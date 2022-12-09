A Texas lawmaker is working on a bill that would ban minors from social media.Photo byAustin Distel/UnsplashonUnsplash. Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson from North Texas has introduced a bill that would keep children off social media. Fox 4 reports that bill HR 896 would require social media users to be 18 years old to create an account. Patterson believes that social media is harmful for children and even compared it to the use of cigarettes before 1964. Patterson told Fox 4:

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO