Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Syracuse.com

Cole Beasley coming out of retirement to sign with Bills (report)

Cole Beasley called it a career earlier this season after two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he’s reportedly had a change of heart. NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo reported this morning that Beasley is coming out of retirement to sign with the Buffalo Bills for the stretch run. The team is adding Beasley to its practice squad.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Niagara sportswriter Jerry Sullivan fired for ripping women sports fans

An upstate New York sports columnist has been fired for comments he made about women sports fans. Jerry Sullivan, a columnist for the Niagara Gazette and longtime presence covering the Bills, appeared on the Buffalo-based “Trainwreck Tonight” podcast on Monday night. When a listener named Amy wrote in to the show’s hosts that “I thought the goal was to gain views, not turn people away,” Sullivan interjected with criticisms of women sports fans. “Women, be better than this,” Sullivan said. “The worst fans really are the women. They don’t get critical journalism. They’re all wannabe cheerleaders. You know what I mean?...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Dolphins: Tuesday injury reports

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) S Elijah Campbell (concussion) WR River Cracraft (calf) S Eric Rowe (hamstring) RB Jeff Wilson (hip) Limited participation. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) WR...
New York Post

Jets’ Garrett Wilson claims official had ‘crazy’ message for him after disputed call

There have been flags aplenty in the NFL this season, but Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson wonders where his might have been Sunday in a physical rivalry game against the Bills. One day after the Jets lost to its division rival, 20-12, the rookie responded to a Twitter video posted by a fan, which featured the 22-year-old wideout appearing to get hit late by a Buffalo defender after stepping out of bounds. “I ain’t got a call all season … one ref told me ‘this ain’t [Ohio] State no more.’ Crazy,” Wilson posted Monday morning. Though Wilson did not specify the official...
WGRZ TV

Former Sabres captain, Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
