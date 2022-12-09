University of Jamestown wins NAIA Coach of the Year and Player of the Year following Championship run

JAMESTOWN, ND ( KXNET ) — Following an NAIA National Championship run for the Univerity of Jamestown’s Women’s Volleyball team, the team now appears to be receiving some extra hardware to add to their trophy case.

According to the University of Jamestown , Senior, Kalli Hegerle was named the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year along with receiving First-Team All-American honors. Junior, Ellie Holen was also recognized for her play, being named the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Defender of the Year after winning back-to-back Defender of the Tournament awards and receiving Second-Team All-American honors.

Coach Jon Hegerle was named the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coach of the Year for leading the Jimmies to a 37-2 record and the program’s first national title.

The MVP of the national tournament, Senior, Anna Holen, joined Kalli Hegerle in receiving First-Team All-American honors for her play with Sophomore, Lexi Olson being named an honorable mention for the All-American selections.

A fantastic reward for a program as they celebrate their National Championship win!

