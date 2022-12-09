Read full article on original website
Thomas Ritter
3d ago
Yep another flight out of cesspool city while it crumbles under the violence.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
theadvocate.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
WWL-TV
A Tale of Two Cities: Rebuilding from Katrina was not equal for all
A groundbreaking analysis of nearly 92,000 rebuilding grants statewide shows critics were right all along: Road Home shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods. By David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Sophie Chou (ProPublica Richard A. Webster and Jeff Adelson, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune) Published: 4:00 AM CST December 11, 2022. Updated:...
WDSU
New Orleans council asks for national search for police chief
The New Orleans City Council has asked New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to extend her search for a police chief. In a letter signed by the entire council, they asked Mayor Cantrell in a letter Monday to appoint an interim chief after New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his retirement last week.
WDSU
Port of New Orleans will build $1.8 billion container facility in St. Bernard Parish
NEW ORLEANS — The Port of New Orleans announced Monday that it will build a $1.8 billion container facility in St. Bernard Parish. The expansion will bring 17,000 new jobs to the state, according to Port NOLA estimates. According to a news release issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards,...
NOLA.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
Council sends Cantrell 4 recommendations for picking next NOPD Chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s letter asking for the council’s input regarding the selection of the city’s next police chief. Mayor Cantrell sent a letter to the council members asking them for suggestions or ideas on the process...
An Exodus Unlike Any Other: Why Half the People in This Community Moved Away After Hurricane Katrina
After Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish, many residents didn’t receive enough money from the state to rebuild. Nearly half made the difficult decision to start over somewhere else.
WDSU
Housing Authority of New Orleans is trying again to remove board member Sharon Jasper
Leadership of the Housing Authority of New Orleans board and mayor Latoya Cantrell is trying once again to remove a longtime public housing advocate from the board. WDSU Investigates first broke the story last month after our investigative team found that the way the mayor removed Sharon Jasper broke state law leading the city council to reinstate her.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Big Chief Tootie Montana was born 100 years ago this week
This week marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most revered Mardi Gras Indians — Big Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana, born on Dec. 16, 1922. Montana’s father Alfred was Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas tribe, of which Tootie later became leader. He made his first suit in 1947. “I do it because it’s in my blood. My daddy did it, and before him my great-uncle did it. It’s been a tradition in my family for 100 years,” Montana said in 1997.
Newell – NO debate – NOPD’s next chief must come from a national search
Do you allow the legislative branch of government to conduct some due diligence on whomever Mayor LaToya Cantrell desires to appoint?It would seem to me that if you’re trying to garner the trust of the electorate, you would take the latter approach.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
theneworleanstribune.com
3 Reasons The Mayor Should Choose Shaun Ferguson’s Successor RIGHT NOW
We are not at all sure how Mayor LaToya Cantrell will move as it relates to selecting a new NOPD superintendent. Earlier this week, Supt. Shaun Ferguson, a 24-year veteran of the department announced that he would be stepping down from his post and into retirement to spend more time with his family, effective Thursday, Dec. 22.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
NOLA.com
After gunman shoots four at New Orleans dollar store, workers demand safety
One day in September, when Shawn Byrd was working alone in the Family Dollar store in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood, a man who'd been shot multiple times staggered in, begging for help. Byrd held up the man's head, to ensure he continued to breathe, and tried to stanch his...
NOLA.com
Mid-City Pizza closes original location, Uptown shop continues
The broad, thin-crusted pies from Mid-City Pizza emulate the classic New York style. The pizzeria itself on Banks Street developed a style all its own – with murals, pop culture installations and memorabilia from “The Simpsons” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” making it feel simultaneously punk and a family-friendly.
WWL-TV
NOPD 'Controlling the narrative' by posting less bad crime news to social media
NEW ORLEANS — Amid leadership turmoil, low morale, and high crime, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed it has changed its social media strategy to portray a more positive image. City Council Crime Analyst Jeff Asher tracked more than 1,300 shooting incidents since January 2021, matched them with more...
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NOLA.com
With its contract expiring next year, Jefferson Parish solicits garbage hauling bids
Jefferson Parish is on the hunt for its next garbage hauler. The parish is accepting proposals through Jan. 6 from private firms interested in offering twice-weekly trash pick-up in its unincorporated areas and Jean Lafitte. That includes more than 112,000 households and 3,700 small businesses. The parish’s existing contract with...
Louisiana men charged with stealing mail from post office
Two Louisiana men have been charged after using a postal key to steal mail from a post office.
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
