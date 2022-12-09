Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. The 9th Annual Holiday Toy Ride Parade collects donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers said this year was the largest turnout they have seen since Hurricane Michael.
WJHG-TV
Photos with Santa for a good cause
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mr. & Mrs. Claus were in town Saturday at the Panama City farmers market to take photos with families. However, this wasn’t just your normal holiday family photo. The event was raising money for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Throughout the day Saturday,...
Bundle of Hope collecting Christmas gifts for ‘Children Left Behind’ program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bundle of Hope Adoption and Family Services is helping children receive Christmas presents as a part of their ‘ Children Left Behind’ gifting program. Bundle of Hope is an adoption and foster care agency that provides various family services. “It makes my heart full to know that we are part […]
WJHG-TV
Local mobile home park now one week without water
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park in Springfield has been without water for seven days now and tenants said they’re starting to lose hope. When NewsChannel 7 spoke with the landlord last week, he mentioned it should only take 24 to 48 hours to get the water back on. But, that obviously was not the case.
WJHG-TV
Local vets kick up their heels for Christmas party
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyndall Air Force Base hosted its Golden Age Holiday Party for the first time since Hurricane Michael. Dozens of senior citizens and residents from the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home traveled to the base Friday to dance for the holidays. The event was packed with raffle prizes, good conversation, great food and music.
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Noel
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Noel, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Great Pyrenees mix is about one year old. She was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. She found her fur-ever home Thursday after being live on News 13 Midday. Learn more about other adoptable animals […]
4th annual The Longest Table Events happens Sunday
The Longest Table is a free event for Leon, Wakulla, and Gadsden County 9th through 12th grade students to come together and discuss community issues.
WJHG-TV
Bay Correctional Facility serves Christmas meals to students
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Correctional Facility served Christmas meals to more than 100 students and teachers at New Horizons Learning Center. Warden Jesse Williams said it is a way to give back to the community and mark the start of a prosperous partnership between the facility and the school, where several members of the facility will become mentors to the students.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The Sunshine State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Panama City police looking for missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
WJHG-TV
“Good is no longer good enough”: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employees learn to go from Great to Magnus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The process of becoming a great leader can be a long, but rewarding journey. But what is the process to push beyond great? That is what the MAGNUS OVEA leadership training is for. Officers and staff at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office took the time...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Panama City Beach (FL) Moving Forward with Two New Fire Stations
The Panama City Beach City Council approved an $8 million contract to the low bidder Dominguez Design-Build of Pensacola for the construction of a new fire station to replace the existing Station 31 at the Municipal Complex, according to a press release by the city. The city received two bids for the project.
WJHG-TV
Man assaults, imprisons woman for three days, police say
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after Panama City Police say he beat and imprisoned a woman over a three-day period. On Sunday, PCPD officials responded to a call about a female victim that had allegedly been beaten at a motel in the 3900 block of W. Highway 98.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The man convicted in October of killing his wife is going to prison for the rest of his life. Judge Christopher Patterson gave Daniel Belc the maximum sentence possible on Friday, for murdering Judy Belc. According to records, Belc shot his wife Judy in March 2018, outside of her home in […]
Comments / 0