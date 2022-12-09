ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Seeks to Expand Housing by Curbing Zoning

Over the last few months, Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made a push to try to liberalize zoning and other land-use regulations that block the construction of new housing in the state. In August, Youngkin told a state Senate committee that "[t]he cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," and emphasized that "[w]e must tackle root causes behind this supply and demand mismatch; unnecessary regulations, overburdensome and inefficient local governments, restrictive zoning policies, and an ideology of fighting tooth and nail against any new development."
VIRGINIA STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When To Expect Your Check

The Social Security Administration started disbursing December payments this week. We'll explain below how the timing of Social Security payments work. This month, you should also keep an eye out for a letter in the mail about your Social Security cost-of-living benefit increase for 2023. The letter will have details about your individual benefit rate increase for next year -- or you can check your benefits online using your My Social Security account. In January, you'll get your first increased benefit amount.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Virginia

Virginia is one of the original 13 colonies and known as the “birthplace of America” having the first permanent settlement, Jamestown. The varied landscape of the state has a little of everything from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean coastline. The Chesapeake Bay is on the eastern border and major rivers like the Potomac, Rappahannock, York and James all flow through the state. Some of those rivers are so wide you would think they are lakes, but there are plenty of good sized lakes scattered throughout Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
rmef.org

Six Hunters Successful in Inaugural Virginia Elk Hunt

Below is a blog post from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The Virginia elk program reached a milestone in October—a successful first elk hunt in the Elk Management Zone (EMZ) in Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise counties. It was a testament to all the hard work in planning, preparation, and execution from Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) staff, landowners, and volunteers from Southwest Virginia Sportsmen, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF), and DWR’s Volunteer Program. All six hunters were successful and satisfied with their hunting experience. Each one exhibited the utmost respect and appreciation for the once-in-a-lifetime hunting opportunity and for their role in making conservation history.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Cleveland.com

Appeals court ends Trump special master review, clears way for Justice Department investigation of top-secret documents

WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race

Former President Trump entered the 2024 presidential race Tuesday with significant legal baggage. Though he hasn’t been charged with any crimes, Trump faces exposure from multiple probes that are expected to ramp up now that investigators’ self-imposed hiatus on overt activity ahead of the midterms has been replaced with pressure to file any charges well in advance of the 2024 election.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy