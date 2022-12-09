Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The 25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State
New York State is not exactly the most affordable place to live, and if your job is on this list, you're probably very familiar with the cost of living. I've found myself working a few of these jobs in my travels and I can absolutely confirm that I was underpaid. These are some of the most physically and mentally draining jobs that exist, and yet the people who work them can barely survive on their salaries. Add having a family into the mix and there's simply no way to afford to survive without a second job.
New York Launches Hate and Bias Prevention Unit
In a press release on Monday, December 12, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit through the New York State Division of Human Rights. According to the press release, the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit's responsibilities include public education and...
Gift Cards Will Make Better Gifts With New Law In New York State
If you are struggling to find the perfect gift this Holiday season, some good news came down from the New York State government. As of Saturday, December 10th, there is a new law in New York State that makes giving gift cards a better option than in years past. New...
Utica, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charges
According to a United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York press release, a Utica man has pled guilty to two charges for possessing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Central New York. According to the press release, 37-year-old Eric Ares of Utica, New York pled guilty to one...
Former NY Lieutenant Governor Still Faces Charges
The former second-in-command in Albany is still facing charges, but not as many following court action December 5. Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin have been thrown out by a federal judge leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges. The charges that were...
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
New York State Stomps Down on Social Media Hate Speech
Hate speech is on the rise, particularly on social media platforms and New York has decided to fight back against it with a new reporting law. According to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the Anti-Defamation League, and other organizations, since late October of 2022, anti-Semitic posts have risen by 61 percent on Twitter alone. Slurs against gay men are appearing on Twitter an average of 3,964 times a day and slurs against Black Americans appear about 3,876 times a day.
Governor Hochul Signs New York’s ‘Safe Space Heaters Act’
Inflation is effecting everything and we have to make choices on how to make our money last longer. The Energy Information Administration is saying that we'll see significantly higher heating costs because of high energy prices and a colder than usual winter. If you heat your home with oil or...
Millions of New Yorkers Urged to Mask Due to Covid Case Increase
As the number of Covid cases starts to rise again, federal health officials are advising people in sections of New York state to resume wearing masks while indoors. The recent Covid surge in much of New York City and Long Island has prompted the renewed masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ditching Telemarketing Calls in New York Just Got A Lot Easier
In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had signed legislation to make it easier to be added to a company's Do-Not-Call List. Telemarketing calls are high on the list of my least favorite things the dawn of the internet has ever led to. I would say roughly 95% of the phone calls I receive in a given week are pre-recorded messages asking me about my car's extended warranty.
Warm Up At These 11 Fun Hot Chocolate Cafes in Upstate New York
Snow boots? Check. Hat and gloves? Check? Mug of hot chocolate? Check!. Winter in Upstate New York means snowy mornings shoveling and chill evenings spent warming up from a day in the snow. Because of this, hot chocolate and hot cocoa move to the top of the list of the #1 most beloved beverage. To cradle a mug of it in your cold hands after skiing, sledding, snowboarding, or just a day full of shoveling snow, well, it is just what the doctor called for. It's the perfect warm drink, beloved by children and adults alike.
“Torso Killer” Admits to Five More New York Murders
According to a report by Mary Murphy of Pix11, Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer also known as the "Torso Killer," admitted to five additional murders committed on Long Island, New York dating back to the 1970s. According to the report, appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey...
Pick The Best Tree at These Upstate New York Christmas Tree Farms
Time to gather the family up in the old station wagon and head out to the tree farm to cut your own Christmas tree this year. Hey, wait a minute. What ever happened to station wagons?. There are more than 100 Christmas tree farms across the state, and Upstate has...
15 Phrases That Should Be Banned From New York Workplaces
If you’ve ever said to a colleague, “let’s circle back on that” or “can’t I pick your brain?” they may not have outwardly eye-rolled you but inside they were no doubt cringing at your use of clichés. It doesn’t matter where you...
New York Liquor Stores Open on Christmas Day
"Merry Christmas! Make a rum run, please!" A dash to the nearest purveyor of spirits to rescue the eggnog on Christmas Day is no longer out of the question for residents of the Empire State. This year will be the first time liquor stores in New York State will be...
Upstate New York Gas Station Bursts into Flames After Burnout Attempt
A gas station in Upstate New York burst into flames after an 18-year-old attempted to do a "burnout" in the parking lot and crashed into a gas pump. According to a report by Geoff Herbert of Syracuse.com, 18-year-old Ryan Odell of Ogden, New York was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after the incident. As you can see in the video provided by the GATES Police Department Facebook page, the driver of the car started to do the burnout when the car suddenly took off and turned into the gas pump, setting it ablaze.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0