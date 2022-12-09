Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple chargesSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Salvation Army kettles aren't fillingMike BerryKewanee, IL
Police offer high-tech business checksMike BerryKewanee, IL
'Season of Giving' kicks off in Kewanee with two fundraisersSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Christmas lights go on in Kewanee parksMike BerryKewanee, IL
Related
aroundptown.com
It’s A Barbershop Christmas
The Rock River Valley Barbershop Chorus will be showcasing their terrific harmonies this Thursday at both Allure in Prophetstown and Rest Have in Morrison. The local performance will be extra merry for the two Prophetstown based chorus members, Mark Huntsman and Paul McCracken. For more information and details on upcoming...
aroundptown.com
4-H Holiday S.T.E.A.M.
The University of Illinois Extension will be hosting a S.T.E.A.M. event this Saturday at Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls. Activities will start at 9AM and run until 12PM. Ages 5-12 are welcome to register through the link here. S.T.E.A.M. entertains and educates kids through activities that focus on...
Rockford’s Handmade Market returns for 11th year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 11th Annual “Handmade Market” took place in Rockford on Sunday. Over 50 vendors were at Prairie Street Brewing Company selling locally crafted and handmade goods. Everything from art, jewelry, toys, soaps, clothing and more. Organizers said that the event keeps growing every year, and it is great to see the […]
aroundptown.com
Mitchell Melons Receives IFB Award (photos)
Doug and Jeanne Mitchell, owners of Mitchell Melons in rural Tampico, were recognized last week as a winner of an Ag in the Classroom Volunteer of the Year Award at the Illinois Farm Bureau Conference in Chicago. Diane Baker, Whiteside County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom Coordinator, along with...
aroundptown.com
First Responders Receive Holiday Treats (photos)
Jason Denison and Nichole Russ both residents of S.T.R.I.V.E. (Socialization, Training, Rehabilitation, Independence, Vocation, Education), a branch of Winning Wheels in Prophetstown, decided they would like to do something nice for area first responders during the Holidays to show their appreciation for the work they do. “Basically, they kick a**”, said Russ.
‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg
Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
aroundptown.com
AroundPtown Welcomes Hamstra Carpet Cleaning
AroundPtown.com is excited to welcome Hamstra Carpet Cleaning as a new advertiser on the website. The company is now owned and operated by One Way Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners in Geneseo continuing the same great service. Hamstra’s is offering a $30 discount on jobs of at least $150 from now...
MyStateline.com
Companies dropping job interviews in tight market
Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Rockford group helps residents with pet costs during …. Santa will soon visit all...
WQAD
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Illene Margaret (Becker) Howlett
Illene Margaret (Becker) Howlett, of Prophetstown, IL, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 after a brief illness. There will be no services per Illene’s wishes, but a private graveside service will be held at a later date. In memory of Illene, donations can be made to The First Lutheran Church of Prophetstown and Henry C. Adams Memorial Library in Prophetstown, IL.
What the Stellantis Plant announcement means for their employees
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won’t be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle on February 28th. This came as a shock to the more than 14 hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the […]
WIFR
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
A Look Back At The First Country Show Ever At The Mark
Over the years the Vibrant arena at The Mark has gone through some name changes and has had some of the most iconic names in music perform there. A big name early in the life of the Mark was Reba, but she wasn't the first country act to perform there.
nrgmediadixon.com
If You Plan to Put Up a Garage Sale Sign on a Utility Pole in Sterling, You Had Better Think Twice
The City of Sterling has a friendly reminder that before you put up the garage sale notice that signs are not allowed on utility poles. Even something as small as a tack jutting from a pole can cause a hole in a line worker’s glove, boot or coat, putting them at risk for electrocution.
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?
The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
aroundptown.com
Lady Panthers To Play In IHMVCU Shootout
The EP Lady Panther basketball team has been invited to participate in the 2023 IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday, January 7th in the Illinois Quad Cities. “I think it will be a big thing for us and I am excited for our girls”, said coach Chris Brown. “It’s a great opportunity for our girls to get out of their comfort zone and play in a bigger arena.” The team was asked to fill in for Riverdale at the event last year when Covid shut the Rams season down for two weeks. Unfortunately, Covid also forced the Panthers to take a pause and miss the event as well.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: “In Progress” in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting a scene in Machesney Park. It happened just before midnight near Leland and Wilson. WCSO have not released any information on the incident. Their call logs show this scene as an “in progress”. Numerous times in the past, police have labeled a violent crime as an...
WIFR
Life after loss, Stephenson County board member Casey Anthony’s contributions
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It has been a week since Stephenson County saw a shift in authority, but some of its members who lost their position are still sticking around. Casey Anthony has been a huge advocate for the nurses at Walnut Acres for years. She has spoken out and been a fighting voice on their wages, but now she is forced to do it from the sidelines. This comes after being stripped of her position as chair on the Nursing Committee.
Comments / 0