Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Pet lovers this one is for you: Paint Your Pet!

You will have a painting of your pet you can cherish forever, and it’s painted by YOU!. Carolyn Thayer will help you ‘Paint Your Pet’ at Crooked Line Studio in Billings. Bring a beloved photo of your favorite pet and join Carolyn Thayer for this fun walk through all the steps you need to create a forever painting of you and your pet.
BILLINGS, MT
catcountry1029.com

Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?

Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Take ‘The Polar Plunge’ for Special Olympics

You can make the difference for local Special Olympics organizations and schools by jumping, running, or even slowly crawling into the frigid and icy waters in Montana. The signature event is happening at REI in Billings Saturday, December 10th. The first Polar Plunge was held in Whitefish, Montana in 1999...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hazardous winter storm alert; Very cold all week

The NWS is issuing a potential Winter Storm alert for the next four days in Montana that will likely impact driving conditions across the state. NWS Billings says if you have travel or outdoor plans from Monday through Thursday you should make alternative and contingency plans. Heavy snow and blizzard...
MONTANA STATE
alternativemissoula.com

What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?

Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

What it takes to have a snow day in Montana

It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings

The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
BILLINGS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

West High one of several Montana schools threatened Friday

West High School was one of many Montana high schools on a hard lockdown Friday morning following a shooting threat. Law enforcement in at least six school districts alerted parents to threats, and as of Friday afternoon all appeared to be hoaxes. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called...
BILLINGS, MT

