Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Is New England (kind-of) the New Hollywood? Hocus Pocus 2 and Don't Look Up are two of the biggest hits filmed in the area, with Finestkind and Thug among others. And just wrapping up its filming at the newest movie studio in New England is the second season of HBO's Julia at Boston-based Red Sky Studios second location in Foxborough.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO