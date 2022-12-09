Read full article on original website
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
darientimes.com
Donovan Clingan dominates as UConn men's basketball beats LIU. Why freshman's ready for Big East play
STORRS — Every one of Donovan Clingan’s baskets for the UConn men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon came either with his fingers on the rim (dunk after dunk) or just inches away (layup after layup), and with all sorts of open space around him. Clingan went 10-for-10 from...
darientimes.com
Geno Auriemma coaches UConn women's basketball team days after mother dies
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma coached the Huskies Sunday at No. 20 Maryland just three days after losing his mother, Marsiella. Marsiella Auriemma, who turned 91 in June, died on Thursday, according to a UConn spokesperson. Auriemma's father, Donato, died in 1997 during the...
darientimes.com
How UConn football's John Marinelli serves as 'bridge' to CT high school coaches for Jim Mora's program
STORRS — John Marinelli was sitting near the base of a giant staircase just inside the main entrance of the Burton Family Football Complex and looking in different directions — at the various shiny displays, toward the upstairs offices, down a corridor leading to the Shenkman Training Center.
Geno Auriemma's mom passes at 91
There’s word from UConn on the passing of the mother of women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma. Marsiella Auriemma was 91. Geno Auriemma coached the Huskies on Sunday, a loss at Maryland.
darientimes.com
As CIAC title games return to Rentschler, UConn coach Jim Mora talks CT football: 'Hidden gem'
Three CIAC state football championships will be played at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Saturday, as the high school title games return to UConn’s home stadium for the first time in a decade. How did it happen?. The idea began a year ago when Jim Mora was hired as...
darientimes.com
The 2022-23 GameTimeCT Preseason Hockey Top 10 Poll: Notre Dame-West Haven is No. 1
Notre Dame-West Haven has never won back-to-back boys hockey state championships. The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll anoints them the preseason favorite to do just that. The Green Knights went 16-1 against Connecticut competition last year and won the last 16, including a sweep of both the SCC/SWC and CIAC championships. They begin this season a unanimous No. 1. Like last year, their early-season schedule is stocked with out-of-state competition to toughen them up for late in the year. With some key players returning, they’ve got every chance to make another run at titles.
darientimes.com
What to know about the Connecticut high school hockey season in the CIAC
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The CIAC boys hockey season begins Monday. Here are a few things to know before they get going:. Just a couple of years removed from being forced to drop a co-op, Immaculate will sit out the 2022-23 season for lack of players. The Mustangs hope to be back in a year. That’s the course that Wilton took. The Warriors most notably lacked a goalie in 2021-22 so didn’t play. They’re back for 2022-23.
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Connecticut
I spent this past weekend at a family wedding in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and we were introduced as "The cousins from Connecticut". It's funny what people say when they find out you live here. Being in Allentown, obviously I had Billy Joel in my brain, yet I didn't ask anyone if...
Porch piracy ranks high in 2 Connecticut cities
Porch piracy ranks high in two Connecticut cities, with delivery thefts in New Haven and Hartford ranking forth worst in the entire country.
Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week
Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut
New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday
(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
NECN
Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?
Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
darientimes.com
Celebrations: Greenwich architect wins top design award for Riverside home
Charles Hilton Architects of Greenwich was honored recently for its design of a home in Riverside. The Connecticut chapter of the American Institute of Architects awarded the local firm the 2022 Alice Washburn Award for Excellence for New Construction. The local firm was honored for its design of a new residence designed in the New England shingle style.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Connecticut
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Here's Where Connecticut Ranks Among States With Best Public School Systems, Forbes Says
Connecticut's public school system is among the best in the country, according to a report by Forbes. The state ranks as having the third-best public school systems nationwide, behind only Massachusetts and New Jersey, the news outlet reports. Connecticut's strong schools help contribute …
wiltonbulletin.com
30+ notable business closings in Connecticut in 2022
From restaurants to stores that have been around for decades, Connecticut saw many businesses close this year. Scroll below to see some of the businesses that closed their doors this year. Stores. Closing in January. Closing in December. Closed in December. Closed in September. Closed in September. Closed in September.
What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?
The storm from Thursday night exited Minnesota after dropping 3-10 inches of heavy, wet snow in far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and now attention turns to the much bigger system that will bring both severe weather and potential blizzard conditions to the heart of the U.S. The highly-publicized storm...
