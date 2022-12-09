Read full article on original website
The Longest Table brings students from different communities together
The longest Table event is back and bringing students together across different communities in the Big Bend.
WCTV
FSU and FAMU Fall 2022 graduates reflect on their journeys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Thousands of Florida State Students and FAMU students received their college degrees on Friday. Commencement ceremonies brought families from all over to the Big Bend. This semester nearly 3,300 students are receiving their college degree from FSU, of that number more than 2,000 receiving their bachelor’s degrees,...
Staffing agencies and leaders offer support for former Trulieve Employees
At least 50 employees were laid off at Trulieve locations in Gadsden and Jefferson counties. The company says the layoffs were due to consolidating from its merger.
westorlandonews.com
FAMU President Gets Raise, Bonus, Contract Extension
The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees voted to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus, and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the Board of Trustees can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months....
Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission to Address City Walk Request
On December 14th, the Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to address the recommended approval of a transitional residential facility on Mahan Drive. Previously, a State of Florida, Division of Administrative Hearings, Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) issued a recommended order concerning City Walk’s application for the facility located at 1709 Mahan Drive. […]
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Dec. 12th
Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle Northeast last Saturday night. An adult male was struck by a vehicle around 11:30 p.m. and parts of the highway were shut down for approximately one hour. The City Commission recently discussed a follow up from...
saportareport.com
THRIVE Thomasville inspires community-led giving
Created in 2019, THRIVE Thomasville is a community-led grantmaking initiative sponsored by the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to support the Thomasville neighborhood. Its goal is to put philanthropic investments into the hands of residents of Historic Thomasville to address community concerns. Led by the THRIVE Thomasville Council, a unique,...
Thomas County Central High School students shop for Christmas gifts with kids
High schoolers in south Georgia are acting as Santa this holiday season for elementary school students and their families in their community.
TCSO: Student arrested for compiling a list of students to harm
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office arrested a student at Taylor County Middle School on Monday for compiling a list of students' names and making statements to do harm to them.
WCTV
Taylor County middle school student arrested in alleged school shooting threat
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirms a middle school student was arrested Monday, after allegedly compiling a list of names along with threats to do harm. The student attends Taylor County Middle School, and the list reportedly included names of current students, according to the...
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Connecting Florida
The Florida Association of Counties is bringing together federal, state and local governments and private organizations to create a smooth download for federal broadband support. FAC is hosting a Broadband Summit Jan. 26 and 27 as a way to spread the word and connect the agencies and private organizations providing...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tax breaks teed up for hurricane damage
TALLAHASSEE — Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would allow...
Community Members sound off after the removal of Taylor Biro from CPRB
Taylor Biro was removed from the Citizens Police Review Board on Wednesday at the City Commissioners meeting.
YAHOO!
Rebekah Jones signs plea deal admitting guilt in DOH computer crime case
Rebekah Jones signed a plea deal last week admitting guilt and agreeing to pay $20,000 in a pending criminal case in which she was charged with accessing a state computer system without authorization. Prosecutors filed a deferred prosecution agreement in Leon County Circuit Court on Friday that was signed by...
fox13news.com
Missing Florida teen from Taylor County found safe, officials say
PERRY, Fla. - Within two hours of issuing a statewide alert for a missing Florida teen, officials say she was found safe. Law enforcement officials were searching for a 14-year-old girl who may have been traveling with an 82-year-old woman. The Missing Child Alert was issued around 3:50 a.m. Monday but ended around 5:40 a.m.
Tallahassee woman arrested for felony fraud in PPP loan scheme
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Tallahassee woman on Thursday for felony fraud in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan scheme.
UCF CB transfer Davonte Brown details official visit to Florida State
Brown was able to meet with the Seminoles' coaching staff, a former teammate at UCF, and more during his trip to Tallahassee.
DB target Edwin Joseph wins State Championship in Tallahassee then enjoys official visit with Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph was in Tallahassee on Thursday night -- but not for his Florida State official visit. Him and his squad traveled up to Tallahassee for their state championship game -- which they won 48-14 over Clearwater Central Catholic. After the big win, Joseph made his way to his hotel to begin his FSU official.
WCTV
Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
