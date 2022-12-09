Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wemu.org
Criminal investigations continue after Ann Arbor school threats
Ann Arbor’s school superintendent is promising criminal investigations after Friday’s social media threat at Huron High School. Ann Arbor’s Huron High School went into lockdown Friday morning when threats appeared on Instagram. A Huron High sophomore, whose name we are not using because she is a minor, says she saw the social media post being passed around.
Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning
ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
Newly purchased Domino’s Farms office park building will host next AAPS board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - This week’s Ann Arbor School Board meeting is taking place at a property it recently purchased in the Dominos’s Farms office park. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3700 Earhart Road, a 55,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres that had served as the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health location since 2019.
Namesake for Ypsilanti housing project is ‘up there in heaven smiling’, relatives say
YPSILANTI, MI - Mattie Dorsey struggled to keep Ypsilanti’s Black community in their homes when forces bigger than her threatened to push them out. Decades later, shovels will soon hit the ground on a housing project bearing Dorsey’s name officials hope will give some a first shot at homeownership.
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Ann Arbor OKs agreement for new Border-to-Border Trail connection
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have OK’d a new agreement for a key Border-to-Border Trail connection. City Council voted unanimously at its Dec. 5 meeting to approve a memorandum of understanding with Washtenaw County to create a pedestrian tunnel pathway under the railroad between Bandemer and Barton parks, a project long in the works.
New 2,300-bed residence hall project approved for University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan will add 2,300 beds for Central Campus students in a new residence hall and dining facility approved Thursday by the Board of Regents. The new building will be built on the current Elbel Field site between Ann Arbor’s Hoover Avenue and Hill...
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
FBI removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
Macomb County school district cancels Friday classes due to 'too many illnesses'
Students who attend one Macomb County school district will get an extra day to their weekend after classes were canceled for Friday, but not for a reason you’d expect.
thesalinepost.com
New Main Street Leader Brings First Fridays Experience to Downtown Saline
There’s a new leader at the helm of Saline Main Street. Saline Main Street has named Mary Dettling as executive director of the downtown revitalization organization. Holli Andrews resigned earlier this fall to take a community development position in Ypsilanti. Coincidentally, it was Dettling’s work in Ypsilanti that convinced...
Full closure coming to South U in downtown Ann Arbor for crane installation
ANN ARBOR, MI - A street closure is coming to South University Avenue for a crane installation at one of the tallest high-rise buildings in Ann Arbor. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, South U will close completely to traffic between Church Street and South Forest Avenue, city officials said.
Family of slain Michigan student Julia Niswender hopes police will investigate
Julia Niswender, 23, was a student at Eastern Michigan University when she was killed in her off-campus apartment.
Michigan Medicine strikes deal with MI-HQ on $35 million Ypsilanti Health Center project
YPSILANTI, MI - University of Michigan Health will pay about $35 million to relocate and expand its Ypsilanti Health Center after Thursday’s approval by the UM Board of Regents. The health center will relocate to the campus of Michigan Innovation Headquarters (MI-HQ) at the former location of the Eastern...
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
wemu.org
Mattie Dorsey's legacy lives on in new Ypsilanti housing development
This summer, the first units of a housing development near Ypsilanti’s Depot Town will open. With the name “Dorsey Estates”, it will honor a beloved champion of housing access in the city. Back in 1975, Mattie Dorsey became the first Black woman to be elected to Ypsilanti’s...
umich.edu
Michigan Medicine receives $50M; will name new hospital after philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn
The 690,000-square-foot hospital is scheduled to open fall 2025. Celebrating one of the largest gifts ever to Michigan Medicine of $50 million, the health system will name its new hospital for longtime philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn. At its Dec. 8 meeting, the University of Michigan Regents approved a...
