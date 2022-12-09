ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie: Give Up & Transatlanticism in Rochester Hills, MI Sep 17th, 2023 – presale password

 3 days ago
tmpresale.com

Maddie & Taes show in Detroit, MI Mar 31st, 2023 – presale passcode

New Maddie & Tae presale password has finally been posted! This is a great chance for you to get Maddie & Tae event tickets in advance of the general public 😀. You might never have another chance like this to see Maddie & Tae’s performance in Detroit, MI so make sure that you use this pre-sale passcode .
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Saxtons Town Lofts available for a cool $1.3 million in downtown Plymouth. Here's a peek

The new Saxtons Town Lofts are going up quick and while the company says the homes won’t be ready for move-in until late 2023, some are already spoken for. The 10-unit development, located across from Kellogg Park in downtown Plymouth, offers four models for buyers to consider: the Maple, the Jewel, the Penn and the Kellogg. Each is 2,700 square feet with a base price of $1.3 million.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Detroit News

New casino express market has Amazon’s 'Just Walk Out' technology

The Hollywood Casino at Greektown has a new grab-and-go Market Express pit spot that employs the use of a new technology from Amazon. The first in the city of Detroit, the Just Walk Out system allows customers to shop for snacks and refreshments and then just leave when they’re done. Shoppers insert their credit card or use their Amazon One ID upon entry and the tech knows what they picked up and put back during the visit. Cards are charged upon exit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Humane Society offering 50% off adoption fees for December

(CBS DETROIT) - It's a gift that can keep giving for a lifetime. The Michigan Humane Society has a holiday deal for adoptions.For the month of December, the humane society is offering 50% off adoption fees.You can find your next rescue pet at shelters located in Detroit, Westland and Sterling Heights.The Detroit location is at the Mackey Center for Animal Care on Chrysler Drive near Clay Street.The Westland location is at the Berman Center for Animal Care at the intersection of Marquette Street and Newburgh Road.The Sterling Heights Adoption Center is inside the Petco near Lakeside Mall.You can see the animals available for adoption at the Michigan Humane Society's website.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Half-off December Pet Adoptions with Michigan Humane

Looking to get a new furever friend this holiday? You’re in luck because Michigan Humane is taking 50% off all adoption fees through December! According to WXYZ and the Michigan Humane Facebook, their Give the Gift of Home Adoption promotion will be 50% off all adoption fees through the entire month of December.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Canton plans $15M in upgrades to rustic Ridge Road Park

Big plans are in the works for a 134-acre park on Canton Township’s northwest side. As of now, the preliminary blueprint for Ridge Road Park – also known as Patriot Park – includes a new community education center, sledding hill, a universally accessible playground, walking paths and more.
CANTON, MI
Detroit News

Jason Carr terminated from WDIV

Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
DETROIT, MI

