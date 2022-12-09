ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana

A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
DOWAGIAC, MI
I&M to lower reservoir level at Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant

Indiana Michigan Power is preparing for the upcoming winter season at its Elkhart Hydroelectric Generating Station located on Johnson St. near downtown Elkhart on the St. Joseph River. I&M lowers the reservoir level to prevent ice buildup. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, I&M will lower the level from 741.5 feet above...
ELKHART, IN
Driver leads police on chase in Plymouth

A driver led police on a chase in Plymouth. It happened early Saturday, December 10, around 2:15 a.m. when police say that they saw a truck run a red light at the intersection of Michigan and Jefferson Streets. ABC 57 News reports that the truck continued west on Jefferson, disregarding...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Man, 31, killed in crash on SR 931 in Lakeville

A Lakeville man was killed in a crash on State Road 931. It was just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, when St. Joseph County Police were dispatched to 65000 block of State Road 931 in Lakeville for a call of a crash of a pickup truck head-on into into a tree.
LAKEVILLE, IN

