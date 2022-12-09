ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolton, IL

Dolton man sentenced to 34 years in prison for armed carjacking and armed robbery

By Carolina Garibay
 3 days ago

A Cook County man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for armed carjacking and armed robbery.

In March 2020, 25-year-old James T. Kimbrough robbed an Addison gas station at gunpoint. Two months later, he hijacked a car from a man at gunpoint. The Dolton resident entered a blind guilty plea to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of armed robbery. At a sentencing hearing, he was sentenced to 34 years on each count.

Kimbrough has been held at the DuPage County Jail since appearing in bond court in May 2020, where the court denied him bond.

Comments / 10

Robert Gallagher
3d ago

good now he'll have all the time in the world to complete his high school education and learn how to read fluently so that when he gets out of jail in about 16 17 years he'll be able to get a real job, instead of sticking guns in people's faces.. This is also a good reason why we should have gun bans..

Reply
4
Aaron
3d ago

Well.... He won't be seeing his dumpy Dolton neighborhood for a Looooong time!

Reply
5
 

