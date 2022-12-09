ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Input needed on natural disasters in Warren County

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BmkIQ_0jdDDVgC00

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – It’s important to know and understand what potential hazards could come with where one lives, and what different weather conditions can bring to those areas. Warren County is looking for public input as it makes updates to its plan to curb natural disaster danger for county residents.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

The county’s Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan is up for revision – and a survey gives residents a chance to weigh in on it. The plan is a document that can be used by the county to reduce the impact and damage from natural disasters, especially targeted at preventing and breaking cycles of damage, reconstruction and more damage.

“Public participation and feedback are a vital part of the hazard mitigation planning process,” said Warren County Emergency Services Director Ann Marie Mason. “We ask that those who live in or visit Warren County take the brief online survey to detail any instances where they have experienced disaster or noted vulnerabilities, and their thoughts on changes that should be made.”

The survey asks for residents to report what types of natural disasters they have seen and experienced in Warren County over the last decade, such as flooding, drought and climate change impacts. It also seeks information such as concern for future disasters, and how residents get their disaster information.

ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow

The Hazard Minitagition Plan is updated every five years. The plan is used for communities to make risk-based decisions that can lead to fewer lives being lost, or less property being damaged, in the event of a disaster. The process going forward will also involve voices from nonprofits, community partners and the private sector. The plan will analyze how best to protect essential community facilities, transportation systems, lifeline utilities and hazardous material facilities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Springs’ Two County Supervisors Are a Major Impediment to Changing Bar Closing Times

The members of the current Saratoga Springs City Council, like past Councils, feel strongly that closing the bars in Saratoga at 2AM would help to control the increasing number of problems occurring on Caroline Street late at night. Saratoga Springs' two County Supervisors, Matt Veitch (R) and Tara Gaston (D), are major impediments to achieving this goal, however.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
VTDigger

And now, Coventry is the dumping ground for PFAS

Upon reading how Saint-Gobain is being required by Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up the accumulated PFAS in two of its factories in Bennington, the reader must ask "Where will these toxic forever chemicals go?" Your reporter quotes DEC's Spiese as saying one goal is to ensure the...
COVENTRY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York fugitive arrested in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Data: Exponential rise in flu in New York

Weekly data from the state Health Department show there is an exponential increase in influenza cases in New York over the month of November. The state’s flu tracker shows more than 44,000 cases of flu reported in the week ending on Dec. 3, compared to about 2,800 in that same week last year.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Residents evacuated, building a total loss after Schenectady fire

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady building is a total loss after a fire there Saturday morning. Fire Chief Dan Mareno says the call at 1901 State Street came in at 10:30 a.m., from a passerby, and when the department arrived on the scene, the lower floor of the building, which housed a scooter and e-bike shop, was fully involved. Firefighters went to the apartments above the shop and evacuated all the residents safely, and the landlord was able to confirm all residents were accounted for.
SCHENECTADY, NY
VTDigger

Kids of Bennington County deserve better

How can the level of support services be so different from one school district to another?. Slate Valley, and specifically Castleton Elementary School, has multiple levels of support for all students — special education and regular classroom kids. Yes, it's hard to hire people who "get it" about emotional...
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls’ indoor farm almost ready to grow

The third floor of 22 Ridge St. is home to a special project a long time in the works. Above Farmacy restaurant and some other small business spaces, the building's top floor has sat disused for an unknown number of years - but amidst decaying wallpaper and discarded furniture, something shiny and new is almost complete.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Winter essentials for the next snowfall

Snow has been falling across the capital district. But how can folks stay prepared for the winter months? We spoke with Rob McDonnell, the store owner of Robinson’s Hardware in Clifton Park. He says that every person needs to have winter essentials.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy