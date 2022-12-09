Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Nesmith’s Painful Admission: There Was a ‘Uniformly Negative’ Response to His Music by ‘The Monkees’ Producers
Mike Nesmith made a painful admission regarding his songwriting skills as a member of The Monkees. He cited a 'uniformly negative' response to his music.
Why The Monkees’ Davy Jones Was There When The Beatles Recorded ‘Revolution 1’
Davy Jones was present for the recording of The Beatles' "Revolution 1" but not because the Fab Four needed him to be there.
Tanya Tucker to Star in Paramount’s ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Merry early Christmas, country music fans. Tanya Tucker has announced that she will star in a new movie titled A Nashville Country Christmas. The Paramount Network film will premiere on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a simulcast on CMT. Tucker plays a country music star with an overzealous...
Willie And Lukas Nelson’s Duet Of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” Is One Of The Greatest Covers Of All-Time
I’m pretty convinced a more talented father/son duo doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world of music. And though Willie and Lukas Nelson have teamed up quite a few times over the years for different projects, and Lukas covers his dad’s songs quite often on his own, their cover of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” is my abolsute favorite. Granted, it’s an absolutely stunning song in and of itself, and the Pearl Jam version is top-notch, but there’s just something about the […] The post Willie And Lukas Nelson’s Duet Of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” Is One Of The Greatest Covers Of All-Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Mike Nesmith’s Most Beloved Monkees Hit Featured This Country Music Legend on Guitar
Country superstar Glen Campbell appeared on one of Mike Nesmith's most beloved Monkees hit song.
Watch George Jones Perform Some Classic Country Hits On ‘The Johnny Cash Show’ Back In 1970
Digging into the vaults on this lovely Saturday afternoon and we’re graced with none other than the great George Jones and his April, 1970 appearance on The Johnny Cash Show. Hosted by its namesake, the great Johnny Cash, the show ran for 58 episodes beginning in 1969, ending in...
In Blake Shelton’s Intense Rendition of “Goodbye Time”
Blake Shelton’s “Goodbye Time” was a single from his platinum studio album Blake Shelton’s Barn and Grill, released in 2005. James Dean Hicks and Roger Murrah wrote the three-minute song. The album included other singles by Blake Shelton, like “Some Beach,” “Nobody But Me,” and “Cotton...
5 Songs Dolly Parton Plans to Cover on Her ‘Rock Star’ Album
Upon receiving her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, which she initially declined but later accepted, Dolly Parton made a vow: she would record a rock album. “I’m not expecting that I’ll get in, but if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put...
Watch Mac DeMarco Join Domi & JD Beck to Perform “Two Shrimps” on Fallon
Mac DeMarco joined jazz duo Domi & JD Beck onstage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (November 30). They performed “Two Shrimps,” which appears on Domi & JD Beck’s debut album, Not Tight. Watch DeMarco and the two musicians perform among shrubs and cherry blossoms below.
Watch Johnny Cash Step 'Into the Light' in Clip from 'Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon'
The documentary will hit theaters on Dec. 5, 6 and 7 Johnny Cash experienced various and highs and lows throughout his life. In the upcoming documentary, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, fans will get an inside look at how the late Man in Black found the light after darkness. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the documentary, viewers will see Cash in all his glory as he performs for thousands of screaming fans, signs autographs and receives an award for album of the year. "He wanted...
webisjericho.com
Someone Spent Crazy Money For Fleetwood Mac’s Balls
Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album is one of the most iconic records in rock history. The record has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide including more than half of that in the United States. The album contains mega-hits “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop” and “You...
soultracks.com
First Listen: Ava Cherry "Shines So Bright" on return
(December 7, 2022) Although she recorded a handful of solo albums during the 1980s and ‘90s replete with soulful fare, Ava Cherry remains most recognized as a standout backing vocalist for David Bowie on his groundbreaking Young Americans album and several tours. She also found success as both a model and session singer for the likes of Luther Vandross and Paul Young and released her memoirs earlier this year.
Late Country Music Legend John Prine's Nashville Mansion Listed for $5 Million — See Inside
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter died in 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 John Prine's Nashville mansion has hit the market nearly two years after the country legend's death. The home of the late musician, who died at age 73 in April 2020 from complications of Covid-19, is listed for $4.95 million with Dierdre Kerr and Simon Kerr of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty. The 7,272-square-foot home with four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-baths sits on a two-acre plot that features a four-car garage and a pool area complete with...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Jethro Tull
What a name—Jethro Tull. It both slinks off the tongue and seemingly has no meaning at all. But there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the moniker of this English-born rock group. And how does an 18th-century British agriculturist fit into the meaning of the band’s name?
The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023
The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
Premiere: The Dryes Set Fire to Duke Spirits’ ‘The Masters Music Series’ with ‘House on Fire’
The Dryes are setting “fire” to a special performance as part of Duke Spirits The Masters Music Series. The husband-and-wife duo of Katelyn and Derek Dryes, who were contestants on season 22 of The Voice as part of Blake Shelton’s team, are the latest act to take the intimate stage as part of the live performance video series presented by Duke Spirits, a new spirit branded co-founded by John Wayne’s son, Ethan Wayne, and Chris Radomski.
Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’
The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song "Here, There and Everywhere." The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day's Night and Help!
Remembering The Death of Hank Snow and His Prolific Career
On December 20, 1999, one of the most renowned and thriving country stars of the 1950s, Hank Snow, passed away at his Rainbow Ranch in Madison, Tennessee. His son, the Rev. Jimmie Rodgers Snow, revealed that the primary indications suggest it was heart failure that caused Snow’s death. Snow was 85.
Eliane Elias: Tiny Desk Concert
One of the most respected names in Latin jazz gives a commanding performance behind the Tiny Desk.
Review: Taste Humble Pie’s Best Work in This Expansive, if Belated, Box Set
There’s no question that in their prime, the years covered by this collection, Humble Pie was one of the most exciting and crowd-pleasing live bands in the country. But a series of unfortunate, some may say self-destructive, moves by frontman/primary songwriter Steve Marriott, slowed, then finally stopped their momentum and ultimately damaged the quartet’s reputation.
Comments / 0