FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
MassDOT Declares Preferred Alternative For Redesign of Allston Mass Pike Multi-Modal Project
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it has identified a preferred design alternative for the project to reconstruct I-90 through the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The preferred design is known as the 3L Interchange Realignment with the Modified At-Grade Throat Alternative and is a result of...
homenewshere.com
Senior Center location again on tap for Select Board this week
READING - As town officials work to figure out a plan for a new Senior/Community Center to replace the aging Pleasant Street Center, one of the biggest issues that has emerged is where it should go. Tuesday the Select Board is expected to have a discussion about possible sites, including the proposed 17 Harnden Street location at the former Walgreens site, as well as possible new alternatives.
homenewshere.com
Sanctuary Medicinals looks to expand into recreational market…
WOBURN - Citizens interested in the specifics around Woburn’s first medical marijuana dispensary’s plans to pivot towards recreational pot sales will have to wait until 2023 to hear about the proposal. Earlier this week, the City Council opened a public hearing on Sanctuary Medicinals special permit application to...
wgbh.org
Amid calls to increase policing at Mass. and Cass, overtime spending surges under Mayor Wu
Last year, hundreds of people living in tents along the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue faced a traumatizing nightly choice: to freeze outside or risk theft, COVID-19 exposure or abuse at a nearby shelter. At the same time, residents in the area felt unsafe in their homes...
homenewshere.com
Planning Board approves requests for signs, sites
WILMINGTON — The Planning Board approved several draft conditions for projects across town on Tuesday night during their meeting while continuing others as appropriate. They started by approving the sign special permit for 66 Concord St. after ending the public hearing relative to replacing one of the existing signs for a single tenant.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week, a very rough week #quincydistrictcourt #quincypolicedepartment #norfolksuperiorcourt #mayorkoch #propertytaxes
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week, a very rough week. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week. A very rough week. Last weekend started off with an alleged hate crime hit and run incident near the...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River offering reward after the dumping of over a dozen mattresses on city street
The City of Fall River is offering a reward after a dumping that took place this weekend on a city street. According to Mayor Paul Coogan, a $200 reward is being offered for anyone with information connected to the individual(s) responsible for the dumping of the above mattresses at Wilson Road.
Winter weather causes more than 50 accidents in Worcester
Worcester, MA- The snowstorm caused slippery roads, spin-outs and accidents in Worcester on Sunday. According to city police, officers were called out to more than 50 accidents. A declared parking ban to keep residents from parking on the streets was issued for 8:00 pm Sunday night. “There wasn’t a lot...
Tribe chairman charged with theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plymouth museum
A Mashpee man was also charged for allegedly stealing the artifacts. Two men, including the chairman of the Wampanoag Tribe, were charged with theft for allegedly stealing four Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums, The Boston Globe reported Sunday. Plymouth police confirmed Sunday that they had filed charges against Brian...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
WCVB
Maine man last seen after getting locked out of vehicle reported missing in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody police are searching for a man who was last seen after he was locked out of his vehicle in the Massachusetts town. What makes this case unusual is that a Peabody police officer was one of the last people to see this man before he disappeared.
spectrumnews1.com
Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
WCVB
City leaders, residents declare war on Boston's booming rat population
BOSTON — City leaders want to renew Boston’s ongoing war on rats. Boston residents say there’s been an explosion of rats in the past year or two. “The biggest one I’ve seen was probably 10 inches long,” said Jinty McGrath of South Boston. “They’re like a small dog.”
Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday
The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
Government Technology
Verizon Launch Opens New Service Option in Worcester, Mass.
(TNS) — After a long time with only one option for Internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed Internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber Internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
thisweekinworcester.com
Historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank Building for Sale for $1.9 Million
WORCESTER - The historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank building is now listed for sale for $1.9 million. The building at 316 Main St. was constructed in 1891 and is considered one of the most "unusual and individual buildings" in downtown Worcester. The six-story, 24,000 sq. ft office building is...
‘Neighbor against neighbor’: Christmas tree ban at Dedham library leads to public consternation
"This behavior is not a true reflection of our commitment to lead with kindness and civility." A decision to not display a Christmas tree at a Dedham public library this holiday season has unleashed a slew of online threats and bullying, the town said Thursday. Town officials condemned the vitriol...
Boston police investigating suspicious death at Roxbury apartment
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building in Roxbury. A little after 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury for a wellness check of a resident on the 12 floor. Upon arrival, officers...
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
