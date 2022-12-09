Read full article on original website
2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe
The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
Richmond tenants face evictions unprepared, unrepresented, study finds
Of the 252 eviction cases observed by researchers in Richmond, just one tenant had legal representation. By contrast, nearly 85% of landlords had an attorney present when they made their case.
NBC Washington
Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury
A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
Augusta Free Press
TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
Indecent Exposer At Large After Being Chased Away By 66-Year-Old Virginia Woman: Police
Police say that a Peeping Tom who exposed himself to a 66-year-old woman multiple times over the course of several days at her Virginia condo complex remains at large days after targeting his victim.Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the Stratford Condominiums …
cbs19news
ACPD issues alert about scam call
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says it is getting reports of a scam call. According to a release, the caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells the potential victim there is a warrant out for...
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
Virginia State Police looking for fatal I-66 hit-and-run suspect
According to police, a man working on the side of I-66 near the Chain Bridge Road interchange in the Oakton area of Fairfax County was hit and killed by the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
Inside Nova
Manassas man arrested in double shooting in Triangle
A 30-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after a Friday night shooting that left two wounded in Triangle. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Southway Lane at 11:23 p.m., where they spoke to one victim, a 40-year-old woman, from a second-floor window who told them the shooter was inside the house.
VDOT: Mowing grass in December...
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter at and on VDOT’s website at. Greene County (NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail)– Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. Madison County (NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones with shoulder closures, Monday in the following areas: U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County ...
Leesburg Police looking for Costco fraud suspect
According to the Leesburg Police Department, the person pictured tried to pick up a fake prescription from the Costco, located at 1330 Edward Ferry Road NE, on Sunday, Dec. 4.
In-Custody Death Captured On Fairfax Police Bodycam Footage: 'We're Here To Help'
Fairfax County police have released bodycam footage that shows the moments leading up to the in-custody death of a disorderly man last month (scroll for video)."We're here to help" were the words used repeatedly by PFC Brown and other officers while attempting to assist Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton…
30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday night a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Stanton Road. The Washington, D.C. metro Police department received a report of a shooting shortly after 9 am. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith of Southeast D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Teen overdoses in Va., Md. tied to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
An alarming new phase of the opioid crisis appears to be escalating, with more overdoses being reported in parts of the D.C. region tied to counterfeit painkillers that are laced with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. According to Prince William County police in Virginia, officers responded to three overdoses involving...
Police seize firearms, $16,000 worth of fentanyl in Virginia drug bust
Two suspects were arrested in a drug bust in the town of Culpeper that resulted in the seizure of firearms and fentanyl pills, according to Virginia State Police.
wsvaonline.com
Hearing For Two Augusta County Men Delayed
VERONA, Va – A delay in the case of two Augusta County men accused of defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Online records showed that the hearing Friday morning to possibly set a plea date or trial date for Richard Moore and Michael Donovan was continued until next Thursday afternoon in the Circuit Court.
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
