ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe

The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury

A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches

A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

ACPD issues alert about scam call

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says it is getting reports of a scam call. According to a release, the caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells the potential victim there is a warrant out for...
cbs19news

Incident at The Shops at Stonefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas man arrested in double shooting in Triangle

A 30-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after a Friday night shooting that left two wounded in Triangle. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Southway Lane at 11:23 p.m., where they spoke to one victim, a 40-year-old woman, from a second-floor window who told them the shooter was inside the house.
MANASSAS, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

VDOT: Mowing grass in December...

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter at  and on VDOT’s website at. Greene County (NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail)– Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. Madison County (NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones with shoulder closures, Monday in the following areas: U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County ...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday night a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Stanton Road. The Washington, D.C. metro Police department received a report of a shooting shortly after 9 am. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith of Southeast D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Teen overdoses in Va., Md. tied to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl

An alarming new phase of the opioid crisis appears to be escalating, with more overdoses being reported in parts of the D.C. region tied to counterfeit painkillers that are laced with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. According to Prince William County police in Virginia, officers responded to three overdoses involving...
MANASSAS, VA
wsvaonline.com

Hearing For Two Augusta County Men Delayed

VERONA, Va – A delay in the case of two Augusta County men accused of defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Online records showed that the hearing Friday morning to possibly set a plea date or trial date for Richard Moore and Michael Donovan was continued until next Thursday afternoon in the Circuit Court.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy