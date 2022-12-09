ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Willie And Lukas Nelson’s Duet Of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” Is One Of The Greatest Covers Of All-Time

I’m pretty convinced a more talented father/son duo doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world of music. And though Willie and Lukas Nelson have teamed up quite a few times over the years for different projects, and Lukas covers his dad’s songs quite often on his own, their cover of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” is my abolsute favorite. Granted, it’s an absolutely stunning song in and of itself, and the Pearl Jam version is top-notch, but there’s just something about the […] The post Willie And Lukas Nelson’s Duet Of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” Is One Of The Greatest Covers Of All-Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Country Thang Daily

In Blake Shelton’s Intense Rendition of “Goodbye Time”

Blake Shelton’s “Goodbye Time” was a single from his platinum studio album Blake Shelton’s Barn and Grill, released in 2005. James Dean Hicks and Roger Murrah wrote the three-minute song. The album included other singles by Blake Shelton, like “Some Beach,” “Nobody But Me,” and “Cotton...
People

Watch Johnny Cash Step 'Into the Light' in Clip from 'Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon'

The documentary will hit theaters on Dec. 5, 6 and 7 Johnny Cash experienced various and highs and lows throughout his life. In the upcoming documentary, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, fans will get an inside look at how the late Man in Black found the light after darkness. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the documentary, viewers will see Cash in all his glory as he performs for thousands of screaming fans, signs autographs and receives an award for album of the year. "He wanted...
webisjericho.com

Someone Spent Crazy Money For Fleetwood Mac’s Balls

Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album is one of the most iconic records in rock history. The record has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide including more than half of that in the United States. The album contains mega-hits “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop” and “You...
soultracks.com

First Listen: Ava Cherry "Shines So Bright" on return

(December 7, 2022) Although she recorded a handful of solo albums during the 1980s and ‘90s replete with soulful fare, Ava Cherry remains most recognized as a standout backing vocalist for David Bowie on his groundbreaking Young Americans album and several tours. She also found success as both a model and session singer for the likes of Luther Vandross and Paul Young and released her memoirs earlier this year.
People

Late Country Music Legend John Prine's Nashville Mansion Listed for $5 Million — See Inside

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter died in 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 John Prine's Nashville mansion has hit the market nearly two years after the country legend's death. The home of the late musician, who died at age 73 in April 2020 from complications of Covid-19, is listed for $4.95 million with Dierdre Kerr and Simon Kerr of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty. The 7,272-square-foot home with four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-baths sits on a two-acre plot that features a four-car garage and a pool area complete with...
Rolling Stone

The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023

The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.  Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
American Songwriter

Premiere: The Dryes Set Fire to Duke Spirits’ ‘The Masters Music Series’ with ‘House on Fire’

The Dryes are setting “fire” to a special performance as part of Duke Spirits The Masters Music Series. The husband-and-wife duo of Katelyn and Derek Dryes, who were contestants on season 22 of The Voice as part of Blake Shelton’s team, are the latest act to take the intimate stage as part of the live performance video series presented by Duke Spirits, a new spirit branded co-founded by John Wayne’s son, Ethan Wayne, and Chris Radomski.
American Songwriter

Review: Taste Humble Pie’s Best Work in This Expansive, if Belated, Box Set

There’s no question that in their prime, the years covered by this collection, Humble Pie was one of the most exciting and crowd-pleasing live bands in the country. But a series of unfortunate, some may say self-destructive, moves by frontman/primary songwriter Steve Marriott, slowed, then finally stopped their momentum and ultimately damaged the quartet’s reputation.

