Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

FSU and FAMU Fall 2022 graduates reflect on their journeys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Thousands of Florida State Students and FAMU students received their college degrees on Friday. Commencement ceremonies brought families from all over to the Big Bend. This semester nearly 3,300 students are receiving their college degree from FSU, of that number more than 2,000 receiving their bachelor’s degrees,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
westorlandonews.com

FAMU President Gets Raise, Bonus, Contract Extension

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees voted to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus, and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the Board of Trustees can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission to Address City Walk Request

On December 14th, the Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to address the recommended approval of a transitional residential facility on Mahan Drive. Previously, a State of Florida, Division of Administrative Hearings, Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) issued a recommended order concerning City Walk’s application for the facility located at 1709 Mahan Drive. […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Dec. 12th

Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle Northeast last Saturday night. An adult male was struck by a vehicle around 11:30 p.m. and parts of the highway were shut down for approximately one hour. The City Commission recently discussed a follow up from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saportareport.com

THRIVE Thomasville inspires community-led giving

Created in 2019, THRIVE Thomasville is a community-led grantmaking initiative sponsored by the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to support the Thomasville neighborhood. Its goal is to put philanthropic investments into the hands of residents of Historic Thomasville to address community concerns. Led by the THRIVE Thomasville Council, a unique,...
THOMASVILLE, GA
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Connecting Florida

The Florida Association of Counties is bringing together federal, state and local governments and private organizations to create a smooth download for federal broadband support. FAC is hosting a Broadband Summit Jan. 26 and 27 as a way to spread the word and connect the agencies and private organizations providing...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Tax breaks teed up for hurricane damage

TALLAHASSEE — Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would allow...
VERO BEACH, FL
YAHOO!

Rebekah Jones signs plea deal admitting guilt in DOH computer crime case

Rebekah Jones signed a plea deal last week admitting guilt and agreeing to pay $20,000 in a pending criminal case in which she was charged with accessing a state computer system without authorization. Prosecutors filed a deferred prosecution agreement in Leon County Circuit Court on Friday that was signed by...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Missing Florida teen from Taylor County found safe, officials say

PERRY, Fla. - Within two hours of issuing a statewide alert for a missing Florida teen, officials say she was found safe. Law enforcement officials were searching for a 14-year-old girl who may have been traveling with an 82-year-old woman. The Missing Child Alert was issued around 3:50 a.m. Monday but ended around 5:40 a.m.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
247Sports

DB target Edwin Joseph wins State Championship in Tallahassee then enjoys official visit with Florida State

TALLAHASSEE -- Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph was in Tallahassee on Thursday night -- but not for his Florida State official visit. Him and his squad traveled up to Tallahassee for their state championship game -- which they won 48-14 over Clearwater Central Catholic. After the big win, Joseph made his way to his hotel to begin his FSU official.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL

