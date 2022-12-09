Read full article on original website
CCPL Book Drive for County Detention Center Library
The Charleston County Public Library and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to bring a library to the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center. A book drive is underway to help expand the collection.
Town of Summerville to host 175th anniversary celebration at Gahagan Park on Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville is celebrating its 175th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Gahagan Park with a free event open to the community. The festivities will commence at 3 p.m. and will include live music, food vendors, jump castles and more. Santa is also...
House fire in Awendaw leaves two pets dead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, tragedy struck in Awendaw. Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire at 8504 Doar Road. Two dogs were removed from the home, and one was transported to the hospital, according to authorities. A cat and bird were found by firefighters and...
CCPL to close the West Ashley Library this Saturday for renovations
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — This Saturday, the Charleston County Public Library is closing its West Ashley location at 45 Windermere Blvd, to undergo renovations. Once construction begins the renovations are expected to take several months to complete. Some changes coming to the library are a new coat of paint in the interior, carpet, and furniture.
Hanahan man caught in back seat of vehicle with 13-year-old girl: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police found him unclothed with a young girl in the back of a vehicle Friday morning, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Officers responded to Inn Town Suites on North Arco Lane...
NCPD's Traffic Unit investigating fatal Ashley Phosphate Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Sunday night, the North Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road near Mazcyk Road. According to authorities, one 43-year old suffered fatal injuries. The name of the pedestrian has not been released and the...
Crash leaves downed utility lines, stoplights at Johns Island intersection
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed utility lines and stoplights at the intersection of Main Road and Rivers Road on Johns Island is causing delays for drivers. According to Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a crash Monday afternoon caused the damage. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, No serious...
EXCLUSIVE: Former BCSD superintendent Deon Jackson discusses firing, lawsuit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — “I worked in Berkeley County School District for 21 years. Made my home in Berkeley County. My kids attend school in Berkeley County,” said Deon Jackson, former superintendent of BCSD. Deon Jackson said the last month has been devastating. It started the...
Free movie night with goodies at Hampton park Saturday: CPD Community Outreach Team
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Community Outreach Team is hosting a movie night at Hampton Park Saturday night. Family and friends can arrive at 30 Mary Murray Drive by 5:30 p.m. Free hot chocolate, s'mores, and popcorn will be provided.
2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
Online threat toward Summerville High School not credible, school district says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — School officials with Summerville High School sent out a message to parents on Monday in reference to a social media post that was threatening harm toward the school. Officials say they contacted law enforcement who investigated the posting and determined there was "no credible threat...
Man seriously injured in crash with tractor trailer on Bells Highway
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A 19-year-old man from Ruffin was seriously injured in a collision between an SUV and tractor trailer in the 1900 block of Bells Highway on Saturday, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. A Walterboro police officer was driving behind the 4-Runner when it reportedly drove...
'Christmas in Dorchester' final toy collection event
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Louis L. Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Centers, has announced a third and final toy collection event for their "Christmas In Dorchester" toy distribution in partnership with Dorchester County Sunday, Dec. 11. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., The Community Resource Center...
New price tag for I-526 Extension Project has Charleston County councilmembers split
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — $2.2 billion is the new price tag on the I-526 Mark Clark Extension Project. Even though the most recent quote for the project has gone down, it may not be enough to convince Charleston County Council to go through with construction. Previous Coverage: Councilman...
Derailed freight train blocks entire road on McMillan Ave, NCPD says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a freight train derailed, blocking the entire road on McMillan Avenue before the entrance to the Navy Base on Saturday morning. NCPD said the tracks where the incident took place are owned by Palmetto Railways. Police encourage you to plan...
Former BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson files lawsuit against district, board members
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former superintendent of Berkeley County School District Dr. Deon Jackson filed a lawsuit against the district and members of its board on Monday afternoon. Jackson, who was terminated as superintendent during a board meeting on Nov. 15, 2022, alleges the following against BCSD Chairman...
Early voting for City of Georgetown special election begins Dec.12
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Voting for the City of Georgetown's special election began this morning at 8:30 a.m. The election is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Voters...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure list for Summerville's Annual Christmas Parade Sunday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Plan on taking alternative routes on Sunday, Dec. 11, for Summerville's Annual Christmas Parade. The following roads will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., depending on foot traffic. N. Cedar & 78. N. Main & 78. N. Cedar & 4th. N. Cedar &...
Section of Cosgrove Bridge closed this weekend for Dominion Energy gas line maintenance
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dominion Energy will temporarily close a portion of Cosgrove Bridge on Highway 17 to complete routine gas line maintenance this weekend. From 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., lane closures will merge traffic to the center. Left lanes will not affect I-26 exits. South Carolina...
