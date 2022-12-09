ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apalachicola, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. The 9th Annual Holiday Toy Ride Parade collects donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers said this year was the largest turnout they have seen since Hurricane Michael.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Photos with Santa for a good cause

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mr. & Mrs. Claus were in town Saturday at the Panama City farmers market to take photos with families. However, this wasn’t just your normal holiday family photo. The event was raising money for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Throughout the day Saturday,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local mobile home park now one week without water

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park in Springfield has been without water for seven days now and tenants said they’re starting to lose hope. When NewsChannel 7 spoke with the landlord last week, he mentioned it should only take 24 to 48 hours to get the water back on. But, that obviously was not the case.
SPRINGFIELD, FL
WJHG-TV

Local vets kick up their heels for Christmas party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyndall Air Force Base hosted its Golden Age Holiday Party for the first time since Hurricane Michael. Dozens of senior citizens and residents from the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home traveled to the base Friday to dance for the holidays. The event was packed with raffle prizes, good conversation, great food and music.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Noel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Noel, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Great Pyrenees mix is about one year old. She was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. She found her fur-ever home Thursday after being live on News 13 Midday. Learn more about other adoptable animals […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay Correctional Facility serves Christmas meals to students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Correctional Facility served Christmas meals to more than 100 students and teachers at New Horizons Learning Center. Warden Jesse Williams said it is a way to give back to the community and mark the start of a prosperous partnership between the facility and the school, where several members of the facility will become mentors to the students.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City police looking for missing person

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Panama City Beach (FL) Moving Forward with Two New Fire Stations

The Panama City Beach City Council approved an $8 million contract to the low bidder Dominguez Design-Build of Pensacola for the construction of a new fire station to replace the existing Station 31 at the Municipal Complex, according to a press release by the city. The city received two bids for the project.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Man assaults, imprisons woman for three days, police say

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after Panama City Police say he beat and imprisoned a woman over a three-day period. On Sunday, PCPD officials responded to a call about a female victim that had allegedly been beaten at a motel in the 3900 block of W. Highway 98.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The man convicted in October of killing his wife is going to prison for the rest of his life. Judge Christopher Patterson gave Daniel Belc the maximum sentence possible on Friday, for murdering Judy Belc. According to records, Belc shot his wife Judy in March 2018, outside of her home in […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy