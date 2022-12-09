Read full article on original website
WTVC
Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend at the Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
Voting now open in Name a Snowplow contest
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is offering the public a chance to help choose names for snowplows in four regions of the state.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste
A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
wutc.org
One Show Only For “Black Nativity” In East Chattanooga
From the mind of a leading light of the Harlem Renaissance comes “Black Nativity.”. This weekend, RISE Chattanooga will present a performance of the work at its location - 2901 Taylor St. - on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM. Shane Morrow is executive director of RISE Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
wutc.org
For Riverbend 2023, A Look Forward That Looks Back
The Riverbend Festival began forty years ago - in 1982 - at Ross’ Landing on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga. Back then, few visited the riverfront, home to boarded-up buildings. But the festival lit a spark for the community to gather, celebrate and imagine what the riverfront could...
WTVC
Chattanooga Wellness: Pain can be crippling
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how pain can be crippling, but Dr. Shawn Jones has the highest quality machines to minimize your daily pain in only a few sessions. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
beckersasc.com
Tennessee medical office building sold for over $7M
A 17,837-square-foot medical office building has sold for $7.4 million in Chattanooga, Tenn., according to a Dec. 12 report from ReBusiness Online. CHI Memorial is fully occupied by three tenants, Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology, CHI Memorial and Center MedSpa. The buyer and seller of the property were both undisclosed.
utc.edu
Kids, work, school: Jam packed life won’t block Isaacson from degree
Jennifer Isaacson’s 13-year-old daughter Emma has Down syndrome, loves acting and “High School Musical.”. Isaacson’s 12-year-old son Josh is into robotics and plays trombone in the Signal Mountain Middle School band. Her 8-year-old son Jake loves soccer and Pokemon. Five-year-old Lincoln just started kindergarten. Oh yeah, Isaacson...
WDEF
Local organization provides gifts for local Angel Tree kids
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Members of Chattanooga Echelon sprinted into the Signal Mountain Walmart today to shop for kids on their Salvation Army Angel Tree. The organization recently raised five thousand dollars through its fifth annual Run for Reason campaign. Area businesses and churches all donated to ensure every child...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich, tenders, waffle fries, or a delicious milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Georgia this week that may be able to satisfy your craving.
WTVC
Gone too soon: Jasmine Pace honored at funeral by family, friends in Red Bank Thursday
RED BANK, Tenn. — It's been one week since Jasmine Pace's body was found. Now, the Pace family is trying to seek comfort amidst the chaos. In a celebration of life, those who knew her the best remembered Jasmine as a kind soul and a friend to all. “She...
WDEF
Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
chattanoogacw.com
Truck strikes Komatsu worker on Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck struck a worker for Komatsu who was crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga early Monday morning, say Chattanooga Police. The man who was struck was rushed to the hospital with "major trauma," a CPD spokeswoman tells us. We have a crew on the scene...
WDEF
Parkridge drops challenge to new Ringgold hospital
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Officials at Parkridge Health System say they have dropped their appeal of the certificate of need ruling for a new hospital in the Ringgold area. CHI Memorial planned to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway, but Parkridge challenged it as being in their territory.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
WTVCFOX
Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
Adults-Only Retreat in Tennessee Comes with a Breathtaking View
They're just 45 minutes from Chattanooga!
Florida Transfer Griffin McDowell Commits to UT Chattanooga
Florida Gators transfer Griffin McDowell shares that he will suit up for UT Chattanooga next season.
