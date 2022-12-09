Dolton man sentenced to 34 years in prison for armed carjacking and armed robbery

A Cook County man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for armed carjacking and armed robbery.

In March 2020, 25-year-old James T. Kimbrough robbed an Addison gas station at gunpoint. Two months later, he hijacked a car from a man at gunpoint. The Dolton resident entered a blind guilty plea to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of armed robbery. At a sentencing hearing, he was sentenced to 34 years on each count.

Kimbrough has been held at the DuPage County Jail since appearing in bond court in May 2020, where the court denied him bond.