I’m pretty convinced a more talented father/son duo doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world of music. And though Willie and Lukas Nelson have teamed up quite a few times over the years for different projects, and Lukas covers his dad’s songs quite often on his own, their cover of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” is my abolsute favorite. Granted, it’s an absolutely stunning song in and of itself, and the Pearl Jam version is top-notch, but there’s just something about the […] The post Willie And Lukas Nelson’s Duet Of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” Is One Of The Greatest Covers Of All-Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

5 DAYS AGO