Griffin, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atlantanewsfirst.com

Morrow man arrested for exploding device on road, reckless conduct

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Morrow after an explosion on Burbank Trail on Monday. According to Morrow Police Department, 57-year-old Joseph Borlie Jr. lit some sort of device on the road that exploded and sent small particles of marbles and/or tile fragments in every direction.
MORROW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia restaurant employee shoots and kills armed intruder after being pistol-whipped

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - An employee at a restaurant in Georgia shot and killed an armed intruder in self-defense after being pistol-whipped during the attempted robbery. Police in Warner Robins, Georgia say an armed and masked intruder entered an American Philly N Wings restaurant last week and demanded money from an employee before jumping over the counter and pistol whipping the worker, according to a report from WMAZ.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two people were shot inside a Ford Explorer...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County teenager arrested for double homicide, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teenager is in custody after Clayton County Police Department found his involvement in a double homicide. Authorities have not released his name. On Dec. 8, police received a call about a person shot and found Zachary Tallant, 20, dead in an apartment...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman shot in apparent road rage incident on Peachtree Street

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Police said that just after 3 a.m., officers were called to 1740 Peachtree Street NW after a woman was reportedly shot. According to police, the victim was shot while inside her...
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

GBI arrests Butts County deputy for stalking

ZEBULON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia deputy is in jail, accused of stalking and harassing an ex-girlfriend in three counties. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Butts County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marlin Moultrie of Flovilla. The 55-year-old deputy faces three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone. Deputies responded to the address and...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

