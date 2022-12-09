Becky Stenger says she often has to apologize when her daughter cuts in line, knocks over toys, or gets in the way of other kids at parks. But she didn’t have to when she went to We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym in Cleveland for the first time about five years ago. The gym provides open play areas for families and people of all ages with special needs.

ERLANGER, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO