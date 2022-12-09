ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wasteadvantagemag.com

Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste

A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

One Show Only For “Black Nativity” In East Chattanooga

From the mind of a leading light of the Harlem Renaissance comes “Black Nativity.”. This weekend, RISE Chattanooga will present a performance of the work at its location - 2901 Taylor St. - on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM. Shane Morrow is executive director of RISE Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

For Riverbend 2023, A Look Forward That Looks Back

The Riverbend Festival began forty years ago - in 1982 - at Ross’ Landing on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga. Back then, few visited the riverfront, home to boarded-up buildings. But the festival lit a spark for the community to gather, celebrate and imagine what the riverfront could...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Wellness: Pain can be crippling

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how pain can be crippling, but Dr. Shawn Jones has the highest quality machines to minimize your daily pain in only a few sessions. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
beckersasc.com

Tennessee medical office building sold for over $7M

A 17,837-square-foot medical office building has sold for $7.4 million in Chattanooga, Tenn., according to a Dec. 12 report from ReBusiness Online. CHI Memorial is fully occupied by three tenants, Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology, CHI Memorial and Center MedSpa. The buyer and seller of the property were both undisclosed.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

Kids, work, school: Jam packed life won’t block Isaacson from degree

Jennifer Isaacson’s 13-year-old daughter Emma has Down syndrome, loves acting and “High School Musical.”. Isaacson’s 12-year-old son Josh is into robotics and plays trombone in the Signal Mountain Middle School band. Her 8-year-old son Jake loves soccer and Pokemon. Five-year-old Lincoln just started kindergarten. Oh yeah, Isaacson...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Local organization provides gifts for local Angel Tree kids

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Members of Chattanooga Echelon sprinted into the Signal Mountain Walmart today to shop for kids on their Salvation Army Angel Tree. The organization recently raised five thousand dollars through its fifth annual Run for Reason campaign. Area businesses and churches all donated to ensure every child...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Parkridge drops challenge to new Ringgold hospital

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Officials at Parkridge Health System say they have dropped their appeal of the certificate of need ruling for a new hospital in the Ringgold area. CHI Memorial planned to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway, but Parkridge challenged it as being in their territory.
RINGGOLD, GA
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
EAST RIDGE, TN

