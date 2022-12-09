Read full article on original website
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky man keeps promise to friend and goes all out for Christmas
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man who goes all out on Christmas decorations every year is now expanding to the house next door. Besides covering his house with every kind of Christmas light imaginable, Mark Koors is doing the same for his next-door neighbor. He’s doing it to...
spectrumnews1.com
Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage
COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
linknky.com
Church turned house on Overton Street
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
linknky.com
Vocal band can only guarantee a good time at ‘Christmas with No Promises’
The Carnegie will host two-time “Best of Cincinnati” winners NO PROMISES Vocal Band next week as they perform holiday hits with selections from Pentatonix, Gordon Lightfoot, Andy Williams, Joni Mitchell, Three Dog Night, the Drifters, and more. If you go:. Who: NO PROMISES Vocal Band. What: A full-Length...
Times Gazette
‘Soulstice’ at Serpent Mound
The Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Winter Peace Summit Winter Soulstice offers a ceremony with indigenous elders, musical experiences through song and drumming, workshops, presentations and other opportunities. The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18. from 10 a.m. to noon....
WLWT 5
Walnut Hills High School teacher apologizes for resurfaced racist tweets
CINCINNATI — A controversy is brewing regarding some old social media posts by a Walnut Hills High School math teacher. The posts are laced with racist and homophobic language. The original tweets are from about 10 years ago when the teacher was a teenager, but many parents and students...
linknky.com
Record expungement clinics offer clean slate
As 2022 draws to a close, hope came to some individuals with convictions Friday through record expungement clinics around Northern Kentucky. Parked cars wrapped the Ninth Street block in Covington, where the First Baptist Church sits in between two narrow alleyways. In the basement of the church, representatives from Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, Molina Healthcare, St. Vincent DePaul, and the Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP huddled over laptops and application forms, all setting the groundwork for individuals in attendance to get a new lease on life through record expungement.
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora IGA to Close Permanently
All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
The River: A fascination with steamboats of the rivers and the men and women who worked, lived on them
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. Charlie Ipcar, a preeminent...
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Main Street in Covington
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Earlier this year I visited Main Street in Covington, focusing on the latter half. Since then, I’ve had a flood of suggestions and these three spots are always among those. For this streetscapes, come with me to a morning on Main Street for all things breakfast and coffee.
Radio Ink
Cincinnati Broadcaster Jerry Thomas Dies
Jerry Thomas, a long-time broadcaster in the Cincinnati market who delighted morning radio listeners with his cast of characters, died on Thursday at the age of 83. Thomas had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. His passing was announced by his son, Brian, on Facebook. “Dad passed away early this morning,”...
wvxu.org
'Right to Repair' advocates want to give you more options to fix what's broken
What happens when your home electronics break? It can be increasingly harder to fix them yourself, as manufacturers may not make the schematics and replacement parts available. But advocates for the Right to Repair movement want to change that with legislation to give consumers more options. Now Ohio State Sen....
linknky.com
Former Covington boxing gym renovated into apartments, commercial space
A former boxing gym in Covington has been transformed into 15 newly-renovated apartments and two street-level commercial spaces. Located in an L-shaped building at 809-811 Madison Ave., Shamrock Gym was the epitome of an old-school boxing gym. A 1995 Kentucky Post article described the gym as a hole-in-the-wall with broken windows, holes in the plaster ceiling and heavy bags with ripped covers.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky shelter offering free adoptions for those donating Christmas toys to kids in need
BURLINGTON, Ky. — With Christmas just weeks away, many people might think about giving their loved ones the gift of a new furry friend. In northern Kentucky, there’s a way to get that new pet for free while also helping children in the community who’ve suffered from abuse.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Hopeful Church Road at Cayton Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Hopeful Church Road at Cayton Road in Florence, road is blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
linknky.com
Highland Heights hires full-time police social worker
Highland Heights City Council voted at their Dec. 6 meeting to hire a full-time social worker to work in tandem with the police department. Social worker Angie Weinel previously worked jointly for the city’s police department and the Campbell County Police Department. Police social work is relatively new to...
What are our chances of seeing a White Christmas this year?
Christmas is now less than two weeks away and we have yet to see any snow this December. Here is what history tells us about our chances at seeing a White Christmas.
