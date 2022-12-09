Tina Turner’s son Ronnie dead at 62

Tina Turner’s son Ronald “Ronnie” Turner reportedly died Thursday. He was 62.

Police received a 911 call Thursday morning from an individual saying Ronnie was outside their home and struggling to breathe, TMZ reported . Moments later the queen of rock and roll’s son stopped breathing entirely, according to the report.

Paramedics rushed to the San Fernando Valley location and attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ronnie’s widow, Afida, confirmed the news on Instagram.

“My god Ronnie turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby iyour [sic] mummy your nurse i did the best to the end this time i was no [sic] able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad i am very mad 😡,” she captioned a carousel of photos of her late husband.

“This is a tragedy u with your brother craig and your father ike turner and aline rest in paradise 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️😭😭💔💔 so unfair,” she added.

While Ronnie reportedly suffered from health issues, including cancer, it’s unclear what caused the medical emergency.

Ronnie’s death is the second devastating loss for the retired singer. Tina’s oldest son, Craig, died by suicide in 2018 .

Tina turned 83 on Nov. 26.

The Post has reached out for comment from the Los Angeles Police Department and representatives for Tina Turner.

