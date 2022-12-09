ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Sets New Career Record As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Drake has added a new record to his historic Hip-Hop career. The Toronto-bred artist has surpassed Eminem to become the highest-selling singles artist in the Recording Industry Association of America’s history. Certifications issued by the RIAA on Thursday (Dec. 7) pushed The 6 God to the top.

According to Chart Data , the 36-year-old’s 10 new plaques bring his total singles sold to 184 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDrT2_0jdDDdn800
Drake attends the ‘Amsterdam’ World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City.

The certifications also set a new record for the Take Care rapper . With “Hotline Bling,” “God’s Plan” and “One Dance” featuring Wizkid and Kyla achieving diamond status, the rapper becomes one of three artists to have five singles reach the ultimate level. Previously, he counted his “Life Is Good” where he delivered a feature for Future and “Sicko Mode” where he assisted Travis Scott.

Only Bruno Mars and Post Malone have as many diamond records, the former with six and the latter tied with Drizzy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYnWa_0jdDDdn800
Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to the diamond plaques, seven other Champagne Papi offerings ranked up in RIAA status. His collaborative project with Future What A Time To Be Alive , as well as the compilation mixtape More Life, were both officially labeled platinum. The projects Thank Me Later , and If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late also counted 1,000,000.

Songs that reached a new level of distinction include the aforementioned diamond records, as well as “Nonstop,” “I’m Upset,” and “Controlla.”

With all of his achievements, Drake shows no signs of slowing down. In 2022 alone, the Grammy Award-winning rapper delivered two full-length projects. In June, he issued the genre-fusing Honestly, Nevermind . It was followed by Her Loss, a joint project with 21 Savage in November.

Listen to the collaborative effort below.

Vibe

Vibe

