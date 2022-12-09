Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage
COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora IGA to Close Permanently
All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
linknky.com
Former Covington boxing gym renovated into apartments, commercial space
A former boxing gym in Covington has been transformed into 15 newly-renovated apartments and two street-level commercial spaces. Located in an L-shaped building at 809-811 Madison Ave., Shamrock Gym was the epitome of an old-school boxing gym. A 1995 Kentucky Post article described the gym as a hole-in-the-wall with broken windows, holes in the plaster ceiling and heavy bags with ripped covers.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
WKRC
Local BBQ restaurant closes, but still plans on serving food
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There is some good news and bad news for fans of a local barbecue restaurant. The owners of Sweets and Meats in Mount Washington posted on social media that they plan to close their carry-out restaurant on December 18. The good news is they plan...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky man keeps promise to friend and goes all out for Christmas
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man who goes all out on Christmas decorations every year is now expanding to the house next door. Besides covering his house with every kind of Christmas light imaginable, Mark Koors is doing the same for his next-door neighbor. He’s doing it to...
ohparent.com
7 Holiday Weekend Events Around Cincinnati
Another holiday weekend in Southwest Ohio packed full of family fun! Bundle up the kids and explore something new at one of these totally awesome family events:. It’s not the holidays until it’s Holiday Pops! Experience the splendor of Music Hall decked out like a winter wonderland, and feel the warmth as JMR and the Pops perform beloved holiday classics. The Annie Moses Band, who wowed Pops audiences at Riverbend last summer, adds to the joy that makes Holiday Pops the perfect tradition.
linknky.com
Vocal band can only guarantee a good time at ‘Christmas with No Promises’
The Carnegie will host two-time “Best of Cincinnati” winners NO PROMISES Vocal Band next week as they perform holiday hits with selections from Pentatonix, Gordon Lightfoot, Andy Williams, Joni Mitchell, Three Dog Night, the Drifters, and more. If you go:. Who: NO PROMISES Vocal Band. What: A full-Length...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Hopeful Church Road at Cayton Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Hopeful Church Road at Cayton Road in Florence, road is blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Spooky Nook is open for business, with scheduled events beginning this weekend
Take a drive down B Street in Hamilton and you’ll see firsthand the transformation: From a defunct paper mill, a hotel, convention center, and athletic complex has taken shape.
WLWT 5
Reports of a car crash into a house on Clay Ridge Road in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a car crash into a house on Clay Ridge Road in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
linknky.com
Church turned house on Overton Street
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Garrard Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Garrard Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
2 men arrested in Dayton for allegedly ‘skimming’ gas pumps
It is alleged Garcia and Ochoa then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Yahoo!
Gym for those with special needs opening in NKY
Becky Stenger says she often has to apologize when her daughter cuts in line, knocks over toys, or gets in the way of other kids at parks. But she didn’t have to when she went to We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym in Cleveland for the first time about five years ago. The gym provides open play areas for families and people of all ages with special needs.
WLWT 5
Report of a construction plate missing, West Pike and Russell in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of a construction plate missing at West Pike and Russell streets in Covington, creating a potential road hazard. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Eden Park Drive in Mount Adams
CINCINNATI — Reported structure fire on Eden Park Dr. in Mount Adams. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
