Huntington, NY

Daily Voice

New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center

A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds

ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Chick-fil-A Opens in Huntington Station

A long-planned Chick-fil-A location will open on Thursday, December 8 in Huntington Station. Huntington Now reported that the business had already opened prior to the official announcement. A new Chick-fil-A usually means long lines. The fast food restaurant will be open from 6:30am to 10pm, Monday through Saturday. All Chick-fil-A...
HUNTINGTON, NY
PIX11

Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

2 Overlook Road 1C2, White Plains, NY 10605, White Plains, NY 10605 - $290,000

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A property at 2 Overlook Road 1C2, White Plains, NY 10605 in White Plains is listed at $290,000. School District: White Plains City School District.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Mark Star

Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your status

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
WEST ISLIP, NY
southarkansassun.com

$300 and $3,600 Direct Payments Americans Can Avail During this Holiday

This holiday season, millions of Americans can claim direct payments worth up to $3,600. Some of this money is available on the federal level, while other cash is available on the local level, according to Anthony Russo. Based on Mike Winters, states like Chicago, Hawaii, Idaho, New Jersey, and New...
CHICAGO, IL
mhsphoenix.com

Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About

Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

