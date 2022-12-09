Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man chased, fatally shot along busy DeKalb road
A man was chased down and shot multiple times along a busy road in DeKalb County on Sunday morning, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Morrow man arrested for exploding device on road, reckless conduct
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Morrow after an explosion on Burbank Trail on Monday. According to Morrow Police Department, 57-year-old Joseph Borlie Jr. lit some sort of device on the road that exploded and sent small particles of marbles and/or tile fragments in every direction.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia restaurant employee shoots and kills armed intruder after being pistol-whipped
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - An employee at a restaurant in Georgia shot and killed an armed intruder in self-defense after being pistol-whipped during the attempted robbery. Police in Warner Robins, Georgia say an armed and masked intruder entered an American Philly N Wings restaurant last week and demanded money from an employee before jumping over the counter and pistol whipping the worker, according to a report from WMAZ.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two people were shot inside a Ford Explorer...
Friends and family remember woman gunned down by masked man at Gwinnett car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a 34-year-old woman was gunned down while at work. Courtney Owens was shot and killed at the Royal Court Motors dealership, where she worked, at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road around 4 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County teenager arrested for double homicide, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teenager is in custody after Clayton County Police Department found his involvement in a double homicide. Authorities have not released his name. On Dec. 8, police received a call about a person shot and found Zachary Tallant, 20, dead in an apartment...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
Video shows driver running into police cruisers in stolen truck trying to escape arrest
ATLANTA — New video released from the Atlanta Police Department shows the moments when a man tried to flee from police after investigators spotted a reported stolen truck at a BP gas station in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. Police said officers spotted the stolen truck Nov. 18 and pulled into...
2 found dead in Clayton County, 16-year-old charged with murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is facing murder charges after two men were found dead in Clayton County last week, according to police. Officers say they were called to the Village at Panther Creek apartments on Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant dead in the parking lot.
Woman shot in possible road rage on Peachtree Street in Brookwood Hills, police say
ATLANTA — A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in the Brookwood Hills community. Atlanta Police on scene told 11Alive that a woman in the car was shot in the arm in what was likely a road rage incident. She was taken to Grady alert, conscious and breathing.
Police identify, charge suspect in connection to Gwinnett County sports bar murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A suspect has been identified and arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in August at a Gwinnett sports bar. Gwinnett County police announced on Thursday that they identified and charged 24-year-old Trayvon Austin of Decatur for the death of Kevin Blackwell.
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County deputies find images of children on suspect's devices
A 38-year-old Coweta County man was arrested on charges of child exploitation. Local and federal authorities tag-teamed the investigation that put Tommy James Blevins behind bars.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman shot in apparent road rage incident on Peachtree Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Police said that just after 3 a.m., officers were called to 1740 Peachtree Street NW after a woman was reportedly shot. According to police, the victim was shot while inside her...
41nbc.com
GBI arrests Butts County deputy for stalking
ZEBULON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia deputy is in jail, accused of stalking and harassing an ex-girlfriend in three counties. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Butts County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marlin Moultrie of Flovilla. The 55-year-old deputy faces three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three...
APD searching for person of interest after 77-year-old woman found stabbed, dead in Buckhead garage
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that a woman was killed at her Buckhead home on Saturday. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police,...
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone. Deputies responded to the address and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘It’s a scam’ Spalding County Sheriff receives fake $20K check in mail, warns others
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It may be the season of giving, but Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix is warning Georgia residents of a scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. “Look what I got in the mail today! Instant Christmas money for no reason at all!...
Police ask public not to approach suspects caught on camera stealing from cars
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Two videos posted by the Clayton County Police Department on Tuesday show two separate car break-in incidents that occurred on separate days. One of the incidents occurred on Flint Ridge Court in Jonesboro, and the other incident happened on Mundy’s Overlook in Jonesboro, according to police.
Comments / 6