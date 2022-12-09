Carnegie Hall announces “Carnegie Classics” a new series hosted by Barbara Nissman

Lewisburg, WV (VR) - Carnegie Hall introduces “Carnegie Classics,” a three-concert series beginning in 2023. Hosted by Steinway “Legend” and Lewisburg resident Barbara Nissman, the Carnegie Classics Series will present three concerts (February 11, March 18, and May 13) featuring Nissman sharing her musical favorites and joined by West Virginia guest artists.

A Valentine Concert – More Music to Love! with Barbara at the piano kicks off the series on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Barbara invites the audience to meet some of her favorite composer “friends” as she shares their music and stories and transports the listener into their special and magical world!

Barbara invites the Montclaire String Quartet to join her for the second program, Gershwin Meets Brahms! Saturday, March 18, 2023. The Quartet performs Gershwin Lullaby and Nissman introduces some of her favorite Brahms pieces before joining the Quartet for the exciting Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor The Montclaire serves as the Quartet-in-Residence at WV State.

The last Classics Series performance of the 2023 spring season Schubert Goes Fishing! on May 13, 2023, features Barbara and her musician friends performing Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet. Barbara will introduce the audience to the young Franz Schubert, a true poet of the piano, and perform his virtuosic Wanderer Fantasy before joining her friends for a performance of Schubert’s most popular composition and everybody’s favorite – the “Trout!”

The Greenbrier Valley is fortunate to be home to renowned pianist Barbara Nissman who is not only committed to continued excellence in her art, but to introducing classical music to new audiences. Her witty intellect and charisma combined with her genuine passion for the composers she performs gives her an irresistible edge in introducing the novice to the classics and instilling within them a love for classical music. Nissman is the perfect vessel to develop new audiences and Carnegie Hall is the perfect venue to incubate this endeavor.

“I am so looking forward to returning to the stage of our Carnegie Hall and bringing along some of my West Virginia musician friends to share the magic of music with all of you,” states Nissman. “This is a series for everyone - all that’s required is an open heart to enjoy and to feel the passion!!”

Tickets are $20 for each performance, or you can purchase all three concerts for only $50. Thanks to the Benedum Foundation, adults over 50 years of age have the option of purchasing two tickets to an individual performance for the price of one. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645-7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV.

The Carnegie Classics Series is made possible with support from the James F.B. Peyton Fund. Carnegie Hall WV is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala.

