Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
linknky.com
Former Covington boxing gym renovated into apartments, commercial space
A former boxing gym in Covington has been transformed into 15 newly-renovated apartments and two street-level commercial spaces. Located in an L-shaped building at 809-811 Madison Ave., Shamrock Gym was the epitome of an old-school boxing gym. A 1995 Kentucky Post article described the gym as a hole-in-the-wall with broken windows, holes in the plaster ceiling and heavy bags with ripped covers.
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora IGA to Close Permanently
All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
Fox 19
Feds: Cuban nationals put skimmers on busy Tri-State gas station, made prolific purchases
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men face federal criminal charges on accusations that they used credit card data stolen from skimmers installed at a local gas station to make purchases at nearly a dozen stores. Loveland police began investigating the skimmers in April, saying at the time that it was possible...
Fox 19
Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
linknky.com
Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY
Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
WLWT 5
Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
spectrumnews1.com
Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage
COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
WKRC
Local BBQ restaurant closes, but still plans on serving food
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There is some good news and bad news for fans of a local barbecue restaurant. The owners of Sweets and Meats in Mount Washington posted on social media that they plan to close their carry-out restaurant on December 18. The good news is they plan...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky man keeps promise to friend and goes all out for Christmas
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man who goes all out on Christmas decorations every year is now expanding to the house next door. Besides covering his house with every kind of Christmas light imaginable, Mark Koors is doing the same for his next-door neighbor. He’s doing it to...
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Eden Park Drive in Mount Adams
CINCINNATI — Reported structure fire on Eden Park Dr. in Mount Adams. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Two arrested for placing credit card skimmers on Loveland gas pumps
Two people were arrested after they were caught placing credit card skimming devices on gas pumps in Loveland and using the stolen data to purchase gift cards throughout the Tri-State area.
WLWT 5
Turning grief into purpose; Two Butler County families on a mission to create Angel Suites at area hospital
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three years ago Friday, Wayne and Kelsey Hambrick welcomed their baby boy, Crue, into the world. "He was crying, and I will never forget the doctor saying, 'Here you are big boy,'" Kelsey Hambrick said. Those were cries Crue's parents didn't know they'd ever hear....
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Main Street in Covington
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Earlier this year I visited Main Street in Covington, focusing on the latter half. Since then, I’ve had a flood of suggestions and these three spots are always among those. For this streetscapes, come with me to a morning on Main Street for all things breakfast and coffee.
What are our chances of seeing a White Christmas this year?
Christmas is now less than two weeks away and we have yet to see any snow this December. Here is what history tells us about our chances at seeing a White Christmas.
Radio Business Report
Longtime Cincinnati Morning Man Jerry Thomas Dies
In a fictional world, “WKRP In Cincinnati” was a 5,000-watt AM that had a cast of characters, but was hardly dominant. In the real Cincinnati, Jerry Thomas dominated the ratings — not at WKRP but at WKRC-AM 550. Now, many across the Ohio market are remembering Thomas,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Hopeful Church Road at Cayton Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Hopeful Church Road at Cayton Road in Florence, road is blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
2 endangered adults found after going missing for nearly a week
If you have any information that could lead to the discovery of Jones and Washington, you are asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-765-1212.
