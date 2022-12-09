ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Hunters find human skeletal remains near Appalachian Trail in Pa.

Investigators are working to identify human skeletal remains found Monday night off the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township. Hunters found the remains of the body in a remote area and reported it to law enforcement, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. So far there is no indication criminal activity, but few other details to go on.
MOORE TOWNSHIP, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - Gettysburg

The Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, 1863, is considered the most important battle of the Civil War. Over 50,000 people died in this battle from the North and South. It influenced Lincoln's "Gettysburg Address," which became one of the most famous speeches in history.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gov. Tom Wolf leaves office with few regrets, no grudges

As Gov. Tom Wolf prepares to leave office, there is one thing that drove him into the governorship that awaits him when he gets home: his beloved 2006 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep, a stick shift, of course, that Wolf’s daughters joke he bought during his midlife crisis, starred in his first gubernatorial campaign ad in 2014 and helped him become a household name.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New phases of housing proposed for Legacy Park, and more; a dozen developments planned for central Pa.

Construction plans for new housing developments have been moving forward for a variety of living spaces, from apartments to townhomes. Since our most recent housing list, published on Oct. 18, construction has begun on Sycamore Homes, a 23-unit apartment building in the 1400 block of Sycamore Street in Harrisburg, and new phases of housing are being proposed for Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg, Susquehanna Union Green in Susquehanna Township and Morgan’s Crossing Development in South Middleton Township.
HARRISBURG, PA
Harrisburg, PA
