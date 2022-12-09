ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Former Covington boxing gym renovated into apartments, commercial space

A former boxing gym in Covington has been transformed into 15 newly-renovated apartments and two street-level commercial spaces. Located in an L-shaped building at 809-811 Madison Ave., Shamrock Gym was the epitome of an old-school boxing gym. A 1995 Kentucky Post article described the gym as a hole-in-the-wall with broken windows, holes in the plaster ceiling and heavy bags with ripped covers.
COVINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Aurora IGA to Close Permanently

All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
AURORA, IN
Fox 19

Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
linknky.com

Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY

Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage

COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Local BBQ restaurant closes, but still plans on serving food

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There is some good news and bad news for fans of a local barbecue restaurant. The owners of Sweets and Meats in Mount Washington posted on social media that they plan to close their carry-out restaurant on December 18. The good news is they plan...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man keeps promise to friend and goes all out for Christmas

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man who goes all out on Christmas decorations every year is now expanding to the house next door. Besides covering his house with every kind of Christmas light imaginable, Mark Koors is doing the same for his next-door neighbor. He’s doing it to...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Eden Park Drive in Mount Adams﻿

CINCINNATI — Reported structure fire on Eden Park Dr. in Mount Adams. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Main Street in Covington

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Earlier this year I visited Main Street in Covington, focusing on the latter half. Since then, I’ve had a flood of suggestions and these three spots are always among those. For this streetscapes, come with me to a morning on Main Street for all things breakfast and coffee.
COVINGTON, KY
Radio Business Report

Longtime Cincinnati Morning Man Jerry Thomas Dies

In a fictional world, “WKRP In Cincinnati” was a 5,000-watt AM that had a cast of characters, but was hardly dominant. In the real Cincinnati, Jerry Thomas dominated the ratings — not at WKRP but at WKRC-AM 550. Now, many across the Ohio market are remembering Thomas,...
CINCINNATI, OH

