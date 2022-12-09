Read full article on original website
San Diego Musician Shane Hall celebrates upcoming album 'Howl & Sway'
A preview of the upcoming "Howl & Sway" release at Mission Pacific Hotel - The Rooftop Bar Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 8p-10p. Visit: shanehallofficial.com.
Woman details close-up encounter with Red-tailed Hawk in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — A Santee resident shared video with CBS 8 of a hawk perched atop a car in her community with a meal gripped in its talons. Ashley Compton was outside her home around 8 a.m. on December 11 when she noticed a bird on top of one of the vehicles – but it wasn’t just any bird; it appeared to be a Red-tailed Hawk.
'Plug those openings' | Pest control expert explains Downtown San Diego rat explosion
SAN DIEGO — Last week, CBS 8 reported about people in San Diego reporting a major uptick in rats downtown. A local pest control company explained what factors might be causing people to see more of them out on the streets. "Usually this starts to be a busy time,...
Storm pounds San Diego | Winter Storm Warning in place for mountain communities
The winter storm has brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County. The Winter Storm Warning for the mountain area is in place until 10 p.m.
Man shot to death at Joe Balderrama Park in Oceanside; suspect on the loose
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a Hispanic man in his 30s injured from gunshot wounds. He died on scene, police said.
National City Mayor-elect Ron Morrison 'ready' to take on mayor position
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City Mayor-elect Ron Morrison is no stranger to the public eye. The longtime politician has served as council member and mayor of National City. After winning the race for mayor in the general election, he says he's ready to take on the position for...
