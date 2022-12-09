Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools Caroling Event
On today's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss stats on how people actually feel about family and work holiday parties. Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Deputies say they responded to a shooting off of north silver lake road Sunday morning. Holiday...
WJHG-TV
Photos with Santa for a good cause
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mr. & Mrs. Claus were in town Saturday at the Panama City farmers market to take photos with families. However, this wasn’t just your normal holiday family photo. The event was raising money for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Throughout the day Saturday,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL
Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
WJHG-TV
Local mobile home park now one week without water
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park in Springfield has been without water for seven days now and tenants said they’re starting to lose hope. When NewsChannel 7 spoke with the landlord last week, he mentioned it should only take 24 to 48 hours to get the water back on. But, that obviously was not the case.
WJHG-TV
Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. The 9th Annual Holiday Toy Ride Parade collects donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers said this year was the largest turnout they have seen since Hurricane Michael.
franklincounty.news
Carrabelle tees off on new golf cart rules
As the popularity of golf carts continues to rev up throughout the county, Carrabelle officials have decided it's time they put in place rules to govern their use on the city and country roads within the city. At last week’s regular meeting, city commissioners approved on first reading an ordinance...
Crews fixing all lights on Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the course of the next week, the Panama City Public Works Department is performing maintenance work on all 54 of the street lights on the Hathaway Bridge. Monday, workers addressed the 14 lights along the outside of the eastbound lanes. “They did a complete change out,” Director of Panama […]
Tijuana Flats hosts giveback day for local organizations
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new Tex-Mex restaurant opened this past week in Panama City and it has been full of customers every single day. Tijuana Flats opened its doors on December 5 and are already doing its part in giving back to the community. Last Sunday, they held a private event and 100% […]
4th annual The Longest Table Events happens Sunday
The Longest Table is a free event for Leon, Wakulla, and Gadsden County 9th through 12th grade students to come together and discuss community issues.
WJHG-TV
Walton Correctional Re-Entry Program
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is receiving leadership training from a high-end trainer. Tyndall is hosting a holiday party for veterans from Sims Nursing Home. We are talking with businesses and people who frequent the pier about the new development. PCB Christmas Parade Preview. Updated: 3 hours ago. Saturday will...
WJHG-TV
Local vets kick up their heels for Christmas party
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyndall Air Force Base hosted its Golden Age Holiday Party for the first time since Hurricane Michael. Dozens of senior citizens and residents from the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home traveled to the base Friday to dance for the holidays. The event was packed with raffle prizes, good conversation, great food and music.
WJHG-TV
Bay Correctional Facility serves Christmas meals to students
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Correctional Facility served Christmas meals to more than 100 students and teachers at New Horizons Learning Center. Warden Jesse Williams said it is a way to give back to the community and mark the start of a prosperous partnership between the facility and the school, where several members of the facility will become mentors to the students.
Bundle of Hope collecting Christmas gifts for ‘Children Left Behind’ program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bundle of Hope Adoption and Family Services is helping children receive Christmas presents as a part of their ‘ Children Left Behind’ gifting program. Bundle of Hope is an adoption and foster care agency that provides various family services. “It makes my heart full to know that we are part […]
WJHG-TV
Big changes coming to Panama City Beach City Pier
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the phrase: “new year, new me.” Well, going into 2023, one of Panama City Beach’s most popular spots will be getting a whole new look. Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes will soon...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The Sunshine State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
WJHG-TV
Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting
A night of old-fashioned caroling. On today's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss stats on how people actually feel about family and work holiday parties. Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. Squats for Tots. Updated: 13 hours...
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Noel
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Noel, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Great Pyrenees mix is about one year old. She was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. She found her fur-ever home Thursday after being live on News 13 Midday. Learn more about other adoptable animals […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge. The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need. Officers want to...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Panama City Beach (FL) Moving Forward with Two New Fire Stations
The Panama City Beach City Council approved an $8 million contract to the low bidder Dominguez Design-Build of Pensacola for the construction of a new fire station to replace the existing Station 31 at the Municipal Complex, according to a press release by the city. The city received two bids for the project.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigates Shooting on Sunday, December 11, 2022, Near Silver Lake Rd in Washington County
The Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office, along with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are on scene now of a shooting off N Silver Lake Rd. in Washington County. At approximately 10:55 a.m. a 911 call was received in reference to a shooting. A verbal altercation erupted between family...
