Woburn, MA

homenewshere.com

Senior Center location again on tap for Select Board this week

READING - As town officials work to figure out a plan for a new Senior/Community Center to replace the aging Pleasant Street Center, one of the biggest issues that has emerged is where it should go. Tuesday the Select Board is expected to have a discussion about possible sites, including the proposed 17 Harnden Street location at the former Walgreens site, as well as possible new alternatives.
READING, MA
homenewshere.com

Sanctuary Medicinals looks to expand into recreational market…

WOBURN - Citizens interested in the specifics around Woburn’s first medical marijuana dispensary’s plans to pivot towards recreational pot sales will have to wait until 2023 to hear about the proposal. Earlier this week, the City Council opened a public hearing on Sanctuary Medicinals special permit application to...
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

Planning Board approves requests for signs, sites

WILMINGTON — The Planning Board approved several draft conditions for projects across town on Tuesday night during their meeting while continuing others as appropriate. They started by approving the sign special permit for 66 Concord St. after ending the public hearing relative to replacing one of the existing signs for a single tenant.
spectrumnews1.com

Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday

The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality

“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Government Technology

Verizon Launch Opens New Service Option in Worcester, Mass.

(TNS) — After a long time with only one option for Internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed Internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber Internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
WORCESTER, MA

