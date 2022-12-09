ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

House fire in Awendaw leaves two pets dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, tragedy struck in Awendaw. Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire at 8504 Doar Road. Two dogs were removed from the home, and one was transported to the hospital, according to authorities. A cat and bird were found by firefighters and...
AWENDAW, SC
abcnews4.com

CCPL to close the West Ashley Library this Saturday for renovations

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — This Saturday, the Charleston County Public Library is closing its West Ashley location at 45 Windermere Blvd, to undergo renovations. Once construction begins the renovations are expected to take several months to complete. Some changes coming to the library are a new coat of paint in the interior, carpet, and furniture.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD's Traffic Unit investigating fatal Ashley Phosphate Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Sunday night, the North Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road near Mazcyk Road. According to authorities, one 43-year old suffered fatal injuries. The name of the pedestrian has not been released and the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash leaves downed utility lines, stoplights at Johns Island intersection

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed utility lines and stoplights at the intersection of Main Road and Rivers Road on Johns Island is causing delays for drivers. According to Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a crash Monday afternoon caused the damage. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, No serious...
abcnews4.com

2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Man seriously injured in crash with tractor trailer on Bells Highway

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A 19-year-old man from Ruffin was seriously injured in a collision between an SUV and tractor trailer in the 1900 block of Bells Highway on Saturday, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. A Walterboro police officer was driving behind the 4-Runner when it reportedly drove...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

'Christmas in Dorchester' final toy collection event

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Louis L. Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Centers, has announced a third and final toy collection event for their "Christmas In Dorchester" toy distribution in partnership with Dorchester County Sunday, Dec. 11. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., The Community Resource Center...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Former BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson files lawsuit against district, board members

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former superintendent of Berkeley County School District Dr. Deon Jackson filed a lawsuit against the district and members of its board on Monday afternoon. Jackson, who was terminated as superintendent during a board meeting on Nov. 15, 2022, alleges the following against BCSD Chairman...
abcnews4.com

Early voting for City of Georgetown special election begins Dec.12

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Voting for the City of Georgetown's special election began this morning at 8:30 a.m. The election is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Voters...
GEORGETOWN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy