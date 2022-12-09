Truist robbed in Greensboro; suspect connected to additional Greensboro bank robbery, arson investigation: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Friday morning.

At around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, officers came to Truist on 3521 North Elm Street after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators say the suspect implied to have a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

Investigators say the suspect is connected to the robbery of a Wells Fargo that occurred at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday The suspect is also wanted for information in relation to an arson investigation for a fire at a Family Dollar.







Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

This is the third bank robbery to occur in the Triad in just over 24 hours.

At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday a Winston-Salem Wells Fargo was robbed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.