ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 10

Thomas Ritter
3d ago

Yep another flight out of cesspool city while it crumbles under the violence.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
WWL-TV

A Tale of Two Cities: Rebuilding from Katrina was not equal for all

A groundbreaking analysis of nearly 92,000 rebuilding grants statewide shows critics were right all along: Road Home shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods. By David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Sophie Chou (ProPublica Richard A. Webster and Jeff Adelson, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune) Published: 4:00 AM CST December 11, 2022. Updated:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans council asks for national search for police chief

The New Orleans City Council has asked New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to extend her search for a police chief. In a letter signed by the entire council, they asked Mayor Cantrell in a letter Monday to appoint an interim chief after New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his retirement last week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Big Chief Tootie Montana was born 100 years ago this week

This week marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most revered Mardi Gras Indians — Big Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana, born on Dec. 16, 1922. Montana’s father Alfred was Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas tribe, of which Tootie later became leader. He made his first suit in 1947. “I do it because it’s in my blood. My daddy did it, and before him my great-uncle did it. It’s been a tradition in my family for 100 years,” Montana said in 1997.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

3 Reasons The Mayor Should Choose Shaun Ferguson’s Successor RIGHT NOW

We are not at all sure how Mayor LaToya Cantrell will move as it relates to selecting a new NOPD superintendent. Earlier this week, Supt. Shaun Ferguson, a 24-year veteran of the department announced that he would be stepping down from his post and into retirement to spend more time with his family, effective Thursday, Dec. 22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mid-City Pizza closes original location, Uptown shop continues

The broad, thin-crusted pies from Mid-City Pizza emulate the classic New York style. The pizzeria itself on Banks Street developed a style all its own – with murals, pop culture installations and memorabilia from “The Simpsons” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” making it feel simultaneously punk and a family-friendly.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy