Illinois State

More than $1B spent on sports betting in Illinois last month

By Mike Krauser
 3 days ago

A new Illinois state record of more than $1 billion was spent on sports betting in October, according to the Illinois Gaming Board. And the licensed sports books set a record as well with more than $100 million in revenue for the month.

Only New York, Las Vegas and New Jersey have surpassed the $1 billion mark, according to Gambling Industry News.

Nearly $360 million was wagered on the NFL by Illinoisans last month. The state's take was $15 million in taxes.

Since the launch of sports betting in March of 2020, the Gaming Board reports, Illinois gamblers have spent $17 billion. The state's twelve sports books have netted about $1.3 billion, and total tax revenue so far have almost reached $200 million.

