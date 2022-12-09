The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie: Give Up & Transatlanticism in Rochester Hills, MI Sep 17th, 2023 – presale password

The Hollywood Casino at Greektown has a new grab-and-go Market Express pit spot that employs the use of a new technology from Amazon. The first in the city of Detroit, the Just Walk Out system allows customers to shop for snacks and refreshments and then just leave when they’re done. Shoppers insert their credit card or use their Amazon One ID upon entry and the tech knows what they picked up and put back during the visit. Cards are charged upon exit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO