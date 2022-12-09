Read full article on original website
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
phillyvoice.com
Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season
Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
billypenn.com
Life is surging back to Center City, despite Philly’s deep challenges
It turns out people don’t decide where to live solely based on where they work, and that’s good news for Philadelphia’s coffers and the city’s small business recovery — at least for now. “The core of the downtown, while not fully restored because [we’re still]...
Philadelphia Ballet invites Black dads to bring their kids to the Nutcracker
For generations, annual performances of the Nutcracker ballet has been an entry into the world of dance for kids. This weekend, the Philadelphia Ballet expands that door to include Black men. “Daddy and Me” is an initiative to encourage men to take their kids out to the ballet. On Sunday,...
phillyvoice.com
MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
billypenn.com
The iconic American cowboy hat was invented in Philadelphia
Hospitals, libraries, computers, cupcakes, candy corn, botanical gardens, the street address system, this entire nation… Add another to the list of notable American things that got their start in Philadelphia:. Cowboy hats. Intertwined with legends of the Wild West, popularized by Hollywood Westerns, and preferred today by countless country-western...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA
Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
glensidelocal.com
Fun fact: John Stetson of Elkins Park invented the American cowboy hat
Fun fact: John B. Stetson, for whom Elkins Park’s Stetson Avenue is named, is the godfather of American-style cowboy hats. He owned a mansion in Elkins Park and his Philly factory was the birthplace of the hat’s design. The son of a New Jersey hatmaker, Stetson traveled to...
billypenn.com
Income spikes in Point Breeze, Fishtown; The ‘girl in the box’; Renaming rec center for Tiffany Fletcher | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Annual household income rose 11% across the U.S. over the past decade, per American Community Survey data released last week, but stayed relatively flat in Philadelphia overall, at $52.6k. However, income spiked more than 80% in two Philly zip codes known to be centers of gentrification: 19146, which includes Point Breeze and Grays Ferry ($86.4k), and 19125, which covers Fishtown and parts of Kensington ($89.5k). [Capital-Star/U.S. Census/Inquirer$]
Ready for some sunshine? Here are cheap flights from the Philadelphia area to Florida.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking to get away? Well, you're in luck! Airlines are expanding flights to Florida from some of our smaller airports.Spirit Airlines has already announced it will provide nonstop service from Atlantic City to Palm Beach. That starts on Thursday.The airline said special discounted fares will start at $50 one-way. It already flies to four other Florida locations.And Avelo Airlines will soon offer cheap, non-stop flights to Florida at the Wilmington-New Castle Airport. The airline will have flights to five Florida airports from $49 starting Feb.1, 2023. But with airline departures at the airport over the years, some are questioning if the airline will stay.In the past two decades, three airlines have announced operations at the airport, only to leave shortly after due in part to competition with surrounding airports. Airport officials say this new contract shows that Avelo is here to stay.
6abc
'Philadelphia Chicken Man' joins South Philadelphia Community Fridge for rotisserie chicken giveaway
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man known for his penchant for poultry has turned his newfound fame into a way to help others. Alexander Tominsky, who's known as the "Philadelphia Chicken Man," took part in a food giveaway in Mifflin Square Park on Sunday. Tominsky partnered with South Philadelphia Community Fridge...
A North Philadelphia museum closes for good this weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bright spot in Philadelphia is getting ready to shut down for good.The Neon Museum of Philadelphia will turn out the lights for the final time on Sunday.The museum in North Philadelphia is shutting down after almost two years in business.We're told the staff is looking for a new spot to display its collection of vintage signs.You can get one last look between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
delcoculturevultures.com
In Memory of Veteran Actor John Barrett
Veteran Hedgerow Theatre actor John W. Barrett, age 73, passed away on November 29, 2022. John is remembered as a talented actor who was generous with his fellow actors onstage and off. He treated everyone with respect whether they had acted for years or were just beginning. We will miss him.
AdWeek
Jim Rosenfield Leaving WCAU Philadelphia
Jim Rosenfield is leaving Philadelphia NBC owned station WCAU after nine years. The station said Rosenfield is leaving “to be closer to home and pursue new opportunities.” His last day on-air will be Friday, Dec. 23. “He’s earned more than half a dozen Emmy’s during his time here,”...
insideradio.com
A Mike Missanelli – Angelo Cataldi Reunion On Philly’s WIP-FM.
Veteran Philly sports talker Mike Missanelli returned to the “SportsRadio 94” WIP-FM airwaves for the first time since 2006 Thursday morning, joining morning man Angelo Cataldi to reminisce about their time together at the station. The sports radio journeymen also talked about Missanelli's time working with legendary Philly sports personality Howard Eskin and their lengthy careers.
Meet Philadelphia's most powerful people in 2022
She might no longer live in Philly, but she hasn't turned her back on the city.In fact, she put it in the spotlight and united us.What's happening: Comedian and TV powerhouse Quinta Brunson tops our inaugural list of Philly's most influential people. How it works: We reflected on the past year's headlines, considered what's coming in 2023 and polled our most plugged-in sources about who they believe has shaped Philadelphia the most. Of note: Our unscientific list is produced entirely by our editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power list were...
fox29.com
4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year. Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:. Holy Trinity Church in Old City. The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia. Sacred Heart Church...
PhillyBite
Magical Christmas Train Rides Near Philadelphia
Whether you are planning to spend your Christmas holiday in Philadelphia or you're traveling to visit family in the area, there are a few magical train rides near Philadelphia that you can take. These include the Wilmington & Western Railroad, the New Hope Railroad, and the Colebrookdale Railroad. Colebrookdale Railroad...
