Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
WCVB
Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform together at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Music icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks announced they will perform together at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023. This night in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will mark the first time the two artists have performed on the same stage in the New England area, a spokesperson said.
vanyaland.com
RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died
The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
WPRI
Marie Osmond performs with The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra
Marie Osmond will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic. Orchestra at her Christmas concert “A Symphonic Christmas” on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 7:30P. Marie joined us this morning on The Rhode Show to give us a preview of what to look forward to. Tickets are on sale...
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
Two Providence Pizza Shops Get the ‘One Bite’ Treatment from David Portnoy
Looks like Barstool CEO President David Portnoy was getting his pizza fix all over Providence, Rhode Island, this weekend. Featured on the latest episode of “One Bite Pizza Reviews,” Twins Pizza in North Providence passed the vibe check with flying colors, and the owner of Jeff’s Wood Fired Pizza in East Providence is left sweating until its official pizza score is released.
$473K Wild Money jackpot hit
One lucky person has won Rhode Island's own in-state lottery game.
Boston Globe
Wynn eyes expansion of Everett casino — including gambling — on big site across Broadway
Casino operator plans entertainment complex across the street, and needs state Gaming Commission OK to include poker rooms and sports betting there. Wynn Resorts’ newest vision for the company’s land across Broadway from its Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett includes two hotels with ballrooms, three parking garages, a theater, restaurants, clubs — 1.8 million square feet of development in all.
Verizon Fios might drop Boston 25 News, other Fox affiliates this week
Verizon Fios customers in Boston may lose the ability to watch Boston 25 News this week if contract renegotiations fail between Verizon and its content provider Cox Media Group. According to a letter to its customers, Verizon Fios’ contract with the Cox Media Group, the company that owns Boston 25...
Lights, Camera, Action: There’s a New Movie and TV Studio in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Is New England (kind-of) the New Hollywood? Hocus Pocus 2 and Don't Look Up are two of the biggest hits filmed in the area, with Finestkind and Thug among others. And just wrapping up its filming at the newest movie studio in New England is the second season of HBO's Julia at Boston-based Red Sky Studios second location in Foxborough.
Man's Description of New Restaurant Opening in Boston Is Totally Priceless
We're sold on eating here!
tvtechnology.com
Verizon Fios TV Warns of Possible Cox Station Blackout
NEW YORK—Verizon has sent a letter to subscribers of its Fios TV (opens in new tab) service warning that its contract with Cox Media Group (CMG), owners of channels WFXT FOX in Boston and Rhode Island, WPXI NBC in Pittsburgh, and PCNC (Pittsburgh Cable News Channel) in Pittsburgh, expires on December 15, 2022.
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?
Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
Could a Cryptic Message From Ames Mean the Store Is Returning to SouthCoast?
A cryptic message appeared on the Ames Department Stores website last week:. “Ames Department Stores Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”. That's right, Ames, the store that disappeared from the American retail landscape years ago.
A New Face on New Bedford’s Art Scene [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
There's a new director at the New Bedford Art Museum/Artworks. Suzanne de Vegh was hired in August by the museum's Board of Directors and said she loves being in New Bedford. She earned a degree in art history at UMass-Amherst, and has interned at and led several art museums in Massachusetts and New York.
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
nbcboston.com
Snow Now Falling in Parts of New England. See the Latest Snowfall Total Maps
Cloudy skies, cold temperatures, wind chills in the 20s and snow! That pretty much describes our Sunday. We’re tracking snow pushing out of western New England eastward. This snow may spread as far east as Boston but it will be limited and difficult to accumulate in eastern Mass. Worcester county may see up to an inch or two of snow and just west of it the snow will begin to accumulate more.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
One last glow-round for Leicester couple's outdoor Christmas display
LEICESTER — This year will mark the last families will have the chance to get lost in the sea of inflatable holiday displays and streams of Christmas lights at 25 Waite St., as the multidecade holiday tradition is coming to an end. Available to the public free of charge in the yard of Scott and Denise Weikel's house, it has proved, as they have gotten “up there in age,” to be difficult to set up and keep...
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
