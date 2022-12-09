Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana
A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
95.3 MNC
I&M to lower reservoir level at Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant
Indiana Michigan Power is preparing for the upcoming winter season at its Elkhart Hydroelectric Generating Station located on Johnson St. near downtown Elkhart on the St. Joseph River. I&M lowers the reservoir level to prevent ice buildup. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, I&M will lower the level from 741.5 feet above...
95.3 MNC
UPDATE: 14-year-old girl reported missing in South Bend has been found safe
UPDATE: Doris Douglas has been found safe, as of Dec. 13. ORIGINAL STORY: A local mother is asking for the public’s help finding her daughter, who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Rose Douglas says she last heard from her daughter, Doris Douglas, 14, after she missed the...
95.3 MNC
Mother’s court date cancelled, son found dead last year
The trial date for the mother of a boy found dead inside a home last fall has been cancelled for the time being. The LaPorte County boy, Judah Morgan, was found dead inside a home in October 2021. Officers say that they found the boy in a bedroom, naked, wrapped...
95.3 MNC
Councilman: Drewrys Brewry neglect consistent with lack of investment west of river
As the City of South Bend begins preparing the former Drewrys Brewry site for cleanup of asbestos, the City Councilman who represents the area in South Bend says the situation never should have come to this in the first place. The following statement was released by Councilman Henry Davis Jr:
95.3 MNC
Driver leads police on chase in Plymouth
A driver led police on a chase in Plymouth. It happened early Saturday, December 10, around 2:15 a.m. when police say that they saw a truck run a red light at the intersection of Michigan and Jefferson Streets. ABC 57 News reports that the truck continued west on Jefferson, disregarding...
95.3 MNC
Cass County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying person in regard to missing packages
Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying images of a person and vehicle captured on a Ring doorbell camera. Investigators want to talk with them about some missing packages in the Mason Township area. Anybody with information is asked to contact central dispatch at 269-445-1560, call the...
95.3 MNC
Former Elkhart police officer sentenced to prison in connection to suspect’s beating
A former Elkhart police officer will start the year serving a 15 month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to deprivation of civil rights and aiding and abetting. The case stems from the beating of a handcuffed suspect back in 2018. The beating was caught on video. Cory Newland was placed on unpaid leave in 2019.
95.3 MNC
Man, 31, killed in crash on SR 931 in Lakeville
A Lakeville man was killed in a crash on State Road 931. It was just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, when St. Joseph County Police were dispatched to 65000 block of State Road 931 in Lakeville for a call of a crash of a pickup truck head-on into into a tree.
