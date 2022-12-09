Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presents at All American Indian Shootout
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presented during a halftime show at the All American Indian Shootout on Friday and Saturday, with a message directed at empowering Native athletes.
yourbigsky.com
Pet lovers this one is for you: Paint Your Pet!
You will have a painting of your pet you can cherish forever, and it’s painted by YOU!. Carolyn Thayer will help you ‘Paint Your Pet’ at Crooked Line Studio in Billings. Bring a beloved photo of your favorite pet and join Carolyn Thayer for this fun walk through all the steps you need to create a forever painting of you and your pet.
catcountry1029.com
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
Living the fast food dream: Why a Billings woman stuck with Wendy's for 30 years
Jonna Jones, the director of marketing for Wentana, the Wendy's franchise owner in Billings, says hiring these days is hard.
Blain family will no longer fly Santa over Billings
“It became a tradition and a memory that we’ll just always hold very dear,” said Billings resident, Sue Furstenberg.
yourbigsky.com
Take ‘The Polar Plunge’ for Special Olympics
You can make the difference for local Special Olympics organizations and schools by jumping, running, or even slowly crawling into the frigid and icy waters in Montana. The signature event is happening at REI in Billings Saturday, December 10th. The first Polar Plunge was held in Whitefish, Montana in 1999...
Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar
Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy week ahead
Heavy snowfall at times possible today through tonight in Billings. Blowing snow and low visibility likely at times so use caution while driving.
yourbigsky.com
Hazardous winter storm alert; Very cold all week
The NWS is issuing a potential Winter Storm alert for the next four days in Montana that will likely impact driving conditions across the state. NWS Billings says if you have travel or outdoor plans from Monday through Thursday you should make alternative and contingency plans. Heavy snow and blizzard...
alternativemissoula.com
What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Lodge Grass guys, Huntley Project girls roll at Class B Tipoff
LOCKWOOD — The Lodge Grass guys and Huntley Project girls picked up blowout victories on Saturday evening in Lockwood at the Class B Tipoff tournament. Watch the highlights in the video above.
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
KULR8
Billings photographer living out her dream working for National Finals Rodeo
Pro Rodeo selects just four photographers to work during the 10 rounds of the NFR in Las Vegas. One of those is Billings photographer, Hailey Rae.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
yourbigsky.com
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Laurel parents claim bullying is 'out of control,' pull children from classes
Many Laurel parents claim their children are being bullied at school and the schools are not doing anything about it.
Billings man tracks down stolen truck using Life360 app
“I decided to come back to this location he stopped at and that’s where I found my truck in the alley being stripped in the process,” Tim Payne said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
West High one of several Montana schools threatened Friday
West High School was one of many Montana high schools on a hard lockdown Friday morning following a shooting threat. Law enforcement in at least six school districts alerted parents to threats, and as of Friday afternoon all appeared to be hoaxes. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called...
Billings city engineers draft traffic plan for Chik-fil-A opening
Chik-fil-A is in an area called the Marketplace, between Applebees and Planet Fitness near the intersection of 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive.
Comments / 0