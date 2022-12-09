The EP Lady Panther basketball team has been invited to participate in the 2023 IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday, January 7th in the Illinois Quad Cities. “I think it will be a big thing for us and I am excited for our girls”, said coach Chris Brown. “It’s a great opportunity for our girls to get out of their comfort zone and play in a bigger arena.” The team was asked to fill in for Riverdale at the event last year when Covid shut the Rams season down for two weeks. Unfortunately, Covid also forced the Panthers to take a pause and miss the event as well.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO