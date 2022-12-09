ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

KPEL 96.5

Hangout Music Fest Announces 2023 Lineup

It's that time of the year again... The lineup for Hangout Fest 2023 has been announced and fans are going crazy over this announcement. There is literally something for everyone at this music festival, plus there are some pretty big names that are set to perform on the beaches of Alabama this coming May.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

“Panini” Pete to open restaurant at Lake Forest Yacht Club

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Local Restauranteur and Celebrity Chef “Panini” Pete Blohme and the Lake Forest Property Owners Association Board have come to an agreement for him to take over operations of the restaurant at Lake Forest Yacht Club. The spot on Mobile Bay has held many names and seen many menu changes over the years but, there’s a lot of optimism going into this new partnership.
DAPHNE, AL
abritandasoutherner.com

Last-Minute Vacation: 5 Reasons to Visit Gulf Shores and Orange Beach

Do you ever find yourself wishing you could just have one more vacation before the end of the year to relax before the holiday festivities start? Or perhaps you enjoyed a late summer vacation around the Labor Day weekend and can’t stand the thought of having to wait until the New Year to plan another trip. Regardless of your reason, it sounds like you have the infamous “travel fever” and need some inspiration to book a last-minute vacation. Don’t worry, we have the perfect place to visit – Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama! Visit GulfShores.com for more information on experiencing the Gulf Coast.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

What will be open, closed on Dec. 26 in Mobile?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Joe gets the complete experience at ‘Beard & Blade’ in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want the full styling and grooming experience, you have to check out Beard & Blade in Downtown Mobile. Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip and experienced the straight razor, haircut, steamed towel, even nose and eyebrow waxing!. Here’s how Beard & Blade describe...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Sweet terrier Lila looking for home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Lila. Lila was picked up by Animal Control and had 10 puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted. She is an independent, curious girl and will make a great family pet. Terriers our mischievous little dogs that are very fun to have […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Summer

Meet Summer from City of Mobile Animal Services. The shelter says, “Summer is an incredibly sweet middle-aged gal at 5 years old! She’s been at our shelter for more than 300 days, and is searching for that special person to give her a chance at her forever home. Summer is loving and gentle with everyone she meets and will be a wonderful family companion. She loves to go on walks with our volunteers and takes full advantage of the grass to roll around in while she’s out. Come by to meet Summer or contact us at animalshelter@cityofmobile.org.”
MOBILE, AL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Foley Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets Foley is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Baldwin County area. Top brands for gifting – such as J. Crew, Columbia and Vera Bradley – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Verizon customers in Mobile could experience service issues this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Verizon customers could experience some outages during the week due to upgrades being made to the network. According to a message sent to Verizon customers in the city, the service disruptions could last up to two weeks because of “factors outside of their control.” We are upgrading our network in […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game

Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
MOBILE, AL
talkbusiness.net

The Stephens Group acquires Quality Valve

Little Rock-based The Stephens Group, LLC announced it finalized its acquisition of Quality Valve, Inc. from Pfingsten, a Chicago-based private equity firm formed in 1989. Terms of the transaction, which closed Dec. 6, were not disclosed. Based in Mobile, Alabama and founded in 1994, Quality Valve is the leading distributor...
MOBILE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Molino, Florida

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
MOLINO, FL
WKRG

Microwave Chocolate Fudge with Lucy Greer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make Microwave Chocolate Fudge. Prep Time: minutes. Cook Time: 2 minutes. Ingredients. 16 oz powdered sugar. ½ cup cocoa powder. ¼...
MOBILE, AL

