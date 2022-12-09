ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

vanyaland.com

RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died

The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH

Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Two Providence Pizza Shops Get the ‘One Bite’ Treatment from David Portnoy

Looks like Barstool CEO President David Portnoy was getting his pizza fix all over Providence, Rhode Island, this weekend. Featured on the latest episode of “One Bite Pizza Reviews,” Twins Pizza in North Providence passed the vibe check with flying colors, and the owner of Jeff’s Wood Fired Pizza in East Providence is left sweating until its official pizza score is released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston Globe

Wynn eyes expansion of Everett casino — including gambling — on big site across Broadway

Casino operator plans entertainment complex across the street, and needs state Gaming Commission OK to include poker rooms and sports betting there. Wynn Resorts’ newest vision for the company’s land across Broadway from its Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett includes two hotels with ballrooms, three parking garages, a theater, restaurants, clubs — 1.8 million square feet of development in all.
EVERETT, MA
Seacoast Current

Lights, Camera, Action: There’s a New Movie and TV Studio in Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Is New England (kind-of) the New Hollywood? Hocus Pocus 2 and Don't Look Up are two of the biggest hits filmed in the area, with Finestkind and Thug among others. And just wrapping up its filming at the newest movie studio in New England is the second season of HBO's Julia at Boston-based Red Sky Studios second location in Foxborough.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
tvtechnology.com

Verizon Fios TV Warns of Possible Cox Station Blackout

NEW YORK—Verizon has sent a letter to subscribers of its Fios TV (opens in new tab) service warning that its contract with Cox Media Group (CMG), owners of channels WFXT FOX in Boston and Rhode Island, WPXI NBC in Pittsburgh, and PCNC (Pittsburgh Cable News Channel) in Pittsburgh, expires on December 15, 2022.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?

Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
RANDOLPH, MA
nbcboston.com

Snow Now Falling in Parts of New England. See the Latest Snowfall Total Maps

Cloudy skies, cold temperatures, wind chills in the 20s and snow! That pretty much describes our Sunday. We’re tracking snow pushing out of western New England eastward. This snow may spread as far east as Boston but it will be limited and difficult to accumulate in eastern Mass. Worcester county may see up to an inch or two of snow and just west of it the snow will begin to accumulate more.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

One last glow-round for Leicester couple's outdoor Christmas display

LEICESTER — This year will mark the last families will have the chance to get lost in the sea of inflatable holiday displays and streams of Christmas lights at 25 Waite St., as the multidecade holiday tradition is coming to an end.  Available to the public free of charge in the yard of Scott and Denise Weikel's house, it has proved, as they have gotten “up there in age,” to be difficult to set up and keep...
LEICESTER, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA

