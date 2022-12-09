Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Teen accused of stabbing relative with hand saw in Antioch
An 18-year-old was charged with aggravated assault after he was accused of stabbing a man during an argument in Antioch.
WKRN
Man shot in the head in ‘domestic-related incident’; teenager arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting in Clarksville. It happened at a home on Cinderella Lane around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Police were originally called to the scene for the reports of a shooting. Once there, officers found a 21-year-old man...
Man charged after aggravated robbery in North Nashville
A 30-year-old man faces an aggravated robbery charge after an incident in Nashville Sunday.
WKRN
Man charged after stabbing victim during argument
Man charged after stabbing victim during argument
WKRN
Death investigation underway in Midtown
Metro Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a shooting.
WKRN
Bellevue standoff suspect set to appear in court
The man involved in an hours-long standoff that ended in Bellevue is set to appear in court.
WKRN
Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail
Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail
WKRN
Child dies suddenly from meningitis
A family is in mourning after their child's sudden meningitis death. A family is in mourning after their child's sudden meningitis death. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone turned the family's new residence into their own home. Metro...
Death investigation in Edgehill ruled as suicide, police say
Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a Sunday afternoon shooting.
Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
The search for John Swoboda ended Monday after the 29-year-old Mt. Juliet man was found dead in Nashville.
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Middle TN homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were looking for a missing woman who has now been located and is safe. 84-year-old Annie Reed was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening when she failed to return home after church...
Suspect Wanted for Attempted Robbery at Smyrna Bar and Grill
December 9, 2022 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured of an attempted robbery at 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill in Smyrna that occurred on 12/8/2022. More Crime news!. Any information please contact Det. Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.
Siblings found safe after running away from babysitter
Metro Police are searching for two missing children who were reported missing from East Nashville.
WKRN
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities. A news release from the sheriff’s office states that deputies responded to the incident to find that several juveniles had vandalized a portion of the facility, resulting in what police describe as significant damage.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike
Metro police are investigating after a 57-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in West Nashville.
1 killed in crash on I-24 in Davidson County
One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 24 early Monday morning.
WKRN
Police in Mt. Juliet looking for missing man who left belongings at home
A search is underway for a man who went missing from his Mt. Juliet home earlier this week without his belongings.
WSMV
Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
WKRN
Groundbreaking on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Groundbreaking on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
