FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
IKEA Closes Permanently - Queens Store Shutters Less Than Two Years After OpeningTy D.New York City, NY
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Village of Northport gears up for the holidays
News 12's Danielle Campbell reveals the village’s special holiday treasures.
New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center
A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds
ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
longislandbusiness.com
Chick-fil-A Opens in Huntington Station
A long-planned Chick-fil-A location will open on Thursday, December 8 in Huntington Station. Huntington Now reported that the business had already opened prior to the official announcement. A new Chick-fil-A usually means long lines. The fast food restaurant will be open from 6:30am to 10pm, Monday through Saturday. All Chick-fil-A...
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
2 Overlook Road 1C2, White Plains, NY 10605, White Plains, NY 10605 - $290,000
2 Overlook Road 1C2, White Plains, NY 10605, White Plains, NY 10605 - $290,000

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A property at 2 Overlook Road 1C2, White Plains, NY 10605 in White Plains is listed at $290,000. School District: White Plains City School District.
Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio City Christmas Spectacular
HUNTINGTON, Long Island (PIX11) — North Shore Dance is a children’s dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they have been selected to open for The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 13. NDS will perform its award-winning “As The Angels Sing,” as 50 dancers from ages 8-17 will grace The Radio City Music Hall stage […]
Don't Miss This in NYC: Best things to do in December, 5 ways to see Santa, an UWS restaurant you need to visit and more
Photo by(Jon Tyson/Unsplash) In this week's edition of Don't Miss This, I've rounded up more of the most interesting stories from the NewsBreak Contributor's network to share with you. Read, enjoy and get out there!
Shop With a ‘Hippie’ Vibe Opens in Halesite
A new shop with a Hawaiian vibe by way of Fire Island has opened in Halesite. Lynnette and Peter Vitali opened Hanalei and Kula’s, last week at 74 New York Ave. , their second store. The first shop operates in Ocean Beach on Fire Island. Read More ...
Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold At Hudson County Deli
There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Dec. 9, Mega Millions lottery that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. The prize was worth drawn $10,000. That ticket was purchased at Ottomanelli Liquors & Deli, 422 Monroe St., Hoboken in Hudson County.
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your status
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
When is winter break for NYC students? Here are key dates from public and Catholic school calendars.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public and Catholic schools will soon get a break from school later this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long winter break — which gives time off for Christmas Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
pix11.com
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: 'we're in trouble'
A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried that their Brooklyn neighborhood may turn into a food desert. Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket …. A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried...
longisland.com
Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY
Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
southarkansassun.com
$300 and $3,600 Direct Payments Americans Can Avail During this Holiday
This holiday season, millions of Americans can claim direct payments worth up to $3,600. Some of this money is available on the federal level, while other cash is available on the local level, according to Anthony Russo. Based on Mike Winters, states like Chicago, Hawaii, Idaho, New Jersey, and New...
mhsphoenix.com
Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About
Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
