Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
cleveland.com
Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
Chances going up for a white Christmas in NE Ohio
With Christmas just under two weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
End of an era: Giant Eagle will stop mailing weekly ads in January
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Father time is undefeated, and it will win another round against tradition in 2023. Giant Eagle will no longer be mailing its weekly ad out in the Cleveland market. Instead, it will start emailing the ad to customers. It’s a change from tradition for some, who...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Where’s the snow? Coming soon
Snow showers early Friday into Saturday. Another winter system early next week. Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook late next week. Bundle up!. Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. Stay tuned if we could see a white Christmas. Stay with FOX...
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
Here’s your last chance to buy a McDonald’s double cheeseburger for 50 cents
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hungry? Got some loose change? McDonald’s has a deal for you. The fast-food giant is offering its rewards members Double Cheeseburgers for 50 cents through the end of the day, Friday, Dec. 9. The burger, which is topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles and onions, regularly sells for $2.39.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tower City Center to add two new food tenants
Tower City Center is adding two new food tenants to the mixed-use facility at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland. Cleveland Sandwich Co. will open at The Eatery, the center’s food court, in December. It will serve signature sandwiches, salads and sides curated by chef Kevin O’Connell. It has two other locations, one in the lobby of the Superior Building at 815 Superior Ave, also in downtown Cleveland, and the other at the Ernst & Young Building at 950 Main Ave. in the Flats.
Ashley Stewart relocates to Shaker Heights
Ashley Stewart has announced its relocation from the Lee Harvard Shopping Center to Shaker Heights.
Watch: Santa visits kids in multiple NE Ohio communities
It's the time of year when things get a little more magical.
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must Visit
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, nothing beats authentic southern cooking and if you're looking for some of the best in the state of Ohio, look no further than this small hidden gem in Akron.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
Cleveland Scene
Vintage Photos of Christmas in Cleveland Throughout the 20th Century
With Public Square all done up and Nela Park's light display dazzling audiences once again, let's take a look at how Cleveland has decorated for and celebrated Christmas through the years, including parades, department store displays and more. It's all nostalgia. It's all peace and love.
WKYC
Crown Point Parkway Christmas lights in Strongsville
Check this out! This neighborhood goes all out in Strongsville to decorate for Christmas.
waldina.com
Happy 120th Birthday Margaret Hamilton
Today is the the 120th birthday of the actress that played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz: Margaret Hamilton. She spent the next 45 years of her life frightening every child she came into contact with, not purposely, just because she was the most famous and first witch they ever knew. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
cdrecycler.com
Lights out for sizable Cleveland factory
Global manufacturing firm General Electric reportedly is working with the local government of Cleveland to push forward the demolition of a former light bulb factory in the city’s northeast corner. In a Cleveland.com report, the factory complex is described as consisting of 13 buildings with 800,000 square feet of...
Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Public Square: Landmarks in The Land
CLEVELAND — In the heart of Public Square, many Clevelanders and visitors have likely noticed the Soldiers' and Sailors’ Monument, Cuyahoga County’s Civil War Monument. While the outside, adorned with statues representing the Artillery, Cavalry, Infantry, and Navy may be eye-catching, the inside holds more information and artifacts dedicated to remembering those involved in the war.
Avon Hospital treating higher numbers of flu patients
AVON, Ohio -- As winter starts to take hold, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital is treating more cases of viral infection -- and has some advice for the public on staying healthy this holiday season. Chris Fridrich, M.D., is the medical director for the hospital’s emergency department. He spoke, first, about...
Mission Possible: New housing project in Medina for people with disabilities
MEDINA, Ohio — Lisa Morrison saw successful programs for the developmental disability community in other states and wondered, why can’t we have something like this in Ohio?. That sparked the creation of Integrated Community Solutions. Now, the non-profit has some big plans to improve people’s lives. SUBSCRIBE:...
