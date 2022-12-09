The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie: Give Up & Transatlanticism in Rochester Hills, MI Sep 17th, 2023 – presale password

Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
tmpresale.com
Maddie & Taes show in Detroit, MI Mar 31st, 2023 – presale passcode
New Maddie & Tae presale password has finally been posted! This is a great chance for you to get Maddie & Tae event tickets in advance of the general public 😀. You might never have another chance like this to see Maddie & Tae’s performance in Detroit, MI so make sure that you use this pre-sale passcode .
HometownLife.com
Saxtons Town Lofts available for a cool $1.3 million in downtown Plymouth. Here's a peek
The new Saxtons Town Lofts are going up quick and while the company says the homes won’t be ready for move-in until late 2023, some are already spoken for. The 10-unit development, located across from Kellogg Park in downtown Plymouth, offers four models for buyers to consider: the Maple, the Jewel, the Penn and the Kellogg. Each is 2,700 square feet with a base price of $1.3 million.
The Oakland Press
Winter Blast festival in Royal Oak may draw up to 100K people, organizer says
Attendance at the upcoming Winter Blast event in Royal Oak could exceed the nearly 80,000 people that showed up for the first festival in the city last winter, says organizer Jon Witz. Witz, who also produces the annual Arts, Beats and Eats event in Royal Oak, said an ice rink...
Detroit News
New casino express market has Amazon’s 'Just Walk Out' technology
The Hollywood Casino at Greektown has a new grab-and-go Market Express pit spot that employs the use of a new technology from Amazon. The first in the city of Detroit, the Just Walk Out system allows customers to shop for snacks and refreshments and then just leave when they’re done. Shoppers insert their credit card or use their Amazon One ID upon entry and the tech knows what they picked up and put back during the visit. Cards are charged upon exit.
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
WXYZ
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
Pine Knob named world's best amphitheater, 2 other Detroit venues receive big honors
The world’s best amphitheater can be found right here in Metro Detroit – Pine Knob in Clarkston. Little Caesars Arena and an iconic Downtown Detroit venue also received big honors.
Newly purchased Domino’s Farms office park building will host next AAPS board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - This week’s Ann Arbor School Board meeting is taking place at a property it recently purchased in the Dominos’s Farms office park. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3700 Earhart Road, a 55,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres that had served as the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health location since 2019.
Michigan Humane Society offering 50% off adoption fees for December
(CBS DETROIT) - It's a gift that can keep giving for a lifetime. The Michigan Humane Society has a holiday deal for adoptions.For the month of December, the humane society is offering 50% off adoption fees.You can find your next rescue pet at shelters located in Detroit, Westland and Sterling Heights.The Detroit location is at the Mackey Center for Animal Care on Chrysler Drive near Clay Street.The Westland location is at the Berman Center for Animal Care at the intersection of Marquette Street and Newburgh Road.The Sterling Heights Adoption Center is inside the Petco near Lakeside Mall.You can see the animals available for adoption at the Michigan Humane Society's website.
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in Michigan
A popular discount grocery store chain just hosted the grand opening of its newest Michigan supermarket location. Read on to learn more about the event, including raffles, giveaways, and other incentives for shoppers.
"Deeply disappointed": DSO will ban patron who shouted a racial slur during a Christmas performance
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is working to find an audience member who yelled a racial slur during Friday night’s performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” DSO management posted to their Facebook page that they will ban the offensive patron.
Paintd Party Services
Patrons of the Paintd Party Services can paint at their leisure and listen to music, eat, drink and party.
wcsx.com
Half-off December Pet Adoptions with Michigan Humane
Looking to get a new furever friend this holiday? You’re in luck because Michigan Humane is taking 50% off all adoption fees through December! According to WXYZ and the Michigan Humane Facebook, their Give the Gift of Home Adoption promotion will be 50% off all adoption fees through the entire month of December.
MetroTimes
The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars
It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
wufe967.com
Detroit Popeyes shuts down after DoorDash driver video shows cockroaches on food order
A Popeyes chicken restaurant in Detroit, Michigan, was forced to close this week after a video posted online from a DoorDash driver showed cockroaches crawling around the store. “They got roaches y’all,” the driver said in one of the videos along with footage of roaches crawling around the counter and...
HometownLife.com
Canton plans $15M in upgrades to rustic Ridge Road Park
Big plans are in the works for a 134-acre park on Canton Township’s northwest side. As of now, the preliminary blueprint for Ridge Road Park – also known as Patriot Park – includes a new community education center, sledding hill, a universally accessible playground, walking paths and more.
Detroit News
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
Detroit News
Audience member shouted racial slur during performance, Detroit Symphony Orchestra says
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra said it is "deeply disappointed" after an audience member interrupted a performance Friday by shouting a racial slur. "Racism and bigotry have no place in Orchestra Hall, and behavior like this is unacceptable," the orchestra posted on Facebook. "Live music is a profoundly human experience that...
