fox7austin.com
Texas lawmaker files bill to block social media for minors
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Texas state representative has filed a bill that would prohibit social media use for all Texas minors. Republican State Rep Jared Patterson of Denton County says he's making good on a promise to protect children from what he calls the "harmful mental health effects of social media."
KSAT 12
After disappointing midterms, Texas GOP votes unanimously for a new national leader
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Frustrated with the outcome of the midterm elections, the executive committee of the Texas GOP voted unanimously Saturday to call for new leadership at the national party. By a vote...
Upcoming Texas Bill Would Ban Social Media for Kids Under 18
A Texas lawmaker is working on a bill that would ban minors from social media.Photo byAustin Distel/UnsplashonUnsplash. Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson from North Texas has introduced a bill that would keep children off social media. Fox 4 reports that bill HR 896 would require social media users to be 18 years old to create an account. Patterson believes that social media is harmful for children and even compared it to the use of cigarettes before 1964. Patterson told Fox 4:
Houston Chronicle
Judges ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to prison pipeline with school education program
DALLAS -- The jury room was like a scene out of the movie "12 Angry Men." On the first vote, twelve high school students were ready to convict the defendant in a mock trial of strangling his girlfriend. But then one young man seated next to the corner of a...
Billionaire suing Beto for $1 million in damages
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
Washington Examiner
Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Police Chief Tells Lawmakers– New Paper Tags Won't Stop Crooks
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rolled out newly designed temporary paper license plates on Friday, designed to be harder to counterfeit. But at a Senate Criminal Justice Committee hearing in Austin, hours after the new tags made their debut, police told lawmakers they don’t think the new design will stop crooks who keep printing them and slapping them on cars across the state.
fox4news.com
Paper Plates Problem: Texas lawmakers hear testimony on temporary tags as DMV rolls out redesign
DALLAS - State lawmakers heard testimony about rampant fraud with temporary license plates. The problem was highlighted last month when Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai died while pursuing a car with illegal paper tags. Tsai’s police chief testified Friday as a new design rolls out to make temporary tags...
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant Appraisal District board adds oversight to employee-filed complaints
Tarrant Appraisal District employees will be required to obtain approval from the chief appraiser before submitting complaints to regulatory agencies, according to a new policy the board of directors approved at its Dec. 9 meeting. The policy is intended to add more oversight to complaints filed by appraisal district employees...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
KXAN
Is a front license plate required in Texas?
TEXAS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Texas without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to Texas law, all vehicles must have a license...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES RODRIGUEZ, JOSE FERNANDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST...
ktalnews.com
Diners rank 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — They say everything is better in Texas, but most of the time it’s better, too. The food scene is no exception, and that’s proven by a new list of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America for 2022. Four restaurants in Texas were ranked on the list.
texasbreaking.com
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police to Increase City Camera Monitoring
Dallas City Council Members Monday heard police plans to monitor more of the 7,200 city cameras that could help solve or prevent crime. But there are also privacy and hacking concerns about the expanded use of all those cameras. Pole-mounted cameras around the city and Starlight cameras at convenience stores...
FedEx contractor has yet to answer employment questions about murder suspect in Athena Strand case
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas contracting company that hired capital murder suspect Tanner Horner to drive for FedEx has yet to provide details about the 31-year-old's employment history or any hiring protocols he had to pass to drive for the shipping giant. Horner is charged with capital murder and...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas First Black Dentist, Former Slave Born in Dallas- Recognized for Being a Trailblazer
In 1862, Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper, who eventually became the first Black Dentist in the state, was held as a slave on a plantation in Dallas. In addition, he helped found Dallas’ first Black bank. The descendants of a former Texas slave participated in a ceremony held at Communities...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
