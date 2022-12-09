Read full article on original website
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on preparing to play the Bills: 'We're going to have to deal with the elements'
The Dolphins used heaters last week when temperatures dipped into the mid-50s at SoFi Stadium. This week, the team will be greeted by much colder weather when it faces the Bills.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Are Dolphins serious? Miami used these in LA’s dome ahead of Bills game in freezing Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins have hit a rough patch in what has been a strong 2022 season, dropping their second game in a row on the west coast on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins’ offense was cold on the field, but it was turning up the heat on the sidelines.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Bills, WR Cole Beasley on 'same page' with expectations
WR Cole Beasley said he and Bills management addressed any lingering issues before he rejoined the team for a second stint.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Cole Beasley coming out of retirement to sign with Bills (report)
Cole Beasley called it a career earlier this season after two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he’s reportedly had a change of heart. NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo reported this morning that Beasley is coming out of retirement to sign with the Buffalo Bills for the stretch run. The team is adding Beasley to its practice squad.
Can Dolphins survive in snow? Forecast shows Orchard Park in storm’s target zone
The latest weather reports call for lake effect snow to fall on Highmark Stadium on Saturday night when the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East showdown in primetime. According to WGRZ chief meteorologist Patrick Hammer, temperatures are expected to be in the 20s, with potential wind...
Mike White got hit so hard in the ribs by Bills
There’s a lot of things you can say about Mike White, but one thing you can’t say is that he’s not tough. White took some serious punishment during his New York Jets’ 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 on Sunday. White left the...
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill dealing with injury ahead of facing Bills
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will square off in a crucial AFC East matchup next weekend. The Saturday prime-time matchup could prove to be the deciding factor in who wins the division in 2022. A massive piece of the battle will be Tyreek Hill. The All-Pro receiver did not...
Jets provide injury updates on Mike White, Quinnen Williams
The Jets had a few injury scares during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. For the most part, that’s all they were, just quick scares. Head coach Robert Saleh provided updates on the injuries from Sunday, including the statuses of quarterback Mike White (ribs) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (calf).
Niagara sportswriter Jerry Sullivan fired for ripping women sports fans
An upstate New York sports columnist has been fired for comments he made about women sports fans. Jerry Sullivan, a columnist for the Niagara Gazette and longtime presence covering the Bills, appeared on the Buffalo-based “Trainwreck Tonight” podcast on Monday night. When a listener named Amy wrote in to the show’s hosts that “I thought the goal was to gain views, not turn people away,” Sullivan interjected with criticisms of women sports fans. “Women, be better than this,” Sullivan said. “The worst fans really are the women. They don’t get critical journalism. They’re all wannabe cheerleaders. You know what I mean?...
Bills' Von Miller has interesting plans ahead while rehabbing
A lot of times when a player such as Von Miller has an injury that ends their season, they end up taking on a new role within the team. In most cases, they go from player to defacto “coach.” That’s what safety Micah Hyde did. However, Miller...
Bills vs. Dolphins: Tuesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) S Elijah Campbell (concussion) WR River Cracraft (calf) S Eric Rowe (hamstring) RB Jeff Wilson (hip) Limited participation. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) WR...
Jets’ Garrett Wilson claims official had ‘crazy’ message for him after disputed call
There have been flags aplenty in the NFL this season, but Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson wonders where his might have been Sunday in a physical rivalry game against the Bills. One day after the Jets lost to its division rival, 20-12, the rookie responded to a Twitter video posted by a fan, which featured the 22-year-old wideout appearing to get hit late by a Buffalo defender after stepping out of bounds. “I ain’t got a call all season … one ref told me ‘this ain’t [Ohio] State no more.’ Crazy,” Wilson posted Monday morning. Though Wilson did not specify the official...
Bills GM on Whether Beasley Impacts Possible OBJ Signing
Brandon Beane weighed in on the team’s interest in signing Beckham after the return of the former Bills wide receiver.
Former Sabres captain, Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR
LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with...
