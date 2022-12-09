ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

darientimes.com

Geno Auriemma coaches UConn women's basketball team days after mother dies

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma coached the Huskies Sunday at No. 20 Maryland just three days after losing his mother, Marsiella. Marsiella Auriemma, who turned 91 in June, died on Thursday, according to a UConn spokesperson. Auriemma's father, Donato, died in 1997 during the...
STORRS, CT
darientimes.com

The 2022-23 GameTimeCT Preseason Hockey Top 10 Poll: Notre Dame-West Haven is No. 1

Notre Dame-West Haven has never won back-to-back boys hockey state championships. The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll anoints them the preseason favorite to do just that. The Green Knights went 16-1 against Connecticut competition last year and won the last 16, including a sweep of both the SCC/SWC and CIAC championships. They begin this season a unanimous No. 1. Like last year, their early-season schedule is stocked with out-of-state competition to toughen them up for late in the year. With some key players returning, they’ve got every chance to make another run at titles.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

What to know about the Connecticut high school hockey season in the CIAC

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The CIAC boys hockey season begins Monday. Here are a few things to know before they get going:. Just a couple of years removed from being forced to drop a co-op, Immaculate will sit out the 2022-23 season for lack of players. The Mustangs hope to be back in a year. That’s the course that Wilton took. The Warriors most notably lacked a goalie in 2021-22 so didn’t play. They’re back for 2022-23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week

Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
i95 ROCK

7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut

New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday

(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
BRISTOL, CT
NECN

Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?

Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Celebrations: Greenwich architect wins top design award for Riverside home

Charles Hilton Architects of Greenwich was honored recently for its design of a home in Riverside. The Connecticut chapter of the American Institute of Architects awarded the local firm the 2022 Alice Washburn Award for Excellence for New Construction. The local firm was honored for its design of a new residence designed in the New England shingle style.
GREENWICH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

30+ notable business closings in Connecticut in 2022

From restaurants to stores that have been around for decades, Connecticut saw many businesses close this year. Scroll below to see some of the businesses that closed their doors this year. Stores. Closing in January. Closing in December. Closed in December. Closed in September. Closed in September. Closed in September.
CONNECTICUT STATE

