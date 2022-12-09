Read full article on original website
Breaking: 49ers Gets 'Huge News' On Deebo Samuel
It's been 24 hours since the San Francisco 49ers go down with an injury during the team's win over the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Samuel attempted to tough it out and walk to the sideline, but eventually fell to the ground. He was later carted off the field. Seeing how vital Samuel ...
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
Dallas Cowboys To Sign Noteworthy Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys might be out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. But they are still adding a well-known veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Cowboys are planning to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton. Hilton is ...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in favor of making this one huge change to the NFL's regular-season schedule
Last season marked the first time in more than 30 years that the NFL expanded its regular-season schedule, and after watching how well that worked out for the league, Jerry Jones is already hoping to see the schedule get expanded again. During a recent interview with 105.3 the Fan, the...
Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan was simply trying to do his job, running over to make sure that teammate Kyle Dugger made the tackle on a routine play. Suddenly, he saw a football on the ground. McMillan scooped it up and ran 23 yards for the touchdown, giving the Patriots the go-ahead score in a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. “I looked back, saw it was just me and a lineman,” McMillan said of his mindset when scooping the fumble. “I said ‘If I can’t beat a lineman, then I don’t deserve to be out here.’”
Kyler Murray likely is gone for the season, leaving very little of interest behind
The Cardinals season was not lost on the third play of Monday night’s game when quarterback Kyler Murray’s right knee gave way as he tried to cut to avoid a tackler. That happened weeks ago. But whatever interest remained in the 2022 season was carted off along with Murray, who left with a towel covering his head and face. ...
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Bumped up from practice squad
Williams was elevated from the Cardinals' practice squad ahead of Monday's game with the Patriots, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. Williams will suit up Monday after receiving his third consecutive elevation to the active roster. The 28-year-old has seen 29 offensive snaps over his last two appearances, while catching his only target for a seven-yard gain. He's likely a very deep tournament play at best in single-game DFS contests for Week 14.
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR
The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Sets Jets rookie record in loss
Wilson caught six of seven targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Wilson eclipsed Keyshawn Johnson's Jets rookie record of 844 receiving yards by raising his season total to 868. That total includes 335 yards in three games since Mike White took over under center for New York. White suffered a rib injury and was sent to the hospital as a precaution after finishing the game, but if the quarterback's available in Week 15 against the defensively challenged Lions, Wilson would be well-positioned to add to his recent success.
2023 college football team recruiting rankings following five-star's commitment
We’re under 10 days until college football’s early signing period is set to begin. It certainly feels a bit different these days with the growth of the transfer portal in recent years but don’t get it confused. Recruiting is the lifeblood of a program and if you’re not doing it well, chances are you aren’t going to win big.
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Hurts left knee Sunday
Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backward by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.
49ers' Kevin Givens: Will likely miss some time
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Givens (knee) will likely miss some time, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Givens, who was knocked out of Sunday's blowout win over the 49ers, is still undergoing testing, but the 49ers are hoping he suffered an MCL injury and can return this season. If he's sidelined, Arik Armstead and T.Y. McGill would be the only available defensive tackles, so look for San Francisco to make a move soon to add depth to the interior of its defense.
Patriots vs. Cardinals score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, how to watch 'Monday Night Football'
New England looks to keep pace in the AFC playoff picture while Arizona clings to hopes. The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals are putting a bow on Week 14 in the NFL, as these two clubs are going toe-to-toe in primetime. That doesn't necessarily mean they're putting a pretty bow on the week, however, as both sides battled injuries and poor execution during a sloppy first half. Arizona managed a 13-10 lead going into the break despite losing starting quarterback Kyler Murray to a potentially serious knee injury just three plays into the game. New England, meanwhile, has seen both Rhamondre Stevenson and DeVante Parker check out as their offensive woes continue.
Giants' Richie James: Paces pass catchers in loss
James secured seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The veteran wideout finished with the team lead in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for the Giants, but those were mainly empty numbers in the lopsided loss. James helped make the final score a tad bit less embarrassing with a 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 39 seconds remaining, and he'll aim to carry over his momentum into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders on the road.
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
Giants' David Sills: Back on inactive list
Sills (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles. After he was a healthy inactive for three consecutive games, Sills dressed for the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders a week ago, but he played just one snap during that contest. He now finds himself back in street clothes Sunday while the Giants keep five other wideouts (Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Marcus Johnson) active ahead of him.
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans
Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
Murray's injury is the worst part of Cards' loss to Patriots
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England’s pass rush. That wasn’t even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field after going down without being hit on the game’s third play, suffering a potentially serious knee injury that could further derail Arizona’s middling season. “I’ve never seen him in that kind of shape, so it doesn’t look good,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Could have returned
Johnson (oblique) said he could have gone back in and played in the Eagles' 48-22 win over the Giants if he had to, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports. Johnson suffered the injury in the second half and was unable to return. With the game fairly in hand, the Eagles had little reason to put him back in, and Jack Driscoll finished the contest at right tackle. Johnson will now focus on getting healthy enough to suit up Week 15 against the Bears.
