-coming minorities in the NFL world. The league is holding a Front Office Accelerator at this week's meetings in Dallas. This meeting will have an emphasis on rising people of color and women front office prospects, with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club owners and executives.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Detroit Lions Have 23 Percent Chance of Making NFL Playoffs
The Detroit Lions have put themselves in a position to play in the postseason this year. After winning five of their last six games, the team's rebuilding efforts have certainly been expedited. Not many would have fathomed the team playing meaningful and must-win games, especially after starting the 2022 season...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Britain Covey Proves to be a Jack of All Trades
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The cliche has been around the NFL for years and it fits when discussing Eagles’ rookie returner Britain Covey. You couldn’t win with 53 Coveys but you can’t win without one. The undersized and undrafted Covey excelled as a punt returner in college...
Comments / 0