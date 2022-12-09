ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Man charged after stabbing victim during argument

Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high. TBI agent’s bureau-issued vehicle stolen in Murfreesboro. TBI agent's bureau-issued vehicle stolen in Murfreesboro. THP investigating crash involving Maury County Sheriff’s …. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working a serious crash involving a deputy in Maury County. 37th...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Death investigation underway in Midtown

Metro Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a shooting. Metro Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a shooting. Real Estate drop in Nashville, TN. Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high. TBI agent’s bureau-issued vehicle...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Bellevue standoff suspect set to appear in court

The man involved in an hours-long standoff that ended in Bellevue is set to appear in court. The man involved in an hours-long standoff that ended in Bellevue is set to appear in court. Real Estate drop in Nashville, TN. Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail

Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high. TBI agent’s bureau-issued vehicle stolen in Murfreesboro. TBI agent's bureau-issued vehicle stolen in Murfreesboro. THP investigating crash involving Maury County Sheriff’s …. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working a serious crash involving a deputy in Maury County. 37th...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Child dies suddenly from meningitis

A family is in mourning after their child's sudden meningitis death. A family is in mourning after their child's sudden meningitis death. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone turned the family's new residence into their own home. Metro...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Nashville woman found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were looking for a missing woman who has now been located and is safe. 84-year-old Annie Reed was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening when she failed to return home after church...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities. A news release from the sheriff’s office states that deputies responded to the incident to find that several juveniles had vandalized a portion of the facility, resulting in what police describe as significant damage.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Groundbreaking on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone turned the family's new residence into their own home. Metro Police responded to a report of a squatter at a home under construction, and he was found by the homeowners. Maury County...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy