cleveland.com

Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Where’s the snow? Coming soon

Snow showers early Friday into Saturday. Another winter system early next week. Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook late next week. Bundle up!. Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. Stay tuned if we could see a white Christmas. Stay with FOX...
Cleveland Jewish News

Tower City Center to add two new food tenants

Tower City Center is adding two new food tenants to the mixed-use facility at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland. Cleveland Sandwich Co. will open at The Eatery, the center’s food court, in December. It will serve signature sandwiches, salads and sides curated by chef Kevin O’Connell. It has two other locations, one in the lobby of the Superior Building at 815 Superior Ave, also in downtown Cleveland, and the other at the Ernst & Young Building at 950 Main Ave. in the Flats.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
Cleveland Scene

Vintage Photos of Christmas in Cleveland Throughout the 20th Century

With Public Square all done up and Nela Park's light display dazzling audiences once again, let's take a look at how Cleveland has decorated for and celebrated Christmas through the years, including parades, department store displays and more. It's all nostalgia. It's all peace and love.
waldina.com

Happy 120th Birthday Margaret Hamilton

Today is the the 120th birthday of the actress that played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz: Margaret Hamilton. She spent the next 45 years of her life frightening every child she came into contact with, not purposely, just because she was the most famous and first witch they ever knew. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
cdrecycler.com

Lights out for sizable Cleveland factory

Global manufacturing firm General Electric reportedly is working with the local government of Cleveland to push forward the demolition of a former light bulb factory in the city’s northeast corner. In a Cleveland.com report, the factory complex is described as consisting of 13 buildings with 800,000 square feet of...
WKYC

Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Public Square: Landmarks in The Land

CLEVELAND — In the heart of Public Square, many Clevelanders and visitors have likely noticed the Soldiers' and Sailors’ Monument, Cuyahoga County’s Civil War Monument. While the outside, adorned with statues representing the Artillery, Cavalry, Infantry, and Navy may be eye-catching, the inside holds more information and artifacts dedicated to remembering those involved in the war.
Cleveland.com

Avon Hospital treating higher numbers of flu patients

AVON, Ohio -- As winter starts to take hold, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital is treating more cases of viral infection -- and has some advice for the public on staying healthy this holiday season. Chris Fridrich, M.D., is the medical director for the hospital’s emergency department. He spoke, first, about...
