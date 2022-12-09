Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Related
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter Holidays
The winter holidays are a magical time of year, especially in Washington DC, where there are beautiful displays and events throughout the entire metro area. These include parades, performances, tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, and exhibits. Below are some of my favorite free or inexpensive places to enjoy during the holidays.
places.travel
5 Delicious Breakfast Spots in Arlington County
Look no further than these six breakfast spots if you’re craving a delicious breakfast to get you charged up for your adventures in Arlington County. From groovy diners serving up waffles, eggs and crispy bacon to local favorites offering unique twists on breakfast classics, these top options are the perfect way to hit the ground running before you explore Arlington’s many historical attractions.
NBC Washington
Top 12 Ice Skating Rinks Around the DC Area
As the winter and the holiday festivities kick in, ice skating is at the top of this season's bucket list. Here is where you can lace up your skates and explore the best ice skating rinks in the D.C. area. Ice Skating in Washington D.C. If you are looking for...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats
I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
Bay Net
Local Nonprofit Children’s Film Nominated For The IndieX Film Festival
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – When the Light the Way Foundation’s (LTWF) treasurer Derrick Terry was approached by the foundation’s president Janice Murphy at a fraternity education fundraiser, he immediately knew he had to be a part of the nonprofit organization. In his words, “I have a passion...
hyattsvillewire.com
Route 1 Is Home to D.C.’s Only Woman-Owned Vintage Record Store
The only fully woman-owned record shop in the D.C. area is on the Route 1 corridor. Located at 11011 Baltimore Ave. in Beltsville, Sonidos! Music & More first opened in October of 2019, but it had to shut down briefly during the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Claudia Mendiola-Durán told the Hyattsville...
Washingtonian.com
A Rising Star Filipino Chef Opens Pinoy Comfort Food Spot in Annandale
Paolo Dungca has long been pushing the boundaries of Filipino cuisine at places like the late Bad Saint and Wharf restaurant Kaliwa—and recently at his own string of pop-ups and restaurants, including the popular Pogiboy near Dupont Circle. Now, the rising star chef has expanded to Annandale with a new fast-casual concept: Sari Filipino Kusina, an all-day comfort food spot that opened over the weekend.
mymcmedia.org
Olney’s Winter City Lights Offers Fun Option for Holidays
County residents have several options for holiday light displays in Montgomery County. The latest entry is called Winter City Lights in Olney located in the same venue where the popular Field of Screams attraction has resided for years. Winter City Lights features a 1.5 mile long trail of Christmas lights,...
WTOP
Holiday decoration competition winners light up Vienna’s streets
The Town of Vienna, Virginia, announced the winners in its holiday decoration contest for the residential and business categories Friday, awarding several spectacular displays. The residents of 317 Patrick St. SW (first place) The residents of 121 Casmar St. SE (second place) The residents of 206 Center St. N (third...
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American History
Nipsey Hussle's gold chains with the diamond-encrusted Malcolm X pendant, is currently on display at Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. Ali's boxing robe, Prince's guitar, and costumes from Selena are among 200 objects from beloved icons on display.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Breakfast at IHOP reflects our diverse community
I like the senior breakfast menu at IHOP – their “Rise and Shine” is my favorite. I stopped there for breakfast one Saturday not long ago. As I waited for my order, I reflected on my last column, about Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. The first time I...
ffxnow.com
Bunnyman Brewing’s Lorton move approved, set to open next year at site of the local legend
Bunnyman Brewing is hopping on over to Lorton’s Workhouse Arts Center next year. The Fairfax-based brewery got an official go-ahead from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to take over a nearly 4,700-square-foot space at the county-owned Workhouse Arts Campus in Lorton. This will be...
WTOP
Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
Road closures, parking restrictions begin for U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you live or work near Mt. Vernon Square in D.C., you’ll want to leave extra time to get where you’re going this week. President Biden is hosting dozens of African leaders at the Washington Convention Center. The bulk of the road closures around the convention center will start Monday […]
Tens Of Thousands Of D.C. Mail Ballots Were Returned As ‘Undeliverable’ In Recent Elections
Tens of thousands of mail ballots sent out to registered D.C. voters ahead of the June primary and November general elections were returned as undeliverable, a reality that critics say stems from inaccurate and outdated information in the city’s voter registry but which election experts say isn’t completely unexpected given D.C.’s recent adoption of mail voting.
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year Hiatus
The jolly old elf traded in his reindeer for the rails Saturday as the VRE Santa Trains got back on track after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Five VRE stations - Manassas, Woodbridge, Fredericksburg, Burke Center and Spotsylvania - launched 13 trains on 75-minute trips between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
WTOP
‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown
Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
Mayor Bowser issues first Cold Weather Emergency of the season for DC
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the first Cold Weather Emergency alert for the first time this season on Monday. According to a release from the mayor's office, the alert will go into effect at 7 p.m. The alert was issued in collaboration with the District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA).
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 22: Casey’s Crab in Laurel and Hysteria in Columbia en route to get The Fixx
Because one thing leads to another, the 22nd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland found us rocking toward The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia but en route we got thirsty at Hysteria in Columbia and made a road stop at Casey’s Crab in Laurel where the owner insisted we go with the Crabmeat Cheesesteak. We’re glad we did! And we got our Fixx in, too!
mocoshow.com
Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square
Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
Comments / 0