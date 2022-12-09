ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox7austin.com

Texas lawmaker files bill to block social media for minors

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Texas state representative has filed a bill that would prohibit social media use for all Texas minors. Republican State Rep Jared Patterson of Denton County says he's making good on a promise to protect children from what he calls the "harmful mental health effects of social media."
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Upcoming Texas Bill Would Ban Social Media for Kids Under 18

A Texas lawmaker is working on a bill that would ban minors from social media.Photo byAustin Distel/UnsplashonUnsplash. Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson from North Texas has introduced a bill that would keep children off social media. Fox 4 reports that bill HR 896 would require social media users to be 18 years old to create an account. Patterson believes that social media is harmful for children and even compared it to the use of cigarettes before 1964. Patterson told Fox 4:
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Billionaire suing Beto for $1 million in damages

With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grand Prairie Police Chief Tells Lawmakers– New Paper Tags Won't Stop Crooks

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rolled out newly designed temporary paper license plates on Friday, designed to be harder to counterfeit. But at a Senate Criminal Justice Committee hearing in Austin, hours after the new tags made their debut, police told lawmakers they don’t think the new design will stop crooks who keep printing them and slapping them on cars across the state.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Tarrant Appraisal District board adds oversight to employee-filed complaints

Tarrant Appraisal District employees will be required to obtain approval from the chief appraiser before submitting complaints to regulatory agencies, according to a new policy the board of directors approved at its Dec. 9 meeting. The policy is intended to add more oversight to complaints filed by appraisal district employees...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
B93

Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas

U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KXAN

Is a front license plate required in Texas?

TEXAS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Texas without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to Texas law, all vehicles must have a license...
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES RODRIGUEZ, JOSE FERNANDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST...
GRAPEVINE, TX
texasbreaking.com

Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police to Increase City Camera Monitoring

Dallas City Council Members Monday heard police plans to monitor more of the 7,200 city cameras that could help solve or prevent crime. But there are also privacy and hacking concerns about the expanded use of all those cameras. Pole-mounted cameras around the city and Starlight cameras at convenience stores...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX

